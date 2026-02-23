Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Shadow Jersey review: Rapha's latest foul-weather jersey is something of a mishit

The Shadow Jersey has a premium style whilst offering good windproofing properties. But I've found its breathability to be poor, and for the money, I can't say that it outperforms other options on the market

Tech specs Price: $365 / £275 / €320 Sizes: XS to XXL Colours: Three Weight: 232 grams - Small Material: 73% recycled nylon / 27 elastane

At the end of September last year, Rapha relaunched its Shadow clothing range after a few years of it being out of the line. There is now a new Pro Team Shadow collection, comprised of pieces designed for ‘the toughest racing and training conditions’. The range is currently made up of a jacket, long sleeve jersey, and a gilet.

This collection replaces the Pro Team Gore-Tex Infinium jerseys, which came in long and short sleeve varieties, and I have a short sleeved Infinum jersey hanging in the wardrobe to compare against.

I’ve been testing the long sleeve Pro Team Shadow jersey since just after launch, and have ridden with it through late summer, autumn and the depths of winter at home in the UK to see how it stands up against the best cycling jerseys.

This is the thinner, lightweight jersey, not the heavier-weight Shadow jacket. The brand says it is breathable, windproof and water-resistant, with a temperature rating guide of 5-12 °C / 41-53°F, which should suit autumn, winter, and spring riding, depending on what you are doing.

In theory, that description gives you a thin long-sleeve jersey that is a little jacket-like to wear in cool to cold temperatures over a base layer, negating the need for a full-blown winter jacket.

What it isn’t, however, is cheap, with an RRP of $365 / £275 / €320. For this price, top-level performance is required.

I’ve put more time than usual into testing this piece; its performance has disappointed me in a few areas, and I’ve repeatedly wondered about where it performs best.

