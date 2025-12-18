The ultimate cyclist's Christmas Gift wishlist: 12 things the Cyclingnews tech team would buy for ourselves

The festive season is here, Christmas is just around the corner, and we are getting into the mood here at Cyclingnews.

Pre-season kit design and sponsor changeover news is coming thick and fast, and in a few short weeks, the 2026 race season will kick off. We've covered all the new WorldTour team kits recently, as well as Sam Welsford's move to the Ineos Grenadiers.

Before the racing starts, though, we can look forward to a relaxing and peaceful Christmas. If you are shopping for a cyclist, it can be difficult to know what to buy them, unless they have provided you with a very detailed wishlist!

If they haven't, you're in the right place, because the Cyclingnews tech team - Josh, Graham, Will and Tom - have handpicked three items each that, in our opinions, would make excellent Christmas gifts for our fellow cyclists. We have mixed it up and split our selections between things we would like to receive and items we would buy for another cyclist, making for a varied and interesting range of ideas.

There's a nice mix of items here, from tools, to tyre levers, overshoes to kids' bike seats. We hope you find something useful!

If you want even more choice, take a look at our Christmas gifts for cyclists.

Josh Croxton Associate editor Associate Editor Josh loves his tech; he curates our smart trainer buying guide and will happily get stuck into the numbers to inform his real-world testing and theories. Josh is also soon to become a father for the first time, and this is reflected in one of his gift choices. Josh has gone for a mix of things, but his smart home tech idea might make for a good present idea or two.

Will Jones Senior Tech Writer Will is always out in foul weather testing the latest waterproof jackets and isn't as keen on indoor training as Josh is. After a recent tool cannister loss, Will is on a mission to replace his lost tools, and his choices reflect this with some of his favourite small tools and accesories this year.

Dynaplug Racer View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Outdoor Gear Exchange While Tom doesn’t use tubeless on his own road bikes, I use it for everything. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve got away with a small nick in a tyre, but every now and then you get a big hole that won’t seal, and since I started using Dynaplugs it’s basically all I’ll use now. The metal tips mean they go in easily and don’t pull out, and once you’ve stabbed them in they’re good for the life of the tyre. You can get all sorts but I like the racer because it is geared up for fast repairs; no unscrewing, just pop the cap off and you’re ready to go, and it’s so slender it fits in my tool caddy. Trek Pro BITS multitool View at Trek Bicycle Check Amazon I used to be alarmingly cavalier with my spares kit. Maybe it’s age, maybe it's an increasingly anxious world, but I now like to know I can take care of most situations while out on the road, and that means a really comprehensive multi-tool. I don’t know where I happened upon the Trek Pro BITS, but I’ve not ridden without it since it landed on my desk. It’s got a chain breaker, a space for spare links, a tubeless repair tool (not that I need that with my trusty Dynaplug, but still…) and as well as all the usual suspects it also has the really tiny hex sizes for things like derailleur limit screws, an 8mm for pedals, and an odd looking attachment that covers things like valve cores. Muc-Off Rim Stix View at Muc-Off View at Backcountry.com View at Amazon View at Amazon Look, I get it, some of you are die hard Pedros lifers, and that’s OK. I was too until I tried these. I’ve used them for every tyre swap in the last two years, including some days in the lab where I’ve setup over 30 sets of tubeless tyres one after another. They never bend, they never break, they’ve never failed to get a tyre on or off, all of which cannot be said for even the best of the rest. I find Muc-Off’s marketing quite cringe, but despite this I’m willing to say that I still want a set of these for Christmas in case I lose my other two sets.

Tom Wieckowski Tech writer Tom is an ex mechanic and still really enjoys working on his bikes. He's also keen on doing things by the book, and has recommended the Park Tool maintenance manuel as a present for any aspiring mechanics or home mechanics.

Park Tool Big blue book of bike maintenance View at Ribble Cycles View at Amazon The Park Tool big blue book of bicycle repair will make an excellent present for any cyclist. It provides a comprehensive and up-to-date guide to all kinds of bike servicing and maintenance jobs, and will teach you best practices and improve your knowledege. A worthwhile buy for any rider. Hammerhead Karoo View at Merlin Cycles View at Jenson USA View at Competitive Cyclist View at Backcountry.com I'm at risk of sounding like a broken record this year when it comes to the Karoo 3, but this is comfortably my favourite bike computer. If you want to treat yourself or someone else, you - or they - will be pleased. I particularly like its brilliant colour screen and maps, and easy to use touch screen. Velotoze Tall Shoe Covers 2.0 Check Amazon These Velotoze overshoes would make a brilliant, affordable present for any cyclist. Made from a thin latex rubber, they keep water out and are very aerodynamic. An excellent and very cheap piece of kit for changeable and wet days. These would make a great stocking filler.

Graham Cottingham Tech writer Graham does the most riding out of any of the team. He's broken the rubbish and has chosen items that do what they say on the tin. He's gone for a small toolset that keeps him out of trouble and a very handy portable Karcher pressure washer, perfect for when he gets back from one of his multi hour epic rides.