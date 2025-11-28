Zwift Black Friday sale sends Wahoo Kickr Core 2 indoor trainer to its lowest ever price, with $150 off

It's officially here! After a month and more of buildup, Black Friday has finally landed, and the biggest Black Friday bike deals are flowing in thick and fast.

Among them is this Wahoo Kickr Core 2 smart indoor bike trainer deal from the Zwift Black Friday sale, which I expect will be very popular.

It drops the already-budget-friendly smart trainer down to a lowest-ever price, with a discount of 27% across the USA, 27% in Europe, and a still-impressive 20% in the UK.

You can head straight there now:

The Kickr Core 2 was only launched in September, the 9th in fact, a mere eighty days ago. For our American and European readers, that represents a depreciation of $1.87 per day. Quite insane, really. Obviously, it won't carry on at that rate, but imagining it did - for a bit of fun - it'd be free just in time for the 2026 Tour de France!

Anyway, onto more serious thoughts:

It launched with a nice list of updates compared to its seven-year-old predecessor (which is still available, but no cheaper than this, before you scurry off looking).

Those included integrated WiFi for a more seamless connection, redesigned legs for better stability, a choice of cassette, and 'Race Mode' for faster data transfer for those crucial moments where it matters.

This particular deal gives you the Zwift Cog and Zwift Click devices, too. The Cog replaces your cassette, making the smart trainer compatible with almost all bikes, while the Click acts as a virtual shifter, adding resistance in-game to silently and immediately mimic shifting, no matter what bike you're riding.

In detail: Zwift Black Friday deals on Wahoo Kickr Core 2

Lowest ever price Save 27% ($150) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 (Zwift Click & Cog): was $549.99 now $399.99 at us.zwift.com According to our sources at Zwift, this is the biggest discount they've ever given this product, and I have to concur; I've certainly never seen it this cheap. There are no coupons, promo codes or special links; just head to Zwift, and you should see the discount.

Back to its best Save 20% (£100) Wahoo Kickr Core 2 (Zwift Click & Cog): was £499.99 now £399.99 at uk.zwift.com For our UK readers, the discount isn't quite as big, but it's still a best-ever price, matching the exclusive discount Cyclingnews (and our sister site Cycling Weekly) secured for readers back at the start of the month. Some of you had difficulty getting that deal to load correctly, though, so this is your chance to try again. Thankfully, there's no special code or exclusive link this time, just head to Zwift, and it should be there.

Should you buy the Wahoo Kickr Core 2?

If you're looking to buy a smart indoor trainer for the winter(s) ahead, and you want something that's at the lower end of the pricing spectrum but with known reliability, easy to set up, and with WiFi connectivity, the Kickr Core 2 is absolutely worth considering.

There aren't many smart trainers priced less than this right now. In the UK, there's a deal on the Saris H3 at Tredz that's worth checking out while stocks last there, but with the caveat that it's around six years old itself, misses out on the WiFi connectivity, and doesn't come with a cassette or Zwift Cog.

What's more, Wahoo is famous for its long-term software support, meaning the Kickr Core 2 will receive updates for many years to come and should last more than just a couple of winters; I know riders still using the first-gen Kickr Core they bought in 2018.

In our recent review of the Kickr Core 2, which, bear in mind, was considering the unit at full price, we described it as a "no-brainer," adding that it represents a viable option for "new adopters of indoor training or current users looking to upgrade from wheel-on trainers to direct-drive functionality."

We can only echo those thoughts and add to their sentiment at this new lower price.

(Image credit: Future)

