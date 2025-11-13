Jump to:

Black Friday Specialized: Save on bikes, apparel, shoes and more

Features
By published

Want S-Works products without the S-Works prices? Our roundup of Black Friday Specialized deals is here to help

Specialized black friday deal
(Image credit: Specialized)
Specialized consistently releases some of the most desirable bikes, parts and accessories year after year, so it's not surprising that with such high demand, discounts can be hard to find. Not to worry, though, if you look in the right places, you can sneak some great Black Friday bike deals from the Californian brand.

If you've been looking to pick up some new Specialized gear, whether it's a pair of Torch shoes, an Evade aero helmet, or a big-ticket S-Works Tarmac SL8, Black Friday is one of your best chances to find a discounted price. To make things more straightforward, the Cyclingnews team have done the heavy lifting and rounded up all the best deals available on its bikes, clothing, helmets, shoes and components in the lead up to the big weekend of sales.

Quick Black Friday Specialized deals

Black Friday Specialized deals in the USA

Specialized Men's SL Pro Short Sleeve Rain Jersey
Save 73% ($135)
Specialized Men's SL Pro Short Sleeve Rain Jersey: was $184.99 now $49.99 at Specialized Bikes US
Whether you're racing in the rain or just want an extra layer for the weekend club ride, the SL Pro Rain jersey is a good product, and with this 73% discount, it's hard to ignore.

Specialized Rockhopper
Save 27% ($175)
Specialized Rockhopper: was $649.99 now $474.99 at Specialized Bikes US
The Rockhopper is the brand's entry-level hardtail mountain bike, offering excellent performance at a price. This one gets a nice discount, bringing mountain biking to the masses for under $500.

Specialized Rockhopper Expert
Save 23% ($225)
Specialized Rockhopper Expert: was $999.99 now $774.99 at Specialized Bikes US
If you want the Rockhopper but are keen on a 1x groupset, then the Expert is a great option. This one, in a flashy green colourway, gets $225 off.

Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 SRAM Red AXS
Save 15% ($2,000)
Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 SRAM Red AXS: was $12,999.99 now $10,999.99 at Specialized Bikes US
The flagship race bike in Specialized's range, the Tarmac SL8 with SRAM Red tested as the fastest bike - with a rider - in our 2024 superbike wind tunnel test. Here, you can get it with a 15% discount, bringing it down to just under $11k.

Specialized Sirrus X 3.0
Save 35% ($350)
Specialized Sirrus X 3.0: was $999.99 now $649.99 at Specialized Bikes US
The typical Sirrus is designed for commuting and fast-riding in the city, the Sirrus X, however, is its rugged stablemate that can handle a little bit of the rougher roads or lighter off-road paths. This one, the Sirrus X 3.0, is equipped with Microshift drivetrain with a wide spread of gears, durable wheels, and rugged tyres.

Specialized Crux Comp
Save 20% ($800)
Specialized Crux Comp: was $3,999.99 now $3,199.99 at Specialized Bikes US
One of the most popular gravel bikes on the market, with its big tyre clearance, featherweight frame and comfortable ride quality, it's a market leader in many regards. This one gets 20% off, so not the biggest saving, but $800 back into your pocket is never a bad thing.

Specialized Cotton Tall Socks
Save 60% ($12)
Specialized Cotton Tall Socks: was $19.99 now $7.99 at Specialized Bikes US
Nothing aero or special about these socks, but they are comfy, stylish, and available with a tasty 60% off.

Specialized 2FO DH Flat Mountain Bike Shoes
Save 73% ($110)
Specialized 2FO DH Flat Mountain Bike Shoes: was $149.99 now $39.99 at Specialized Bikes US
Whether you're buying them for foot-out-flat-out downhill riding or just a pedal to the pub with your family, this deal gets you a $150 product for just $40.

Black Friday Specialized deals in the UK

Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 Frameset
Save 20% (£1,001)
Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 Frameset: was £5,000 now £3,999 at Sigma Sports
The flagship Specialized product, the S-Works Tarmac SL8 race bike. Sure, you could get a full bike for this price, but if you're looking to build up a bike to your preferred specs, then starting with a frameset is the way to go, and a 20% discount will ease the purse strings a little in the process.

Specialized Tarmac SL8 Pro
Save 15% (£1,251)
Specialized Tarmac SL8 Pro: was £8,250 now £6,999 at specialized.com
If you're more interested in a full-bike buy, then the Tarmac SL8 Pro is available here with a modest 15% (but still significant £1250) off. This one comes with Shimano Ultegra Di2, Roval carbon wheels and a one-piece aero cockpit.

Specialized Tarmac SL7 Comp Road Bike
Save 28% (£1,101)
Specialized Tarmac SL7 Comp Road Bike: was £4,000 now £2,899 at Sigma Sports
The older flagship frame - the Tarmac SL7 - is now repurposed as a more budget-friendly race bike. This is the 'Comp' spec, with Shimano 105 Di2 groupset, DT Swiss wheels and Roval's finishing kit.

Specialized Allez Disc Sport Road Bike
Save 22% (£351)
Specialized Allez Disc Sport Road Bike: was £1,600 now £1,249 at Sigma Sports
The Allez is Specialized's entry-level bike, but don't take that to mean you're getting entry-level performance. Combining Shimano and Praxis components for the groupset, and then Specialized's own wheels and finishing kit, this is perfect for the budget-conscious rider.

Specialized Aethos Sport Road Bike & Scope R3 Carbon Wheelset Bundle
Save 43% (£1,951)
Specialized Aethos Sport Road Bike & Scope R3 Carbon Wheelset Bundle: was £4,550 now £2,599 at Sigma Sports
Thanks to the recent launch of the Aethos 2, the original version is being given a significant discount. This one offers a mechanical 105 groupset and comes with a spare pair of lightweight wheels from Scope, all with a 43% discount.

Specialized Aethos Comp 105 Di2 Road Bike & Scope R3 Carbon Wheelset Bundle
Save 48% (£2,651)
Specialized Aethos Comp 105 Di2 Road Bike & Scope R3 Carbon Wheelset Bundle: was £5,550 now £2,899 at Sigma Sports
This version gets an even bigger discount, than the above. It comes with a Shimano 105 Di2 electronic groupset, and a pair of lightweight Scope R3 carbon wheels.

Specialized Aethos Comp 105 Di2
Save 40% (£1,701)
Specialized Aethos Comp 105 Di2: was £4,250 now £2,549 at Balfe's Bikes
If you don't want - or need - a spare pair of wheels, then Balfes might have a better option for you. This one, at 40% off, gets Shimano's 105 Di2 groupset and the stock DT Swiss wheels.

Specialized S-Works Aethos Red AXS Road Bike 2025
Save 33% (£4,001)
Specialized S-Works Aethos Red AXS Road Bike 2025: was £12,000 now £7,999 at Sigma Sports
Read moreRead less

Specialized Neoprene Tall Shoe Covers
Save 40% (£32)
Specialized Neoprene Tall Shoe Covers: was £80 now £48 at specialized.com
Read moreRead less

Specialized Aero shoelace sleeve
Save 56% ($14.06)
Specialized Aero shoelace sleeve: was $25 now $10.94 at Jenson USA
Originally launched with the Sub6 Lace shoes, the 'warp sleeve' as it was then known is now called a aero shoelace sleeve, and can be used on any cycling shoes to smooth the airflow over your laces.

Check out our other deals roundups

Retailers are seemingly going big for Black Friday in 2025, and navigating through the noise to find that unicorn of a deal can be a big task. But lucky for you, the team at Cyclingnews are hard at work sifting through the sales to find the best deals as they go live, check out our other roundups below

Still unsure on the best bike for you?

Here at Cyclingnews, we have a selection of guides to help you decide, whether you are wanting to know which is the best carbon road bike or aero road bike for you. If budgets are a little more constrained, the aluminium road bike guide is a must-read to find the best money-to-speed ratio.

Who is Specialized?

Specialized started producing bikes in 1981 originally releasing two models, a touring bike called the Sequoia and the Allez road bike; the latter of which still features in Specialized’s range.

What put Specialized on the map was the release of the Specialized Stumpjumper later the same year. The Stumpjumper was the first mass-produced mountain bike frame and became synonymous with the rise of a new cycling discipline. Since then, Specialized has gone on to become one of the largest bike manufacturers and releasing a wide range of bikes, components and accessories covering all cycling disciplines. By developing its own on-site facilities Specialized is one of the forerunners of innovation in road and mountain biking technology.