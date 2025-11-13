Black Friday Specialized: Save on bikes, apparel, shoes and more

Specialized consistently releases some of the most desirable bikes, parts and accessories year after year, so it's not surprising that with such high demand, discounts can be hard to find. Not to worry, though, if you look in the right places, you can sneak some great Black Friday bike deals from the Californian brand.

If you've been looking to pick up some new Specialized gear, whether it's a pair of Torch shoes, an Evade aero helmet, or a big-ticket S-Works Tarmac SL8, Black Friday is one of your best chances to find a discounted price. To make things more straightforward, the Cyclingnews team have done the heavy lifting and rounded up all the best deals available on its bikes, clothing, helmets, shoes and components in the lead up to the big weekend of sales.

Below, we list some of the best deals available right now, both from Specialized's own website and third-party retailers.

Scroll down to browse our roundup of the best Black Friday Specialized cycling deals.

And you're not necessarily looking for a Specialized, keep an eye on Cyclingnews' Black Friday coverage, as we've got pages for Canyon, Trek, and others in the works, as well as a Zwift Black Friday roundup for anyone looking to take their winter training indoors.

Black Friday Specialized deals in the USA

Save 27% ($175) Specialized Rockhopper: was $649.99 now $474.99 at Specialized Bikes US Read more Read less ▼ The Rockhopper is the brand's entry-level hardtail mountain bike, offering excellent performance at a price. This one gets a nice discount, bringing mountain biking to the masses for under $500.

Save 35% ($350) Specialized Sirrus X 3.0: was $999.99 now $649.99 at Specialized Bikes US Read more Read less ▼ The typical Sirrus is designed for commuting and fast-riding in the city, the Sirrus X, however, is its rugged stablemate that can handle a little bit of the rougher roads or lighter off-road paths. This one, the Sirrus X 3.0, is equipped with Microshift drivetrain with a wide spread of gears, durable wheels, and rugged tyres.

Save 20% ($800) Specialized Crux Comp: was $3,999.99 now $3,199.99 at Specialized Bikes US Read more Read less ▼ One of the most popular gravel bikes on the market, with its big tyre clearance, featherweight frame and comfortable ride quality, it's a market leader in many regards. This one gets 20% off, so not the biggest saving, but $800 back into your pocket is never a bad thing.

Black Friday Specialized deals in the UK

Save 20% (£1,001) Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 Frameset: was £5,000 now £3,999 at Sigma Sports Read more Read less ▼ The flagship Specialized product, the S-Works Tarmac SL8 race bike. Sure, you could get a full bike for this price, but if you're looking to build up a bike to your preferred specs, then starting with a frameset is the way to go, and a 20% discount will ease the purse strings a little in the process.

Save 15% (£1,251) Specialized Tarmac SL8 Pro: was £8,250 now £6,999 at specialized.com Read more Read less ▼ If you're more interested in a full-bike buy, then the Tarmac SL8 Pro is available here with a modest 15% (but still significant £1250) off. This one comes with Shimano Ultegra Di2, Roval carbon wheels and a one-piece aero cockpit.

Save 40% (£1,701) Specialized Aethos Comp 105 Di2: was £4,250 now £2,549 at Balfe's Bikes Read more Read less ▼ If you don't want - or need - a spare pair of wheels, then Balfes might have a better option for you. This one, at 40% off, gets Shimano's 105 Di2 groupset and the stock DT Swiss wheels.

Save 40% (£32) Specialized Neoprene Tall Shoe Covers: was £80 now £48 at specialized.com Read more Read less ▼ And a final deal to offer a bit of variety away from bikes: this is one of my favourite pieces of kit for riding in winter, these knee-high neoprene overshoes are cosy, water-resistant, and durable enough for a bit of off-road use too.

Save 56% ($14.06) Specialized Aero shoelace sleeve: was $25 now $10.94 at Jenson USA Read more Read less ▼ Originally launched with the Sub6 Lace shoes, the 'warp sleeve' as it was then known is now called a aero shoelace sleeve, and can be used on any cycling shoes to smooth the airflow over your laces.

Who is Specialized?

Specialized started producing bikes in 1981 originally releasing two models, a touring bike called the Sequoia and the Allez road bike; the latter of which still features in Specialized’s range.

What put Specialized on the map was the release of the Specialized Stumpjumper later the same year. The Stumpjumper was the first mass-produced mountain bike frame and became synonymous with the rise of a new cycling discipline. Since then, Specialized has gone on to become one of the largest bike manufacturers and releasing a wide range of bikes, components and accessories covering all cycling disciplines. By developing its own on-site facilities Specialized is one of the forerunners of innovation in road and mountain biking technology.