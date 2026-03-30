The Amazon Spring Sale has less than 24 hours to go, and a host of great Garmin tech has discounts of up to 29%

The clock is ticking on the Amazon Spring Big Spring Sale, scheduled to end on March 31 in the US. There is still time to grab a bargain, whether that's on all your favourite cycling essentials like the best tubeless sealant or chain lube, or the best road bike tyres. There is something for everyone, and these cycling deals are well worth taking advantage of while you can.

Some of the biggest reductions are in cycling tech, and it's safe to say that Garmin are one of the leading brands when it comes to the best bike computers. They consistently feature in our related buying guides, with the Garmin Edge 1050 being our best overall choice.

Shop the best Garmin GPS devices – discounted by up to 25% in the Amazon Spring Sale.

I've scoured the Amazon Spring Sale, and I've found great discounts across the majority of the Garmin range, including our best budget cycling computer. In our Garmin Edge Explore 2 review, it scored an impressive 4.5-star rating. We reckon it offers excellent value, even at full price; it's a great buy, so with $70 off, discounted to just $229, that's now even better.

Elsewhere, the Garmin device we recommend for maximum battery life is the sun-harvesting Garmin Edge 1040 Solar. It's got a 20% discount, taking it down to $599.99, a huge $150 saving.

Alternatively, if you're a multi-disciplined rider, the all-new Garmin Edge MTB has $100 off. For a brand new GPS device, at just $299.99, it's at the lowest ever price, and will have you covered for the best gravel bike adventures and more rugged off-road riding.

Whatever option catches your eye, our expert testers have reviewed and rated all the best Garmin computers, and if you require a deep dive on any of these, then a quick search on Cyclingnews will provide just that. Sadly, our best overall is the Edge 1050 and our choice as one of the smallest, the Edge 130 aren't discounted, but I've added them in if you're interested in those particular models.

If you're not looking for a deal on Garmin GPS tech or perhaps gearing up for summer, then why not head on over to the Cyclingnews Amazon Spring Sale hub, where you'll find all the best Amazon deals on cycling essentials from the sale, which ends Tuesday, March 31.

If you're looking for a deal from Zwift, then the Zwift Spring Sale which also ends on March 31 has massive deals, including the Ride Smart Frame at its lowest ever price, and is well worth a look.

Below you'll find the best Garmin deals from Amazon and other retailers, relevant to your currency and location.