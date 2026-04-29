'A mean winning machine' – Netcompany-Ineos insist AI will win them the Tour de France in five years, but does it just come down to cash?

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An inside look at the ambitious launch of Ineos '3.0' and the return of Dave Brailsford alongside new co-title sponsor at London event

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Sir Dave Brailsford, Team Principal and Director of Sport for INEOS; Geraint Thomas, Director of Racing Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team; Professional cyclist, Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland; and Andre Rogaczewski, CEO and Co-founder of Netcompany during the Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team press conference on April 28, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Sir Dave Brailsford, Geraint Thomas, Michał Kwiatkowski and Andre Rogaczewski on stage in London at the new sponsor event (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We will win the Tour de France within the next five years," would be an ambitious statement for anyone not called Tadej Pogačar or UAE Team Emirates-XRG to make in 2026, but it was among the striking words uttered by the CEO of Ineos' new co-title sponsor on Tuesday.

His name is Andrej Rogaczewski, co-founder and CEO of Netcompany, a rapidly growing AI technology leader in Europe that has entered cycling with big money – reportedly €100 million over five years – and grand ambitions to both optimise Jim Ratcliffe's British team and return them to former yellow jersey-winning glory.

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But can AI really help win them the Tour de France?

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Sir Dave Brailsford, Team Principal and Director of Sport for INEOS during the Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team press conference on April 28, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Brailsford spoke on stage during the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

They obviously don't have Pogačar, but Netcompany-Ineos are also without any of recent his closest GC rivals, like Jonas Vingegaard, recent podium finishers Remco Evenepoel and Florian Lipowitz, or the top young rider in the sport, Paul Seixas.

The last time Ineos finished on the podium of the Tour was with Geraint Thomas in 2022, who sat on stage in a polo shirt, not the new kit, having recently retired.

Brailsford thinks the genetic gap to the likes of Pogačar and the rising French star Seixas, two riders whom he singled out, can be closed, with Netcompany Ineos extracting every bit of human performance possible with the help of science and artificial intelligence.

"This partnership gives us that opportunity to really think further ahead. Like Andre, we're not scared of setting big, ambitious goals. We always look at the biggest prize in our sport and think, if you're going to go for anything, you should go for that," said Brailsford.