Le Col's Winter Sale has landed just in time to solve the Christmas cycling conundrum – save up to 50% on the brand's premium cycling apparel

If you're still shopping for some last-minute Christmas gifts for the cyclist in your family, then you can't go wrong with dropping some new cycling apparel into a cyclist's stocking.

As if by magic, UK cycling apparel brand Le Col has launched its Winter Sale, and there are huge discounts of up to 50% to be had across the range on some of the best cycling clothing on the market.

Shop the Le Col Winter Sale in time for Christmas, and save up to 50%.

It includes kit that has been tried and tested by the Cyclingnews experts, seasonal cycling apparel, and of course, as it's Christmas, cycling socks too. There's no novelty festive themed socks here though – the Le Col Cycling Socks Gift Box includes five pairs of the brand's high-performance cycling socks, reduced by £25, and is a perfect festive gift.

I've hunted through the Le Col Winter Sale and highlighted some of the best cycling deals that caught my eye. There are a few items perfect for winter cycling, and a few geared more for summer riding. For commuters, the Le Col Day Pack has an incredible discount of 78%, down from £120 to just £27; a total bargain.

Le Col says the last day for in time for UK Christmas delivery is the 18th of December, so if you're buying for the cyclist in your life, best be quick.

Save 50% (£90) Le Col Pro Aqua Zero Long Sleeve Jersey: was £180 now £90 at Le Col Read more Read less ▼ The Le Col Pro Aqua Zero is a great choice as one of the best long-sleeved cycling jerseys for winter riding. Featuring a thermal brushed back fabric that insulates the core, while a tight-knit construction blocks cold air and wind. There is also a water-repellent coating on the outer means you can push on through showers and road spray. Available in five colours, with various discounts and sizes from XS to 3XL.

Save 78% (£93) Le Col Day Pack: was £120 now £27 at Le Col Read more Read less ▼ The Le Col Day Pack is perfect for commuters and is designed to carry all the ride essentials in a lightweight, compact package. It looks as good off bike as it does on it, and comes in either Black or Navy. The whopping 78% off discount makes it an outstanding festive bargain.

Save 30% (£18) Le Col Pro Lightweight Gloves: was £60 now £42 at Le Col Read more Read less ▼ A solid pair of gloves can make all the difference when riding in winter, adding an extra layer of warming protection to hands and wrists. The Pro Lightweight Gloves have a fleece material for thermal insulation and protection from wind and showers, whilst durable yet minimal padding on the palm ensures comfort, grip, and flexibility. They come in four sizes S to XL.

The Le Col Winter Sale has plenty seasonal specific items ideal for winter riding. (Image credit: Le Col)

Save 40% (£88) Le Col Pro Bib Tights: was £220 now £132 at Le Col Read more Read less ▼ The best winter bib tights will keep your legs feeling warm and comfortable on the bike if you're cycling in cold and wet winter weather. The Le Col Pro Bib Tights use advanced Polartec and Super Roubaix thermal fabrics designed for cold-weather performance. Warmth, breathability and an overall lightweight are some of the standout features. They are available in Black and sizes XS to 3XL.

Save 50% (£47.50) Le Col Sport Logo Gilet: was £95 now £47.50 at Le Col Read more Read less ▼ The best cycling gilets are perfect for those early morning starts or for popping on during your ride if things get a bit chilly. The Le Col Sport Logo gilet is a great option to pair up with the Pro Aqua Zero jersey, and features lightweight, windproof fabrics designed to protect your core from the cold. It's also packable with a compact design, meaning you can stash it in a pocket easily. It comes in two colours and sizes XS to 3XL.

Save 30% (£24) Le Col Deep Winter Base Layer: was £80 now £56 at Le Col Read more Read less ▼ A warming and breathable base layer is a great starting point for anyone's winter cycling wardrobe. The Deep Winter Base Layer ticks all the boxes, and uses a combination of patented Polartec fabrics to deliver what Le Col says is supreme insulation and temperature regulation with high breathability and low fabric weight. It comes in sizes XS to 2XL, only in Black.

Save 30% (£22.50) Le Col Winter Overshoes: was £75 now £52.50 at Le Col Read more Read less ▼ Even the best cycling shoes will only ever keep your feet warm and dry for so long, and adding a pair of cycling overshoes to your winter cycling kit is highly recommended. The Le Col Winter Overshoes are designed for deep winter riding when the temperature is firmly rooted in single digits and the chances of rain and wind chill are high. Featuring a structured inner fabric to trap in warmth and a water-resistant outer, Le Col says these overshoes will work hard to protect so you can stay focused on your ride.

The chosen deals are from the Le Col UK site, but Le Col US is also running discounts, and worth checking out if you're US-based. However, US shipping for a Christmas arrival is unlikely. Below you'll find Le Col deals from other retailers, including Amazon, specific to your region.

If Le Col apparel isn't on your Christmas shopping radar, then I've already spotlighted a host of brilliant cycling tech gifting ideas, including the Garmin Varia RCT715 light and the Garmin Edge 540 cycling computer, both of which come highly recommended by our tech experts.

If you have a Specialized rider to shop for, then the Specialized Winter Sale is loaded with discounts, including its Prime-Series Alpha Jacket at a whopping 60% off.