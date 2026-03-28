Don't miss out - The Zwift Spring Sale ends very soon, here are the best remaining deals on the Zwift Ride Smart Frame, with up to 27% off

We recently highlighted the Zwift Spring Sale and the brilliant deal on the Zwift Ride Smart Frame, which for the first time had been discounted by a huge $200/£200, taking one of the best smart bikes out there down to a bargain $599/£549.

The Zwift Sale also had equally big reductions on the Zwift Ride Smart Frame, equipped with our best overall choice when it comes to the best smart trainers, the Wahoo Kickr Core 2. This bundle is reduced by a huge $300 in the US, and £200 in the UK, and matches the best-ever price on the Zwift Ride with Wahoo Kickr Core 2.

Shop the Zwift Spring Sale – Ends March 31.

If you're looking to gear up with the best setup for Zwift, or already own a Zwift-compatible smart trainer and are upgrading to the outstanding Zwift Smart Frame, then the clock is ticking, and both of these incredible Zwift deals end on March 31.

Below you'll find all the Zwift deals, with pricing relevant to your location. These discounts are only while stocks last, and sadly, the Zwift Ride Smart Frame is now showing as out of stock in the EU shopping region.

I've included the pricing on a Zwift Membership, as that is essential, of course, to use Zwift. An Annual Membership is the best value option that comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee for new subscribers.

Zwift Ride Smart Frame deals

In our Zwift Ride Smart Frame review, we awarded it an impressive 4.5-star rating and considered it a significant step forward for indoor cycling. Highlights include a real ride feel, quiet and customizable virtual gear shifting, and full control of Zwift from your handlebars. Zwift says the Ride Smart Frame provides the ultimate Zwift experience, and with this discount, it's also at a best-ever price.

Zwift Ride with Kickr Core 2 deals

The above Zwift Ride Smart Frame bundle comes equipped with the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 smart trainer, which is also our best smart trainer choice. The Kickr Core 2 comes equipped with the brilliant Zwift Cog, which replaces the traditional cassette, simplifying indoor cycling with virtual shifting.

The Zwift Cog is paired with Zwift Click controllers and enables silent, virtual shifting. It gives users full control of gearing, but also in-game control of all of Zwift. Meaning you can navigate with ease to queue your next ride or workout, use PowerUps, give a Ride On, and more without ever taking your hands off the bars.

It's worth noting that Zwift Ride and the Cog system are only compatible with Zwift, so if you already subscribe to another platform, then you will need to subscribe to Zwift Membership on top.

If you're not looking for a deal on Zwift and perhaps gearing up for summer, then why not head on over to the Cyclingnews Amazon Spring Sale hub, where you'll find all the best Amazon deals on cycling essentials from Amazon's Spring Sale, which, like the Zwift Spring Sale, ends Tuesday, March 31.