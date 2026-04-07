The Mike's Bikes 'Mega Sale' is on and these are some of the best cycling deals we've found – but be quick, it ends soon

Mike's Bikes 'Mega Sale' is live, and as one of the biggest US cycling retailers, there are 'mega' discounts to be grabbed.

There is up to 40% off across the site, including big discounts of up to 31% off three of our best road bike choices: the Cervélo S5, Cervélo Caledonia, and the Giant Propel.

So if you're stocking up on cycling essentials ready for summer riding, or looking to refresh your cycling apparel, helmet or shoes, then Mike's Bikes has a wide selection available.

There is also a wide range of cycling tech, and one deal that caught my eye is our choice as the best bike computer, the Hammerhead Karoo – reduced to just $446.25, saving $78.75 off the usual MSRP of $525.

Shop the Mike's Bikes Mega Sale – Ends on Sunday, April 12

Don't hang around, though, as the sale is scheduled to end on April 12th, and then these discounts may no longer be available. Some items are also showing as limited sizing, and like all sales, it's only while supplies last, so take advantage while you can.

I've had a good browse through Mike's Bikes 'Mega Sale' deals, and below I've highlighted the ones that I think are the best. However, if you are looking for something specific, then it's also worth a rummage around yourself.

Mike's Bikes also offers FREE shipping on all orders over $99 (including all bikes), with orders under $99 shipping for just $7.95.

Mike's Bikes Bike Deals

Mike's Bikes Tech Deals