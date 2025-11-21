Jump to:

Black Friday Canyon deals: Save on gear and Canyon's bikes

Canyon discounts bikes as well as its own and third-party parts, components and clothing for Black Friday

Mathieu van der poel climbs a cobbled hill aboard a Canyon Bike
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Canyon is renowned for selling quality bikes with great specs at highly competitive prices. It's got Black Friday deals on smaller stuff too if you're not planning to upgrade your bike just yet.

So whether you're in the US, the UK or elsewhere in the world, you can snap up a discount on anything from Canyon-branded clothing to a Canyon Aeroad or many of its other road, gravel and mountain bikes. UK riders can find other gear and components with a Black Friday discount too, including Look and Shimano pedals, Topeak pumps and more.

Quick Black Friday Canyon deals

Quick links USA:

Quick links UK:

Black Friday Canyon deals in the USA

Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 8 AXS
Save $1,000
Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 8 AXS: was $6,799 now $5,799 at Canyon
One of the fastest aero bikes in the pro peloton, Canyon has discounts on a range of specs of the Aeroad for Black Friday, including this SRAM Force AXS spec with a power meter and Zipp 404 wheelset.

Canyon Grail CFR Di2
Save $800
Canyon Grail CFR Di2: was $7,899 now $7,099 at Canyon
Set yourself up for next season's gravel races with this top spec Grail with GRX Di2, a power meter and DT Swiss wheels - or check out the lower specs on offer.

Canyon Grizl:ONfly CF 7
Save $1,800
Canyon Grizl:ONfly CF 7: was $5,199 now $3,399 at Canyon
There's a big saving on Canyon's electric gravel bike, which will power you up to 28mph thanks to its Bosch motor. You get a RockShox Rudy suspension fork, 12-speed Shimano GRX and integrated lighting too.

Canyon Ultimate CFR Di2
Save $2,800
Canyon Ultimate CFR Di2: was $10,499 now $7,699 at Canyon
Among several specs of the Ultimate on offer, this premium CFR build includes Dura-Ace and DT Swiss 1100 Dicut wheels and has a 13.94lb claimed weight.

Canyon Enduro Bibshorts
Save 30%
Canyon Enduro Bibshorts: was $249.95 now $174.95 at Canyon
With a built-in bladder, the Enduro shorts are a good option for hot gravel rides, not just Enduro MTB use. You can remove the spine protector if you don't need it, while the Elastic Interface seat pad and cargo pockets set you up for long rides. Available for both men and women.

Canyon Women's Signature Pro Windproof Jacket
Save 50%
Canyon Women's Signature Pro Windproof Jacket: was $169.95 now $84.95 at Canyon
Canyon's packable jacket is windproof and waterproof and comes with a rear slit to access jersey pockets. There's also a gilet discounted with similar features. Both are transparent, so your race number is still visible.

Black Friday Canyon deals UK

Canyon Endurace CF SLX 8 Di2
Save 20%
Canyon Endurace CF SLX 8 Di2: was £5,149 now £4,119 at canyon.com
An Ultegra groupset and DT Swiss carbon wheels with 32mm Schwalbe tyres set you up for long rides on this high spec Endurace. Available in a full range of colours, it has a 7.84kg claimed weight and includes Canyon's top tube storage cubby. There are discounts on lower specs too, right down to Tiagra.

Canyon Inflite CF SL 6
Save 30%
Canyon Inflite CF SL 6: was £2,799 now £1,949 at canyon.com
If cyclocross is your gig, check out this Inflite with a 30% saving. Kitted out with Shimano GRX 12-speed and alloy DT Swiss wheels, it should handle anything that's thrown at you between the tapes. There are similar discounts on higher specs too.

Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 8 Di2
Save 8%
Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 8 Di2: was £5,599 now £5,129 at canyon.com
There's a small discount on this 7.28kg claimed weight Ultimate. It's specced with DT Swiss ARC 1400 Dicut wheels and Ultegra. Go for the premium CFR with Dura-Ace and you'll save even more - it's priced down by £1,850 to £7,499.

Canyon Grizl CF 6
Save 17%
Canyon Grizl CF 6: was £2,249 now £1,869 at canyon.com
There's a range of Grizl gravel bike specs on offer for Black Friday, including this SRAM Apex bike with wide range 1x gearing and 45mm tyres, along with all the mounts you could need to gear up and head into the unknown.

Shimano Ultegra 11-speed cassette
Save 33%
Shimano Ultegra 11-speed cassette: was £59.95 now £39.95 at canyon.com
Canyon's parts bin includes a range of 11 and 12-speed cassettes, chainrings and chains from Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo, including this 11-speed Ultegra cassette.

Canyon Men's LS Base layer
Save 56%
Canyon Men's LS Base layer: was £33.95 now £14.95 at canyon.com
There's a range of Canyon summer and winter base layers priced down for Black Friday. This seamless synthetic number is quick-drying and includes silver ions to keep bacteria and odour under control.

Canyon PocketLight Rain Vest
Save 63%
Canyon PocketLight Rain Vest: was £129.95 now £47.95 at canyon.com
Weighing a claimed 71g and easily pocketable, Canyon's gilet packs down into its in-built sleeve. It's 10k waterproof and breathable, with a 2-way zip for easy pocket access and reflective logos.

Who is Canyon?

Canyon is one of the world's foremost direct sales bike brands. Founded in 1985 in Germany, it now sells throughout the world, offering high quality bikes with great specs at prices that often undercut brands found in bike shops.

Its bikes garner accolades for their ride quality too, with long-term sponsorship of WorldTour pro teams and a stream of victories in major races proving the quality of the brand's engineering and its bikes' performance.

Canyon doesn't just sell bikes either, with a range of Canyon clothing and components, including its innovative variable width drop road handlebars.

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 

