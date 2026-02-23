Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Shadow Jersey review: Rapha's latest foul-weather jersey is something of a mishit

The Shadow Jersey has some good points, but poor breathability and a high RRP mean it doesn't trump existing options on the market

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Shadow Jersey has a premium style whilst offering good windproofing properties. But I've found its breathability to be poor, and for the money, I can't say that it outperforms other options on the market

Pros

  • +

    Premium styling and aesthetics

  • +

    Decent windproofing

  • +

    Two way zip is useful

Cons

  • -

    High price

  • -

    Poor breathability

  • -

    The middle pocket is slightly too small

  • -

    Cuffs a little too tight

Tech specs

Price: $365 / £275 / €320

Sizes: XS to XXL

Colours: Three

Weight: 232 grams - Small

Material: 73% recycled nylon / 27 elastane

At the end of September last year, Rapha relaunched its Shadow clothing range after a few years of it being out of the line. There is now a new Pro Team Shadow collection, comprised of pieces designed for ‘the toughest racing and training conditions’. The range is currently made up of a jacket, long sleeve jersey, and a gilet.

I’ve been testing the long sleeve Pro Team Shadow jersey since just after launch, and have ridden with it through late summer, autumn and the depths of winter at home in the UK to see how it stands up against the best cycling jerseys.

This is the thinner, lightweight jersey, not the heavier-weight Shadow jacket. The brand says it is breathable, windproof and water-resistant, with a temperature rating guide of 5-12 °C / 41-53°F, which should suit autumn, winter, and spring riding, depending on what you are doing.

In theory, that description gives you a thin long-sleeve jersey that is a little jacket-like to wear in cool to cold temperatures over a base layer, negating the need for a full-blown winter jacket.

What it isn’t, however, is cheap, with an RRP of $365 / £275 / €320. For this price, top-level performance is required.

I’ve put more time than usual into testing this piece; its performance has disappointed me in a few areas, and I’ve repeatedly wondered about where it performs best.

