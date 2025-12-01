Cyber Monday bike deals LIVE: Constant price tracking on all the cycling deals we find

Cyber Monday is the other big sale day of the long weekend, so stick with us to help you navigate through the noise

Cyber Monday
(Image: © Will Jones)
Cyber Monday is here, and along with Black Friday it's one of the biggest sale days of the year, with a traditional leaning towards electronic goods, though a tonne of other stuff is also discounted. We've spent the last few days focussing on finding Black Friday bike deals, but now we're laser focussed on the latest Cyber Monday savings.

Plenty of stuff that has been on sale over the weekend is still on sale, but many items may have been reduced, gone up in price again, and then back down again for today only. Lots of other items are pure, fresh deals.

Quick Cyber Monday bike deals

USA: Quick Cyber Monday bike deals

UK: Quick Cyber Monday Deals

Editor's Picks USA

Apple Watch Ultra 2
Save $200
Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $599 at Amazon
This is the cheapest the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has ever been in the US, and while it isn't quite as sporty as the likes of some Garmin options it has a host of cycling and fitness features that actually make it a very viable option.

Hammerhead Karoo
Save 20%
Hammerhead Karoo : was $525 now $419.99 at Amazon
This has been slightly cheaper over the weekend but even at this price we think this is a great deal on a very good bike computer. Ignore the 'before' price on Amazon though, as it's listed wrong - This is a better deal than it appears on page.

Hammerhead Karoo review

Apple AirPods Pro 3
Save 12% ($29.01)
Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $219.99 at Amazon
For a flagship product this is still a pretty decent discount. Great battery life, brilliant noise cancellation, and all the features AirPods users love, but now even more so with the addition of heart rate monitoring for exercise.

Garmin Edge 540 Solar
Save 38% ($150)
Garmin Edge 540 Solar: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Amazon
No longer Garmin's top 5-series computer, but still very much one of the best bike computers on the market, and this is the lowest price it's ever been.

MagicShine SEEMEE 300
Save 30% ($18)
MagicShine SEEMEE 300: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon
This is the best rear bike light. It has a 200hr battery life (no, not a typo), and a really neat downward-facing LED to provide excellent side visibility. At full price it's a great buy, but when discounted it's a no-brainer.

Editor's Picks UK

Garmin Fenix 8 GPS 47mm Premium Smartwatch
Save 27% (£220.99)
Garmin Fenix 8 GPS 47mm Premium Smartwatch: was £819.99 now £599 at Amazon
It would take a whole page to fill all the feature the Fenix 8 packs in. Basically if you can think of a sport it can probably track it, plus all the daily life features like Garmin Pay and health tracking to boot. It's a fantastic top-end smartwatch and currently with a healthy price reduction.

Hammerhead Karoo
Save 18%
Hammerhead Karoo: was £450 now £369 at Sigma Sports
While it isn't quite as well known as the likes of Wahoo and Garmin, the Hammerhead Karoo is well up there as a contender for the best bike computer on the market right now. Clear, easy navigation and an intuitive operating system make it a dream to use, and is well worth considering at this price.

View Deal
Magicshine SEEMEE300 rear light
Save 41%
Magicshine SEEMEE300 rear light: was £59.99 now £35.19 at Amazon
This might not just be our most recommended bike light, but we've shouted about it so much it might be our most-recommended product full stop, to the point it's become an office meme. Bright, with a long battery life, good mounts, and excellent side visibility, as well as being great value even at full price.

Wahoo Kickr Core 2 (Zwift Click & Cog)
Save 20% (£100)
Wahoo Kickr Core 2 (Zwift Click & Cog): was £499.99 now £399.99 at Zwift
This is the lowest price the Kickr Core 2 has been so it's prime time to get set up for a winter of indoor training. This model comes with Zwift's Cog, which is a universal system and means you don't have to install a cassette onto the trainer, with shifting taking place virtually in Zwift.

Castelli Perfetto Ros 2 short sleeve
Save 72%
Castelli Perfetto Ros 2 short sleeve: was £185 now £51.99 at Sigma Sports
For British conditions we actually rate the Perfetto 2 more highly than the Perfetto 3 - it's a little more protective. Pair it with arm warmers if it gets cold, or use without for a brilliant shoulder-season option when the weather is inclement.

Deals hunted by
Will Jones - Senior tech writer
The safest road helmet on the market is still reduced, but selling out fast...

POC Cytal MIPS
Save 52%
POC Cytal MIPS: was £290 now £140 at Sigma Sports
Market leading safety, combined with excellent ventilation and a lightweight package that sits comfy on my head. I'm a big fan of this one, but at full price it's a very expensive helmet. With this discount it's a great deal, but they're selling fast!

While I often bring good news, sometimes this live price tracking does mean I have to shout about prices that aren't as good as they once were. My colleague, Tom, is a Torque obsessive, and found an incredible deal on a Park Tool torque wrench. It was previously 54% off at Amazon, but has now 'only' got a 40% reduction in price.

Park Tool T.W-5.2
Save 40%
Park Tool T.W-5.2 : was £126.99 now £76.46 at Amazon
A fantastic torque wrench that still has a decent discount, but the trend is upwards for the price to one to get now before it goes up any further.

The best rear bike light on the market is still 41% off in the UK, and 30% off in the USA.

MagicShine SEEMEE 300
Save 30% ($18)
MagicShine SEEMEE 300: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon
Considering all this light offers it's a wonder it doesn't cost double what it does at full price. With 30% off it's a mad buy.