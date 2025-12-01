Cyber Monday bike deals LIVE: Constant price tracking on all the cycling deals we find
Cyber Monday is the other big sale day of the long weekend, so stick with us to help you navigate through the noise
Cyber Monday is here, and along with Black Friday it's one of the biggest sale days of the year, with a traditional leaning towards electronic goods, though a tonne of other stuff is also discounted. We've spent the last few days focussing on finding Black Friday bike deals, but now we're laser focussed on the latest Cyber Monday savings.
Plenty of stuff that has been on sale over the weekend is still on sale, but many items may have been reduced, gone up in price again, and then back down again for today only. Lots of other items are pure, fresh deals.
With all this fluctuation we thought it best to run a dedicated live hub where we can track the deals in realtime and drop them in as we find them. We do, of course, have a dedicated Cyber Monday Bike Deals main hub, which houses over 100 of the best cycling deals, along with many other dedicated hubs for Cyber Monday indoor bike trainers, Cyber Monday cycling clothing deals, and even mini-hubs for the key brands, like our Cyber Monday Rapha deals and Cyber Monday Garmin deals pages.
Quick Cyber Monday bike deals
USA: Quick Cyber Monday bike deals
- Amazon: Cyber Monday tech deals
- Rapha: Save 25% sitewide
- Competitive Cyclist: Up to 40% off bikes
- Mike's Bikes: 25% off Kickr Core
- Specialized: $2000 off Tarmac SL8
- Jenson USA: Up to 90% off cycling gear
- Trek: Huge deals on Lidl-Trek kit
- Canyon: Up to 50% off in 'stealth' sale
- REI: Save on Rapha and more
UK: Quick Cyber Monday Deals
- Amazon: Cyber Monday tech deals
- Rapha: 25% off apparel sitewide
- Specialized: £1250 off Tarmac SL8
- Sigma Sports: Up to 60% off
- Balfe's Bikes: 40% off road bikes
- Hunt: Up to 40% off wheels
- Le Col: Up to 65% off clothing
- Tredz: Massive discounts across all categories
Editor's Picks USA
This is the cheapest the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has ever been in the US, and while it isn't quite as sporty as the likes of some Garmin options it has a host of cycling and fitness features that actually make it a very viable option.
This has been slightly cheaper over the weekend but even at this price we think this is a great deal on a very good bike computer. Ignore the 'before' price on Amazon though, as it's listed wrong - This is a better deal than it appears on page.
For a flagship product this is still a pretty decent discount. Great battery life, brilliant noise cancellation, and all the features AirPods users love, but now even more so with the addition of heart rate monitoring for exercise.
No longer Garmin's top 5-series computer, but still very much one of the best bike computers on the market, and this is the lowest price it's ever been.
This is the best rear bike light. It has a 200hr battery life (no, not a typo), and a really neat downward-facing LED to provide excellent side visibility. At full price it's a great buy, but when discounted it's a no-brainer.
Editor's Picks UK
It would take a whole page to fill all the feature the Fenix 8 packs in. Basically if you can think of a sport it can probably track it, plus all the daily life features like Garmin Pay and health tracking to boot. It's a fantastic top-end smartwatch and currently with a healthy price reduction.
While it isn't quite as well known as the likes of Wahoo and Garmin, the Hammerhead Karoo is well up there as a contender for the best bike computer on the market right now. Clear, easy navigation and an intuitive operating system make it a dream to use, and is well worth considering at this price.
This might not just be our most recommended bike light, but we've shouted about it so much it might be our most-recommended product full stop, to the point it's become an office meme. Bright, with a long battery life, good mounts, and excellent side visibility, as well as being great value even at full price.
This is the lowest price the Kickr Core 2 has been so it's prime time to get set up for a winter of indoor training. This model comes with Zwift's Cog, which is a universal system and means you don't have to install a cassette onto the trainer, with shifting taking place virtually in Zwift.
For British conditions we actually rate the Perfetto 2 more highly than the Perfetto 3 - it's a little more protective. Pair it with arm warmers if it gets cold, or use without for a brilliant shoulder-season option when the weather is inclement.
Most of the time Will is writing about bikes and reviewing products, but for four days a year we put him to good use as a deals hunter. He's got years of experience with all sorts of bike kit, from the deepest winter jackets to the lightest summer jerseys, from the brightest bike lights to the most cosy socks. If it's a good buy, he'll let you know.
The safest road helmet on the market is still reduced, but selling out fast...
When I started doing live coverage POC's Cytal road helmet was available at just over half-off in the UK on Sigma Sports. It's still on sale, but the very cheapest model is all sold out, so it's my advice to pick this one up while you can still pick up 52% off, as the next cheapest is a less good (but still respectable) 30% off.
Market leading safety, combined with excellent ventilation and a lightweight package that sits comfy on my head. I'm a big fan of this one, but at full price it's a very expensive helmet. With this discount it's a great deal, but they're selling fast!
While I often bring good news, sometimes this live price tracking does mean I have to shout about prices that aren't as good as they once were. My colleague, Tom, is a Torque obsessive, and found an incredible deal on a Park Tool torque wrench. It was previously 54% off at Amazon, but has now 'only' got a 40% reduction in price.
It's still a good buy in our opinion, but just slightly less good than it used to be, and lon longer on sale in the USA.
A fantastic torque wrench that still has a decent discount, but the trend is upwards for the price to one to get now before it goes up any further.
The best rear bike light on the market is still 41% off in the UK, and 30% off in the USA.
Magicshine's magnificent SEEMEE300 is our favourite bike light. It's got a comical 200hr battery life on eco mode, comes with really good mounts, has brake light functionality, and most importantly of all it is super visible. It has a downward facing LED that illuminates the road beneath you in an eerie red glow, making you visible from the sides too.
Considering all this light offers it's a wonder it doesn't cost double what it does at full price. With 30% off it's a mad buy.