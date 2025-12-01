Cyber Monday bike deals LIVE: Constant price tracking on all the cycling deals we find

Cyber Monday is here, and along with Black Friday it's one of the biggest sale days of the year, with a traditional leaning towards electronic goods, though a tonne of other stuff is also discounted. We've spent the last few days focussing on finding Black Friday bike deals, but now we're laser focussed on the latest Cyber Monday savings.

Plenty of stuff that has been on sale over the weekend is still on sale, but many items may have been reduced, gone up in price again, and then back down again for today only. Lots of other items are pure, fresh deals.

With all this fluctuation we thought it best to run a dedicated live hub where we can track the deals in realtime and drop them in as we find them. We do, of course, have a dedicated Cyber Monday Bike Deals main hub, which houses over 100 of the best cycling deals, along with many other dedicated hubs for Cyber Monday indoor bike trainers, Cyber Monday cycling clothing deals, and even mini-hubs for the key brands, like our Cyber Monday Rapha deals and Cyber Monday Garmin deals pages.

Quick Cyber Monday bike deals

USA: Quick Cyber Monday bike deals

UK: Quick Cyber Monday Deals

Editor's Picks USA

Save $200 Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $599 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is the cheapest the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has ever been in the US, and while it isn't quite as sporty as the likes of some Garmin options it has a host of cycling and fitness features that actually make it a very viable option.

Save 20% Hammerhead Karoo : was $525 now $419.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This has been slightly cheaper over the weekend but even at this price we think this is a great deal on a very good bike computer. Ignore the 'before' price on Amazon though, as it's listed wrong - This is a better deal than it appears on page. Hammerhead Karoo review

Save 12% ($29.01) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $219.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ For a flagship product this is still a pretty decent discount. Great battery life, brilliant noise cancellation, and all the features AirPods users love, but now even more so with the addition of heart rate monitoring for exercise.

Save 30% ($18) MagicShine SEEMEE 300: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is the best rear bike light. It has a 200hr battery life (no, not a typo), and a really neat downward-facing LED to provide excellent side visibility. At full price it's a great buy, but when discounted it's a no-brainer.

Editor's Picks UK

Save 27% (£220.99) Garmin Fenix 8 GPS 47mm Premium Smartwatch: was £819.99 now £599 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ It would take a whole page to fill all the feature the Fenix 8 packs in. Basically if you can think of a sport it can probably track it, plus all the daily life features like Garmin Pay and health tracking to boot. It's a fantastic top-end smartwatch and currently with a healthy price reduction.

Save 18% Hammerhead Karoo: was £450 now £369 at Sigma Sports Read more Read less ▼ While it isn't quite as well known as the likes of Wahoo and Garmin, the Hammerhead Karoo is well up there as a contender for the best bike computer on the market right now. Clear, easy navigation and an intuitive operating system make it a dream to use, and is well worth considering at this price.

Save 41% Magicshine SEEMEE300 rear light: was £59.99 now £35.19 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This might not just be our most recommended bike light, but we've shouted about it so much it might be our most-recommended product full stop, to the point it's become an office meme. Bright, with a long battery life, good mounts, and excellent side visibility, as well as being great value even at full price.

Save 20% (£100) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 (Zwift Click & Cog): was £499.99 now £399.99 at Zwift Read more Read less ▼ This is the lowest price the Kickr Core 2 has been so it's prime time to get set up for a winter of indoor training. This model comes with Zwift's Cog, which is a universal system and means you don't have to install a cassette onto the trainer, with shifting taking place virtually in Zwift.

Save 72% Castelli Perfetto Ros 2 short sleeve: was £185 now £51.99 at Sigma Sports Read more Read less ▼ For British conditions we actually rate the Perfetto 2 more highly than the Perfetto 3 - it's a little more protective. Pair it with arm warmers if it gets cold, or use without for a brilliant shoulder-season option when the weather is inclement.