The ultimate cyclist's Christmas Gift wishlist: 12 things the Cyclingnews tech team would buy for ourselves

Buying Guide
By , , , published

Graham, Tom, Will and Josh choose three items each that they'd be excited to see under their tree this Christmas

A christmas tree with a bike at it&#039;s foot
(Image credit: AI Generated image)

The festive season is here, Christmas is just around the corner, and we are getting into the mood here at Cyclingnews.

Pre-season kit design and sponsor changeover news is coming thick and fast, and in a few short weeks, the 2026 race season will kick off. We've covered all the new WorldTour team kits recently, as well as Sam Welsford's move to the Ineos Grenadiers.

Josh wearing a blue time trial suit in the wind tunnel
Josh Croxton

Associate Editor Josh loves his tech; he curates our smart trainer buying guide and will happily get stuck into the numbers to inform his real-world testing and theories.

Josh is also soon to become a father for the first time, and this is reflected in one of his gift choices.

Josh has gone for a mix of things, but his smart home tech idea might make for a good present idea or two.

Will Jones - Senior tech writer
Will Jones

Will is always out in foul weather testing the latest waterproof jackets and isn't as keen on indoor training as Josh is.

After a recent tool cannister loss, Will is on a mission to replace his lost tools, and his choices reflect this with some of his favourite small tools and accesories this year.

A man riding a Merida Mission gravel bike
Tom Wieckowski

Tom is an ex mechanic and still really enjoys working on his bikes. He's also keen on doing things by the book, and has recommended the Park Tool maintenance manuel as a present for any aspiring mechanics or home mechanics.

Graham Cottingham
Graham Cottingham

Graham does the most riding out of any of the team. He's broken the rubbish and has chosen items that do what they say on the tin.

He's gone for a small toolset that keeps him out of trouble and a very handy portable Karcher pressure washer, perfect for when he gets back from one of his multi hour epic rides.

TOPICS
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 


He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 