Hammerhead Karoo Review: A smartphone-like user experience

The Hammerhead Karoo brings an awful lot to the table and builds on the class-leading touchscreen and resolution that the previous unit was well-known for

Hammerhead Karoo
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Hammerhead Karoo has a fantastic touchscreen display, and the new Google Maps pin feature is useful for navigation. Sram AXS users also stand to benefit from new compatibility in particular, but there might be better options if you want lots of training features

Pros

  • +

    The screen quality and display are fantastic

  • +

    Fast charging

  • +

    The ability to drop a location pin from Google Maps is a cool feature

  • +

    The Hammerhead companion app is now here

Cons

  • -

    The climbing page feels a little basic compared to Wahoo Climb

  • -

    Probably not as aero as some smaller units

Tech Specs: Hammerhead Karoo

Price: $474.99 / €499.99 / £449.99 

Memory: 64GB / 4GB RAM 

Screen size: 3.2" 

Connectivity: Connectivity: ANT+ / Bluetooth / WIFI

Waterproof: IP67

Weight: 118 grams

Hammerhead has today launched its new Karoo computer. The Karoo follows on from the Karoo 2 as Hammerhead's third-generation offering but is to be known simply as the Karoo going forward.

Hammerhead Karoo
The app is fairly basic, but seems to do what it needs to(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Screen QualityExcellent. Clear and bright with a sensitive easy to use touchscreen9/10
NavigationI've used mapping in four countries and have had zero issues. Clear and easy to use, the new Maps Pin feature will also be useful 8/10
Connectivity The SIM slot is gone and the new app should help things, sending maps to the unit is also super fast 8/10
Battery lifeAn increase over the Karoo 2, has been solid for me, if super long rides are your bag you may want solar charging but for all round riding it's not going to cause an issue 8/10
ValueMore exepensive than the Wahoo offerings and less than several Garmin models, I think the Karoo is decent value for what it brings to the table and what you get in the box8/10
OverallRow 5 - Cell 1 82%

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.