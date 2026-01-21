Northwave Celsius XT Arctic GTX review: A stylish, fresh take on winter shoe design

The Zipper covers don't sit as neatly against the ankle as I would like

Wider profile may cause crank rub with SPDs, depending on your setup and stance

Another excellent pair of winter shoes from Northwave that provide solid winter protection. I particularly value the lighter colour and more trendy design. A less bulky design is also welcome.

Tech specs Price: $296.99 / £242.99 / €269.99 Sizes: EU 36-48 Weight: 551 grams - EU 43 Cleat drilling: Two bolt Colours: Black, yellow, light grey

Northwave is probably the main player when it comes to winter cycling shoes. The Italian brand has specialised in winter footwear for use on the bike for a long time and offers more winter-specific models than any other brand on the market.

This winter, the brand released a new off-road winter shoe in the form of the Celsius XT Arctic GTX. A shoe, in the brand's words, for 'cyclists who never decline an opportunity to ride'.

It's a shoe that has received plenty of Northwave's winter expertise. There's a Gore-Tex membrane for weatherproofing, added Primaloft insulation, and a neoprene ankle gaiter. But what caught my eye initially was the light grey and fluoro colourway (there are two others to choose from) and slightly less bulky silhouette.

A bulky winter boot doesn't leave you feeling particularly nimble on the bike at times, at least that is the case for me, and I look for alternatives that balance protection and style. This shoe achieves that for me.

I usually test a couple of pairs of winter cycling shoes per year for my best winter cycling shoes guide and take my testing job seriously. I've ridden with these shoes in the mud, rain, and even a surprise bout of quite heavy snow over British winter to put them to the test; here's how I got on with them.

Design and aesthetics

It's nice to see a lighter, and more colourful winter shoe (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

'Stormtrooper boots' was one of the first comments I received after posting a picture of the shoes on Instagram during testing, which probably wasn't a design focus for Northwave.

The shoes reminded some of the bright white boots worn by the Empire's footsoldiers in Star Wars out of the box, but they aren't actually bright white, but rather a light grey - far more suited to off-road use. With use and dirt it darkens slightly, in a good way actually.

There are also black toe, instep, and heel box protectors that are made of a heavy duty suede-feeling material. It's the same as the range-topping Flagship GTX shoes I tested last winter, and it feels super tough.

A fluoro stripe runs the length of the shoe, and some reflective silver strips feature on sections where seams are sealed. Overall, it's a refreshing look for a winter boot, and they have cleaned up consistently well after being absolutely covered in mud. Don't worry about this colourway getting quickly ruined.

Pull the boot on using the pair of red pull straps, and then zip up the ankle zipper. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Winter cycling shoes pack in more technical features than some regular shoes, and there's generally something of a spec list to unpack.

Northwave has used its Jaws Evo sole for this shoe, with two threaded bosses at the front for you to fit studs. The shoes come with two shallow metal studs as stock - one of mine fell out, so check they are done up tight.

The Jaws Evo sole uses a very hard-wearing rubber material, and there's a fairly aggressive lug pattern. It's a firm sole, but there's some added flex at the front of the foot that makes walking very easy; it's the same tech that features on the Hammer Plus shoes that I find so comfortable. I actually walked a couple of miles in the snow one day in these shoes after my hiking boots fell apart, and they were very comfortable. I was impressed.

Northwave has fitted its Arctic 4-layer insole, a fleecy number with some aluminium insulation to reflect your body head back into your toes. Moving up from the shoe base, Northwave has used the Gore-Tex Cirrus XT 4L PFAS-free membrane for protection and insulation, and added insulating Primaloft Gold insulation to boost warmth in the cold.

The ankle of the shoe, sometimes a key culprit when it comes to that bulky feeling is made from neoprene. The shoe is pulled on with two red internal pull straps and a sealed side zipper, which then then closes the ankle gaiter up. There's a flap cover over the top of the zip, but it sits a little proud. I'd like it to sit a bit flusher into the ankle, but it's down to the neoprene material, I think.

Externally, the boot's outer is a combo of neoprene and a super tough material that doesn't have a mark on it after lots of abuse. These are tough shoes that will deal with a lot.

Performance

Image 1 of 2 Fully submerged, the shoes let in zero water or moisture (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) I've also tested them in snow, and they performed very well (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )

Performance has been very good overall from these shoes, and they comfortably meet the standard set by other road and off-road Northwave winter footwear.

As usual, when talking about winter shoes, I'll cover the key questions first: Do they keep your feet warm and dry? Yes, they do, but as usual, there's a but.

On waterproofing, these shoes are excellent. I have fully submerged them in puddles and rinsed them with a garden hose, and no water enters the shoe; they will keep your feet dry. There's far more protection than a regular gravel shoe.

The weak point, as usual with winter shoes, is the ankle opening, and if water or spray is going to get in, it will be here. The worst day for me regarding this was on a snowy ride, with a lot of spray and slush on the road sections. I wore a pair of thin waterproof socks, which kept my feet comfortable, but the shoes did get quite wet inside. On days with a lot of spray or water, I'd recommend some thin waterproof socks for off-road use, generally though, protection is excellent.

Warmth has also been very good overall. I've worn the shoes with a range of socks, the coldest with windchill felt like -4°C or 24°F. On this day, my toes felt a little cold, but that was about it, and I can live with that. On the whole, they have kept my feet warm and comfortable.

Fit-wise, these shoes have a new last from Northwave, which is said to have increased internal volume, and I agree that compared to several other Northwave boots I have tried, they are roomier, with a more rounded toe box. This can only be a good thing for winter and in general. Some winter shoes stay in product lines for years, and some brands have models that are quite old school in fit; this shape must be considered progressive for winter shoes.

Comfort elsewhere has been very good, the neck gaitor moves with your ankle and is soft against it, which I like, and the fleecy insoles boost comfort. My feet have been snug in the shoes. They are wider than your average shoes though, and with a regular Shimano SPD I have experienced some annoying crank rub, which is something to watch for depending on your own setup.

The Northwave X-Dial SLW3 dial has done a good job at cinching the shoe down evenly. These dials aren't as finely adjustable or premium-feeling as some BOA options, but they do a good job. I think people are overly critical of them at times; get familiar with them and get on with it. They have never caused me any problems.

Shoe width is decent; there will always be someone who needs a really wide cycling shoe, and feet are so different for all of us, but they are certainly not super narrow like the DMT WKR1. Overall, it's a comfortable shape, and the double set of SPD cleat holes means you can get your cleats quite far back if desired.

The shoes have cleaned up well after lots of muddy rides (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Value

RRP for these boots is $296.99 / £242.99 / €269.99. In the context of the Northwave range, which is substantial, it's slap bang in the middle, but nowhere near as much as the brand's Flagship GTX with its Michelin carbon soles.

The quality is there; these shoes are hard-wearing and have stood up to a lot of abuse without blinking. I also think they are in line with or are just a touch more pricey than competitors with similar products, the Lake MX146, for example.

I think the seller for people may be that fact that these shoes offer a slightly less bulky look and feel a bit more nimble whilst offering solid protection.

The Jaws Evo sole is very tough (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Verdict

This is another solid winter offering from Northwave, and one that will look after you on all but the very bleakest days.

If you aren't enamoured with chunky, black winter shoes and want something a bit more exciting, these are pretty much a standout on the market right now, and help boost my morale in the depths of winter.

The protection is very good, but I will just repeat the point that the ankle is the weak point, and no shoe brand has cracked this issue yet. Some waterproof socks for the very wettest days will help you out.