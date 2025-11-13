Black Friday Specialized: Save on bikes, apparel, shoes and more
Want S-Works products without the S-Works prices? Our roundup of Black Friday Specialized deals is here to help
Specialized consistently releases some of the most desirable bikes, parts and accessories year after year, so it's not surprising that with such high demand, discounts can be hard to find. Not to worry, though, if you look in the right places, you can sneak some great Black Friday bike deals from the Californian brand.
If you've been looking to pick up some new Specialized gear, whether it's a pair of Torch shoes, an Evade aero helmet, or a big-ticket S-Works Tarmac SL8, Black Friday is one of your best chances to find a discounted price. To make things more straightforward, the Cyclingnews team have done the heavy lifting and rounded up all the best deals available on its bikes, clothing, helmets, shoes and components in the lead up to the big weekend of sales.
Below, we list some of the best deals available right now, both from Specialized's own website and third-party retailers.
Scroll down to browse our roundup of the best Black Friday Specialized cycling deals.
And you're not necessarily looking for a Specialized, keep an eye on Cyclingnews' Black Friday coverage, as we've got pages for Canyon, Trek, and others in the works, as well as a Zwift Black Friday roundup for anyone looking to take their winter training indoors.
Quick Black Friday Specialized deals
Quick links USA:
- Road bikes: Up to $2k off Tarmac SL8
- Gravel bikes: $2000 off Diverge STR
- Mountain bikes: 20% off Stumpjumper Comp
- Electric bikes: $2500 off Turbo Levo SL 2 Expert
- Helmets: Half-price Airnet & Tactic helmets
- Shoes: Up to 74% off shoes, from $39.99
- Apparel: Over 50% off dozens of items
Quick links: UK
- Sigma Sports: 30% off Aethos, Tarmac SL7 and Tarmac SL8
- Balfes Bikes: 40% off Aethos Comp Di2
- Road bikes: Up to £1500 off Aethos Pro
- Mountain bikes: £1000+ off Stumpjumper 15 Comp
- Clothing: Over 50% off dozens of items
Black Friday Specialized deals in the USA
Whether you're racing in the rain or just want an extra layer for the weekend club ride, the SL Pro Rain jersey is a good product, and with this 73% discount, it's hard to ignore.
The Rockhopper is the brand's entry-level hardtail mountain bike, offering excellent performance at a price. This one gets a nice discount, bringing mountain biking to the masses for under $500.
If you want the Rockhopper but are keen on a 1x groupset, then the Expert is a great option. This one, in a flashy green colourway, gets $225 off.
The flagship race bike in Specialized's range, the Tarmac SL8 with SRAM Red tested as the fastest bike - with a rider - in our 2024 superbike wind tunnel test. Here, you can get it with a 15% discount, bringing it down to just under $11k.
The typical Sirrus is designed for commuting and fast-riding in the city, the Sirrus X, however, is its rugged stablemate that can handle a little bit of the rougher roads or lighter off-road paths. This one, the Sirrus X 3.0, is equipped with Microshift drivetrain with a wide spread of gears, durable wheels, and rugged tyres.
One of the most popular gravel bikes on the market, with its big tyre clearance, featherweight frame and comfortable ride quality, it's a market leader in many regards. This one gets 20% off, so not the biggest saving, but $800 back into your pocket is never a bad thing.
Nothing aero or special about these socks, but they are comfy, stylish, and available with a tasty 60% off.
Whether you're buying them for foot-out-flat-out downhill riding or just a pedal to the pub with your family, this deal gets you a $150 product for just $40.
Black Friday Specialized deals in the UK
The flagship Specialized product, the S-Works Tarmac SL8 race bike. Sure, you could get a full bike for this price, but if you're looking to build up a bike to your preferred specs, then starting with a frameset is the way to go, and a 20% discount will ease the purse strings a little in the process.
If you're more interested in a full-bike buy, then the Tarmac SL8 Pro is available here with a modest 15% (but still significant £1250) off. This one comes with Shimano Ultegra Di2, Roval carbon wheels and a one-piece aero cockpit.
The older flagship frame - the Tarmac SL7 - is now repurposed as a more budget-friendly race bike. This is the 'Comp' spec, with Shimano 105 Di2 groupset, DT Swiss wheels and Roval's finishing kit.
The Allez is Specialized's entry-level bike, but don't take that to mean you're getting entry-level performance. Combining Shimano and Praxis components for the groupset, and then Specialized's own wheels and finishing kit, this is perfect for the budget-conscious rider.
Thanks to the recent launch of the Aethos 2, the original version is being given a significant discount. This one offers a mechanical 105 groupset and comes with a spare pair of lightweight wheels from Scope, all with a 43% discount.
This version gets an even bigger discount, than the above. It comes with a Shimano 105 Di2 electronic groupset, and a pair of lightweight Scope R3 carbon wheels.
If you don't want - or need - a spare pair of wheels, then Balfes might have a better option for you. This one, at 40% off, gets Shimano's 105 Di2 groupset and the stock DT Swiss wheels.
The S-Works version of the Aethos 1 was originally a £12k bike, but right now you can get it at a hugely discounted price, bringing it down by over £4000.
And a final deal to offer a bit of variety away from bikes: this is one of my favourite pieces of kit for riding in winter, these knee-high neoprene overshoes are cosy, water-resistant, and durable enough for a bit of off-road use too.
Originally launched with the Sub6 Lace shoes, the 'warp sleeve' as it was then known is now called a aero shoelace sleeve, and can be used on any cycling shoes to smooth the airflow over your laces.
Still unsure on the best bike for you?
Here at Cyclingnews, we have a selection of guides to help you decide, whether you are wanting to know which is the best carbon road bike or aero road bike for you. If budgets are a little more constrained, the aluminium road bike guide is a must-read to find the best money-to-speed ratio.
Who is Specialized?
Specialized started producing bikes in 1981 originally releasing two models, a touring bike called the Sequoia and the Allez road bike; the latter of which still features in Specialized’s range.
What put Specialized on the map was the release of the Specialized Stumpjumper later the same year. The Stumpjumper was the first mass-produced mountain bike frame and became synonymous with the rise of a new cycling discipline. Since then, Specialized has gone on to become one of the largest bike manufacturers and releasing a wide range of bikes, components and accessories covering all cycling disciplines. By developing its own on-site facilities Specialized is one of the forerunners of innovation in road and mountain biking technology.