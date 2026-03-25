If your bike computer is getting old, you should upgrade it this week - Here's why

Bike computers are far from a consumable item in cycling. In fact, they tend to last quite a long time.

Even though the likes of Wahoo, Garmin, Hammerhead et al do a good job of adding useful new features to continually improve the best bike computers in their respective ranges, their high price means I'm still happily using the same Wahoo Elemnt Bolt 2 I've been using since 2021.

I won't lie, though; as Old Faithful nears its fifth year of service, the pull of the newer tech is growing stronger, and I've definitely started thinking about its retirement.

If you find yourself in a similar position to me – and, importantly, you live in the USA – then now might be a good time to think more seriously about sending your old computer across the rainbow bridge, because you'll likely find it saves you some money in the long run.

This is because the Amazon Spring Sale started today, and among the sea of discounted stuff, each of the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt III, Elemnt Roam III, Garmin Edge 540 and Edge 840 is at, almost across the board, their lowest prices ever.

Head straight to Amazon to shop the sale, or read on for a brief rundown of how those four computers compare.

Four bike computers to consider