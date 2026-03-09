The Zwift Spring Sale takes $300 off the Zwift Ride and Wahoo Kickr Core 2 bundle – At its lowest-ever price, just in time for your summer fitness training
At full price, the Zwift Ride with Kickr Core 2 offers a great value one-stop solution to riding indoors, with up to 23% off, now is the time to invest in the ultimate indoor setup
The Zwift Spring Sale has dropped some of its biggest-ever discounts, meaning you can grab one of the best indoor cycling set-ups at a fraction of the cost.
Running until 31st March 2026, the Zwift Ride frame, which comes equipped with the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 and Zwift Cog, has a huge $300 off, a 23% reduction for US shoppers.
For UK shoppers, the Ride bundle has a huge £200 off, and for those in the EU, there is €200 off, which equates to 18% off for both the UK and EU offers.
And if you'd prefer to head straight to the Zwift deals, you can do that here:
- USA Pricing
- UK Pricing
- EU Pricing
Across all territories, these discounts take the Zwift Ride with the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 and Zwift Cog to a best-ever price-matching reduction.
It takes a few seconds for the deal to appear when you click over to Zwift, but it will eventually show the discounted price, relevant to your location.
The USA deal in detail
The Zwift Spring Sale sees the Zwift Ride with Kickr Core 2 matching its lowest-ever price. In our review, we awarded the Zwift Ride a 4.5-star rating and considered it a significant step forward for indoor cycling. Highlights include a real ride feel, quiet and customizable virtual gear shifting, and full control of Zwift from your handlebars. Zwift says the Ride with Kickr Core 2 is the ultimate Zwift experience, and with this discount, it's also at a best-ever price.
The UK deal in detail
If you don't want the faff of setting up your smart trainer and bike every time, then the Zwift Ride has to be on your radar, especially at its best-ever matching UK price point. Our review highlights included its easy setup and adjustability, meaning it's always ready and perfect if there are multiple riders in the household.
The EU deal in detail
A huge €200 off sees the Zwift Ride dip under €1,000, and matching its lowest ever price for EU Zwifters. The deals end on 31st March, so if you want yours at a great price, best grab this Zwift deal fast.
In his Zwift Ride review, Cyclingnews' Associate Editor, Josh Croxton, reckoned the Zwift Ride pushed indoor cycling to new heights. At the time of review, and at full price, Josh thought it offered great value for a smart bike option, and was easy to set up and adjust for different riders. For a multi-rider household, it also adds to the value and convenience.