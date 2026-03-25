If your bike computer is getting old, you should upgrade it this week - Here's why

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A perfect storm leads to good availability and heavily discounted prices, with summer around the corner

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3
(Image credit: Will Jones)
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Bike computers are far from a consumable item in cycling. In fact, they tend to last quite a long time.

Even though the likes of Wahoo, Garmin, Hammerhead et al do a good job of adding useful new features to continually improve the best bike computers in their respective ranges, their high price means I'm still happily using the same Wahoo Elemnt Bolt 2 I've been using since 2021.

If you find yourself in a similar position to me – and, importantly, you live in the USA – then now might be a good time to think more seriously about sending your old computer across the rainbow bridge, because you'll likely find it saves you some money in the long run.

Four bike computers to consider

Garmin Edge 540
Save 29% ($100)