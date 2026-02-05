How to watch 2026 pro cycling in the US – A streaming guide for global races

Watching live professional sports with a simple click of a television remote control is a thing of the past, vanishing like landline telephones amid a wave of new technology and rights holders. For a US audience looking for a way to watch bike races in other countries, it's a tedious task to find a broadcast in English, or any language really, across various streaming services, social media channels and apps.

The bulk of high-profile events across cyclo-cross, road, mountain bike and track disciplines take place in Europe, and it continues to be an evolving landscape for broadcast rights among networks and streaming platforms. Some of the premier gravel races around the globe now offer live streaming on YouTube or social media, retaining rights to coverage and keeping the process open without subscriptions.

Even if a major media company owns the rights to stream one race, there are typically restrictions on which countries have access to provide the feed. While streaming has brought convenience to individuals with handheld devices and smart TVs, it's a Rubik's Cube for piecing together who covers what, even with three main players in the US market. And monthly or yearly subscription fees also change periodically.

In general, FloBikes has the rights to Flanders Classic races (Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold Race, UCI Cyclo-cross World Cups), Peacock is the exclusive US home for ASO races (Liège–Bastogne–Liège, Tour de France, Vuelta a España), and HBO Max offers RCS Sport races (Giro d'Italia) and a lot of one-day races.

Two of the Grand Tours are covered for US viewers by Peacock: Tour de France/Tour de France Femmes and Vuelta a España/Vuelta España Femenina. That's easy enough.

However, RCS Sport has not confirmed an international rights deal for streaming the Giro d'Italia for 2026, as of February 1. This also means HBO Max may not be the place to watch RCS Sport's March WorldTour races, such as Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico, and Milan-San Remo. Stay tuned.

Cyclingnews provides a recap of subscriber plans, a summary of monthly races available with each service (which are subject to change) and if there are any specials to entice your selection.

FloBikes

FloBikes began live and on-demand coverage for professional cycling in 2017, a vertical streaming channel under the FloSports umbrella. In the US this past year, programming included UCI Cyclo-cross World Cups and World Championships and USA Cycling national championships events.

A bonus with FloBikes is that subscribers receive access to other FloSports programming, such as motor sports, college sports and other amateur and pro events, with access to more than 100,000 events. A single subscription offers access with multiple devices sharing the same network.

For cycling content in the past, FloBikes listed programming for North America and it was difficult to decipher which events were for Canadian or US subscribers only, most of the partnerships with ASO, UCI, and Flanders Classics were restricted to Canada. New in 2026, FloBikes has updated its calendar listings based on the country listed for each subscriber's account.

While the programming may be thin in February, FloBikes should have an abundance of Spring Classics at the end of March and into April, including Gent-Wevelgem and Tour of Flanders. They keep offerings simple, with just one type of plan, which can be paid for monthly or for one year.

FloBikes subscription Monthy plan - $29.99 Annual plan - $150.00 (41% discount)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Races on FloBikes this month Date Disciple Event February 7–11 road Tour of Oman (men) February 28 road Omloop Nieuwsblad (w/m)

HBO Max

HBO Max integrated live sports from Discovery Channel and new TNT and TBS affiliations three years ago to create a broad array of programming including US pro leagues (MLB, NHL), NCAA basketball, US soccer national matches, NASCAR and other sports. They promoted an offering of 1,700 sports events in 2025.

Multiple disciplines on the cycling lineup include road, cyclo-cross, MTB, track and BMX.

HBO Max offers two plans with live sports. The Standard plan at $18.49 per month or $184.99 for one year, which includes streaming on two devices and 30 downloads to watch on the go. The Premium plan is $22.99 per month or $229.99 for one year, with 100 downloads allowed but still just streaming on two devices for sports.

HBO Max subscriptions Standard - $18.49/month or $184.99/year (16% savings) Premium - $22.99/month or $229.99/year (16% savings)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Races on HBO Max this month Date Disciple Event February 1–5 track UEC Track Elite European Championships (w/m) February 5–8 road UAE Tour Women (women) February 4–8 road Etoile de Bessèges - Tour du Gard (men) February 4–8 road Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (men) February 7 cyclo-cross Superprestige Middelkerke (w/m) February 8 road Vuelta CV Feminans (women) February 8 cyclo-cross X2O Trofee Lille (w/m) February 13–15 road Tour de la Provence (men) February 13–14 road Vuelta a la Region Murcia (men) February 14 road Figueira Champions Classic (men) February 15 road Clasica de Almeria (men) February 16 road Clásica Jaén (men) February 16–22 road UAE Tour (men) February 18–22 road Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol (men) February 18–22 road Volta ao Algarve (men) February 21 road Classic Var (men) February 22 road Tour des Alpes-Maritimes (men) February 28 road Faun-Ardeche Classic (men)

Peacock

NBC Sports and NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock launched a six-year extension with Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) in 2024 to remain the exclusive US media rights holders for the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes, with live start-to-finish coverage for every stage through 2029.

This network remains the home for Vuelta a España and Vuelta España Femenina, as well as stage races Paris-Nice and Critérium du Dauphiné, which is now renamed to Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. Prominent one-day races include Paris-Roubaix, Paris-Roubaix Femmes, La Flèche Wallone, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Paris-Tours.

In January, US subscribers could watch the Tour Down Under women's and men's stage races, with full replays still available. In February, the main attraction becomes a plethora of Olympic Winter Games programming, as part of the NBC family.

There are no races planned for broadcast in February on Peacock; however, live cycling returns in March with full coverage of Paris-Nice, March 8-15.

The Select plan is just $7.99 each month and $79.99 for one year, but excludes most sports coverage. The Peacock Premium plan is $10.99 per month or $109.99 for one year. And features live sports with ads. The Premium Plus plan is $16.99 per month or $169.99 for one year, and differs by offering no ads (with limited exclusions for sports, events and other programs).

Going with Premium also provides download capabilities for mobile devices. For either plan, when you subscribe for a full year the savings gives you 12 months for the price of 10.

Peacock subscriptions Select (with ads) - $10.99/month or $109.99/year (16.5% savings) Premium (no ads) - $16.99/month or $169.99/year (16.5% savings)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Upcoming races on Peacock Date Disciple Event March 8–15 road Paris-Nice (men)

How to use your US streaming subscription wherever you are

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted. But that doesn't mean you can't watch the races.

In this case, a VPN will come in handy. A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – allows your computer to pretend it's in a different country, letting you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar recommend using a VPN for streaming as well as enhanced cyber-security – they know a thing or two about VPNs and right now they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market.

