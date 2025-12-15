The Specialized Sale has discounted this top-rated winter jacket by an incredible $135 – Treat the cyclist in your life to a luxurious layer this Christmas

The Specialized Sale continues to drop some absolute bargains, and just in time for festive gifting. We recently spotlighted the Specialized Packable Down Jacket at its lowest ever price, with a whopping 60% off. Another top-rated jacket that has caught our attention, which has an equally impressive discount, is the Prime-Series Alpha Jacket.

Right now, you can grab one of the best winter jackets – the Prime-Series Alpha for as low as $89.99, which is a fantastic 60% off the usual MSRP of $224.99, and a monster saving of up to $135.

Get the Specialized Prime-Series Alpha Jacket for as little as $89.99 at Specialized.

So if you’re still hunting for a genuinely brilliant Christmas gift for the cyclist in your life, then the Specialized Sale has to be on your radar. Unfortunately, this one is only in the Women's version, but sized from XS-XXL, and in either Gunmetal or Black colour choice.

The Gunmetal has the biggest reduction at 60% off, and the Black version has a reduction of 56%, down to $99.99. We'd advise you to move quickly, as the clock is ticking as far as Christmas delivery goes, and these at this price are unlikely to be around for long.

Save 60% ($135) Specialized Prime-Series Alpha Jacket: was $224.99 now $89.99 at Specialized Save 50% The Specialized Prime-Series Alpha Jacket is one of the best winter jackets for cycling, and it scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star review from our expert tester. Although it just missed out on the perfect score due to its cost, at this price, it's a total bargain. Featuring Polartec Alpha material to keep you cosy on the coldest of winter rides. Sadly, this Specialized deal is only available in Female fit, and either Gunmetal or Black colorway, and sized from XS to XXL. Read our full Specialized Prime-Series Alpha Jacket review.

In his review, our expert tester Graham Cottingham reckoned the Prime-Series Alpha was a brilliant jacket for cold-weather protection. Although at the time Graham marked it down for its full price cost and its lack of rear pockets, it still ticked all the boxes as an impressive lightweight, extremely warm, and breathable jacket.

Specialized has listened, and now the latest version of the Alpha jacket has three back pockets for handy storage of your ride essentials. The price has an incredible up to 60% off, for a jacket that rivals far more expensive rival brands' offerings, when it comes to performance vs cost, making it a total bargain buy.

Warmth and breathability are the key features here, and this jacket is built around Polartec Alpha insulation. Although it's not going to compete with the best waterproof cycling jackets, its semi-road fit means it's a versatile layering option, and the rear pockets allow for easy storage of a rain jacket.

The Specialized Prime-Series Alpha Jacket features a breathable outer shell designed to keep you dry. (Image credit: Specialized)

If you're Christmas shopping for other festive cycling deals, then the Specialized Sale has discounts on a huge range of cycling apparel, including the S-Works Recon lace cycling shoes, reduced to just $161.99 from $324.99, and they are one of the best gravel shoes on the market.