Black Friday Canyon deals: Save on gear and Canyon's bikes
Canyon discounts bikes as well as its own and third-party parts, components and clothing for Black Friday
Canyon is renowned for selling quality bikes with great specs at highly competitive prices. It's got Black Friday deals on smaller stuff too if you're not planning to upgrade your bike just yet.
So whether you're in the US, the UK or elsewhere in the world, you can snap up a discount on anything from Canyon-branded clothing to a Canyon Aeroad or many of its other road, gravel and mountain bikes. UK riders can find other gear and components with a Black Friday discount too, including Look and Shimano pedals, Topeak pumps and more.
To reflect the different Black Friday Canyon offers on either side of the pond, we've split this guide into USA then UK deals.
And if you're not necessarily looking for Canyon, keep an eye on Cyclingnews' Black Friday coverage, as we've got pages for Specialized, Trek, and others in the works, as well as a Zwift Black Friday roundup for anyone looking to take their winter training indoors.
Quick Black Friday Canyon deals
Quick links USA:
- Road bikes: Up to $1,000 off Canyon Aeroad
- Gravel bikes: Up to $800 off Canyon Grail
- E-bikes: Up to $1,800 off Canton Grizl:Onfly
- Apparel: Up to 50% off jackets, bib shorts and more
Quick links UK:
- Road bikes: Up to 20% off Canyon Endurace
- Gravel bikes: Up to 17% off Canyon Grizl
- Cyclocross bikes: Up to 30% off Canyon Inflite
- Apparel: Up to 63% off 63% off gilets and more
Black Friday Canyon deals in the USA
One of the fastest aero bikes in the pro peloton, Canyon has discounts on a range of specs of the Aeroad for Black Friday, including this SRAM Force AXS spec with a power meter and Zipp 404 wheelset.
Set yourself up for next season's gravel races with this top spec Grail with GRX Di2, a power meter and DT Swiss wheels - or check out the lower specs on offer.
There's a big saving on Canyon's electric gravel bike, which will power you up to 28mph thanks to its Bosch motor. You get a RockShox Rudy suspension fork, 12-speed Shimano GRX and integrated lighting too.
Among several specs of the Ultimate on offer, this premium CFR build includes Dura-Ace and DT Swiss 1100 Dicut wheels and has a 13.94lb claimed weight.
With a built-in bladder, the Enduro shorts are a good option for hot gravel rides, not just Enduro MTB use. You can remove the spine protector if you don't need it, while the Elastic Interface seat pad and cargo pockets set you up for long rides. Available for both men and women.
Black Friday Canyon deals UK
An Ultegra groupset and DT Swiss carbon wheels with 32mm Schwalbe tyres set you up for long rides on this high spec Endurace. Available in a full range of colours, it has a 7.84kg claimed weight and includes Canyon's top tube storage cubby. There are discounts on lower specs too, right down to Tiagra.
If cyclocross is your gig, check out this Inflite with a 30% saving. Kitted out with Shimano GRX 12-speed and alloy DT Swiss wheels, it should handle anything that's thrown at you between the tapes. There are similar discounts on higher specs too.
There's a small discount on this 7.28kg claimed weight Ultimate. It's specced with DT Swiss ARC 1400 Dicut wheels and Ultegra. Go for the premium CFR with Dura-Ace and you'll save even more - it's priced down by £1,850 to £7,499.
There's a range of Grizl gravel bike specs on offer for Black Friday, including this SRAM Apex bike with wide range 1x gearing and 45mm tyres, along with all the mounts you could need to gear up and head into the unknown.
Canyon's parts bin includes a range of 11 and 12-speed cassettes, chainrings and chains from Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo, including this 11-speed Ultegra cassette.
There's a range of Canyon summer and winter base layers priced down for Black Friday. This seamless synthetic number is quick-drying and includes silver ions to keep bacteria and odour under control.
Weighing a claimed 71g and easily pocketable, Canyon's gilet packs down into its in-built sleeve. It's 10k waterproof and breathable, with a 2-way zip for easy pocket access and reflective logos.
Who is Canyon?
Canyon is one of the world's foremost direct sales bike brands. Founded in 1985 in Germany, it now sells throughout the world, offering high quality bikes with great specs at prices that often undercut brands found in bike shops.
Its bikes garner accolades for their ride quality too, with long-term sponsorship of WorldTour pro teams and a stream of victories in major races proving the quality of the brand's engineering and its bikes' performance.
Canyon doesn't just sell bikes either, with a range of Canyon clothing and components, including its innovative variable width drop road handlebars.
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages.
