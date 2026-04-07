The Mike's Bikes 'Mega Sale' is on and these are some of the best cycling deals we've found – but be quick, it ends soon

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Gear up for summer riding with up to 40% off bikes, tech and apparel from big-name brands like Cervélo, Cannondale, Garmin, Rapha and much more...

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Mike's Bikes 'Mega Sale' is live, and as one of the biggest US cycling retailers, there are 'mega' discounts to be grabbed.

There is up to 40% off across the site, including big discounts of up to 31% off three of our best road bike choices: the Cervélo S5, Cervélo Caledonia, and the Giant Propel.

There is also a wide range of cycling tech, and one deal that caught my eye is our choice as the best bike computer, the Hammerhead Karoo – reduced to just $446.25, saving $78.75 off the usual MSRP of $525.

Shop the Mike's Bikes Mega Sale – Ends on Sunday, April 12

Mike's Bikes Bike Deals

Mike's Bikes Tech Deals

Mike's Bikes Helmet And Shoe Deals