Black Friday Garmin deals LIVE: An ever-growing list of tech deals

Black Friday is just around the corner, now just a couple of days away. As ever, the sales start well in advance of the weekend itself, and tech often sees the most price fluctuation of all.

While we have our main hub dedicated to all the best Black Friday bike deals, we've noticed so many Black Friday Garmin deals, with prices changing seemingly at random, that we decided it would probably be handy to dedicate an entire live blog just to Garmin deals. The tech giant makes extremely popular bike computers, heart rate monitors, indoor trainers (via its Tacx brand), and radars, as well as many extremely popular smartwatches.

The biggest Garmin deals are pinned just below and will be updated as frequently as we can manage, but for the very latest stuff, just head to the live blog section, where we will drop things right as we find them.

We'll also use this blog to discuss Garmin's competitors, because we're keen to give you a clear picture of what deals are out there.

As ever, we'll break down the recommendations by USA and UK. Even though Garmin's products are the same around the world, the deals often differ, so here I'll start with the US, where, as ever, there are thousands of Black Friday Garmin deals in 2025.

I'll split my recommendations from here into Smartwatches, Bike computers, and Accessories.

Smartwatch deals (USA)

First up, if you are considering a Garmin smartwatch but want a clearer idea of what you need, that's normal as the range is vast and a little complex. Quickly plug your requirements into this easy-to-use watch finder tool from Garmin to help narrow down your options.

Save 54% ($544) Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition, 47mm: was $999.99 now $455.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you're hunting for a smartwatch and want big functionality, but you don't want to pay the four-figure prices of the latest models, then this Epix Pro Gen 2 deal is the one for you. It's still a big outlay at $499.99, but for that you're getting seamless UX, multiband GPS, preloaded maps, a long list of preloaded sports and the option to create your own, a super clear Amoled screen, Spotify integration, Garmin Pay, and a whole host more. The price is the best it's ever been, although not for the first time, so not unprecedented.

Save 25% ($50) Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Watches like the Epix and Fenix are full of bells and whistles, but their high prices are.. well.. high! If you'd like something a little less complex and expensive, this Forerunner is the deal for you. The 25% off might not be as exciting on paper as the watches above, but it's the best price we've seen this model. Your $150 spend gets you a two-week battery life, an inbuilt heart rate monitor, as well as Garmin's Body Battery, coaching and a host of running dynamics tracking.

Bike Computers (USA)

Now for bike computers, those GPS-tracking devices you can pop onto your handlebars to provide navigation and show you how fast you are.

Save 38% ($150) Garmin Edge 540 Solar: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Both the non-solar and Solar versions are currently priced at $249.99, which makes it a best-ever price for the Solar and very much a deal worth considering. The only reason to go for the non-solar version is for the slightly clearer display it offers. That might be preferred, given the battery still lasts as much as 60 hours (in battery saver). If you want a computer purely for the battery life, though, you shouldn't discount the Coros Dura, which will last in the region of three months of regular use, based on our testing.

Save 23% ($102) Garmin Edge 840: was $449.99 now $347.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Of the three computer deals here, the Edge 540 is the best of them, but if you're insistent on having a touchscreen device, then this is your next best option, with $100 off the Edge 840. This is the device without the solar charging here, though, but it still boasts an impressive 26-hour battery. It offers accurate multi-band GPS, impressive mapping functionality, and it can even help classify your strengths as a cyclist.

Save 33% ($200) Garmin Edge 1040: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ And to add one more option, just in case you have specific needs, then the Edge 1040 here is your ticket to a bigger screen, at 3.5" compared to the others' 2.6" display. It might technically be old hat compared to the newest Edge 1050, but it's still by far and away one of the best bike computers on the market.

Accessories (USA)

Heart rate monitors, power meters, lights, radars and other Garmin deals related to cycling. There are often fewer deals in these categories so we've compiled them for ease.

Save 25% ($50) Garmin Varia RTL515 rearview radar/taillight: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ We've got two accessories here for you, and they're both variants of the brand's Varia Radar. This one is the older version, with the built-in light. For the uninitiated, Varia is the original bike-mounted rear-radar, pinging real-time visibility of approaching cars to your head unit, adding reassurance and extra safety when riding among traffic.

Save 13% ($50) Garmin Varia RCT715 rearview camera/ radar/taillight: was $399.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Varia RCT715 does everything that the RTL515 does, but upgrades it with an included video camera to keep a record of your ride and automatically save footage in case of an incident or accident. This isn't the best price we've ever seen on this device, though. Back in spring, it was on sale at $299. I'm still recommending it, though, because it's not often discounted at all. You might just want to hold out a few more days to see if the discount gets better.

Black Friday Garmin deals UK

Still looking at Black Friday Garmin deals, but here I'll focus on retailers from the UK, such as Sigma Sports, Rutland Cycles, as well as the big players like Amazon, John Lewis, and Argos.

Smartwatches (UK)

If you're shopping for smartwatches, but you're not sure what you want, Garmin's Watch Finder tool is very useful to help you figure out what each model can do. I'll do my best with the deals below to cater to all pricepoints though.

Save 36% (£64.09) Garmin Forerunner 55: was £179.99 now £115.90 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The majority of the deals on Garmin's smartwatches, at the time of writing, aren't really worth writing home about. We expect this will change in the coming days, but for now, we've only got one for you. It's the Forerunner 55, which is down from £180 to £115.90 in this blue colour, £120.32 in white at Amazon, or £123.55 if you prefer black. If you're looking for a smartwatch to wear and to help track your running metrics primarily, then this could be a nice, affordable option. It has wrist-based heart rate monitoring and shares some of the Garmin training features like PacePro and Recovery time predictor.

Bike computers (UK)

Bike computers, sometimes known as GPS computers or head-units, are a brilliant way to add data to your ride. Nowadays they can do everything from naviation and speed to weather forecasting, Vo2 Max prediction and music control. Some can even act as a bell.

Save 24% (£110) Garmin Edge 840 Solar: was £449.99 now £339.99 at Sigma Sports Read more Read less ▼ At the time of writing, there are just two Black Friday Garmin bike computer deals that we think are worth recommending. Both are fairly high-end models, and fetch a similar price, but with slightly differing target audiences. This one is the Edge 840 Solar, offering 32 hours of battery under 'heavy' use, or a massive 60 hours of battery in saver modes, in a device with a 2.6" (66mm) touchscreen display. The list of features is vast, with inbuilt coaching and training metrics, pacing support, MTB dynamics, Trailforks integration, incident detection, 32gb onboard memory, and connectivity with pretty much every third-party sensor on the market.

Accessories (UK)

Here we've compiled the rest of Garmin's cycling-focussed product range into one section, because there tends not to be too many deals here. This includes power meters, heart rate monitors, lights, radars, and more.