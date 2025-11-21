Black Friday Canyon deals: Save on gear and Canyon's bikes

Canyon is renowned for selling quality bikes with great specs at highly competitive prices. It's got Black Friday deals on smaller stuff too if you're not planning to upgrade your bike just yet.

So whether you're in the US, the UK or elsewhere in the world, you can snap up a discount on anything from Canyon-branded clothing to a Canyon Aeroad or many of its other road, gravel and mountain bikes. UK riders can find other gear and components with a Black Friday discount too, including Look and Shimano pedals, Topeak pumps and more.

To reflect the different Black Friday Canyon offers on either side of the pond, we've split this guide into USA then UK deals.

Black Friday Canyon deals in the USA

Save $1,000 Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 8 AXS: was $6,799 now $5,799 at Canyon Read more Read less ▼ One of the fastest aero bikes in the pro peloton, Canyon has discounts on a range of specs of the Aeroad for Black Friday, including this SRAM Force AXS spec with a power meter and Zipp 404 wheelset.

Save $800 Canyon Grail CFR Di2: was $7,899 now $7,099 at Canyon Read more Read less ▼ Set yourself up for next season's gravel races with this top spec Grail with GRX Di2, a power meter and DT Swiss wheels - or check out the lower specs on offer.

Save $1,800 Canyon Grizl:ONfly CF 7: was $5,199 now $3,399 at Canyon Read more Read less ▼ There's a big saving on Canyon's electric gravel bike, which will power you up to 28mph thanks to its Bosch motor. You get a RockShox Rudy suspension fork, 12-speed Shimano GRX and integrated lighting too.

Save $2,800 Canyon Ultimate CFR Di2: was $10,499 now $7,699 at Canyon Read more Read less ▼ Among several specs of the Ultimate on offer, this premium CFR build includes Dura-Ace and DT Swiss 1100 Dicut wheels and has a 13.94lb claimed weight.

Save 30% Canyon Enduro Bibshorts: was $249.95 now $174.95 at Canyon Read more Read less ▼ With a built-in bladder, the Enduro shorts are a good option for hot gravel rides, not just Enduro MTB use. You can remove the spine protector if you don't need it, while the Elastic Interface seat pad and cargo pockets set you up for long rides. Available for both men and women.

Save 50% Canyon Women's Signature Pro Windproof Jacket: was $169.95 now $84.95 at Canyon Read more Read less ▼ Canyon's packable jacket is windproof and waterproof and comes with a rear slit to access jersey pockets. There's also a gilet discounted with similar features. Both are transparent, so your race number is still visible.

Black Friday Canyon deals UK

Save 20% Canyon Endurace CF SLX 8 Di2: was £5,149 now £4,119 at canyon.com Read more Read less ▼ An Ultegra groupset and DT Swiss carbon wheels with 32mm Schwalbe tyres set you up for long rides on this high spec Endurace. Available in a full range of colours, it has a 7.84kg claimed weight and includes Canyon's top tube storage cubby. There are discounts on lower specs too, right down to Tiagra.

Save 30% Canyon Inflite CF SL 6: was £2,799 now £1,949 at canyon.com Read more Read less ▼ If cyclocross is your gig, check out this Inflite with a 30% saving. Kitted out with Shimano GRX 12-speed and alloy DT Swiss wheels, it should handle anything that's thrown at you between the tapes. There are similar discounts on higher specs too.

Save 8% Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 8 Di2: was £5,599 now £5,129 at canyon.com Read more Read less ▼ There's a small discount on this 7.28kg claimed weight Ultimate. It's specced with DT Swiss ARC 1400 Dicut wheels and Ultegra. Go for the premium CFR with Dura-Ace and you'll save even more - it's priced down by £1,850 to £7,499.

Save 17% Canyon Grizl CF 6: was £2,249 now £1,869 at canyon.com Read more Read less ▼ There's a range of Grizl gravel bike specs on offer for Black Friday, including this SRAM Apex bike with wide range 1x gearing and 45mm tyres, along with all the mounts you could need to gear up and head into the unknown.

Save 56% Canyon Men's LS Base layer: was £33.95 now £14.95 at canyon.com Read more Read less ▼ There's a range of Canyon summer and winter base layers priced down for Black Friday. This seamless synthetic number is quick-drying and includes silver ions to keep bacteria and odour under control.

Save 63% Canyon PocketLight Rain Vest: was £129.95 now £47.95 at canyon.com Read more Read less ▼ Weighing a claimed 71g and easily pocketable, Canyon's gilet packs down into its in-built sleeve. It's 10k waterproof and breathable, with a 2-way zip for easy pocket access and reflective logos.

