'A mean winning machine' – Netcompany-Ineos insist AI will win them the Tour de France in five years, but does it just come down to cash?

Sir Dave Brailsford, Geraint Thomas, Michał Kwiatkowski and Andre Rogaczewski on stage in London at the new sponsor event

"We will win the Tour de France within the next five years," would be an ambitious statement for anyone not called Tadej Pogačar or UAE Team Emirates-XRG to make in 2026, but it was among the striking words uttered by the CEO of Ineos' new co-title sponsor on Tuesday.

His name is Andrej Rogaczewski, co-founder and CEO of Netcompany, a rapidly growing AI technology leader in Europe that has entered cycling with big money – reportedly €100 million over five years – and grand ambitions to both optimise Jim Ratcliffe's British team and return them to former yellow jersey-winning glory.

"I think we can really prevail here. We will win the Tour de France for the eighth time within the next five years," emphasised Rogaczewski in his initial address.

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"So if you haven't heard about us yet, you will certainly now, because with Netcompany and Ineos, and what happens really when you marry an IT company, digitisation and AI, AI, AI with the most winning professional cycling team in the world, of course, you get a big force of cycling in tech, but what we will achieve here is a mean winning machine."

Sir Dave Brailsford is also back at the helm and finally back with a media-facing job title at the cycling team after his return during last year's Tour. Brailsford was announced on stage at Via Atelier in London on Tuesday as Team Principal of Netcompany Ineos Cycling Team and still Director of Sport at Ineos.

Brailsford and Rogaczewski both spoke about the 'blizzard of data' there is to tackle in modern cycling, with Netcompany's PULSE AI platform – which is used to optimise operations at major airports such as London Heathrow – set to be used in pursuit of greater efficiency and performance.

But can AI really help win them the Tour de France?

Brailsford spoke on stage during the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

They obviously don't have Pogačar, but Netcompany-Ineos are also without any of recent his closest GC rivals, like Jonas Vingegaard, recent podium finishers Remco Evenepoel and Florian Lipowitz, or the top young rider in the sport, Paul Seixas.

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The last time Ineos finished on the podium of the Tour was with Geraint Thomas in 2022, who sat on stage in a polo shirt, not the new kit, having recently retired.

Brailsford thinks the genetic gap to the likes of Pogačar and the rising French star Seixas, two riders whom he singled out, can be closed, with Netcompany Ineos extracting every bit of human performance possible with the help of science and artificial intelligence.

"This partnership gives us that opportunity to really think further ahead. Like Andre, we're not scared of setting big, ambitious goals. We always look at the biggest prize in our sport and think, if you're going to go for anything, you should go for that," said Brailsford.