There’s a new sheriff in waterproof cycling jacket town, and its name is the Pas Normal Mechanism Shell Jacket

Torso is quite short so water can seep up if you have along jersey

Of all the post-PFAS waterproof jackets, this is the one that's impressed me the most when the chips are down, and I want to have the least miserable time in horrible weather. Solid, protective, with a great DWR and breathable enough to not get sweaty, and via a material with a slight stretch and no rustle. A real winner.

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Tech specs Sizes: XXS-XXL

Colours: Dark Grey

Weight: 265.5g/9.4oz

Price: £330 / $440

Waterproof rating: 20,000mm

Breathability Rating: 20,000g/m2/24h

Membrane: Polartec Power Shield Pro

I’ve really struggled pulling together a decent update to my guide to the best waterproof cycling jackets. As you’ve probably gathered by now, waterproof cycling jackets have gone on a journey in recent years thanks to heavy regulation clamping down on the use of PFAS, also known as forever chemicals. The production of waterproof membranes and durable water repellent coatings (DWR) has become safer and better for the planet, but the flipside is that they have become less effective at keeping you dry, and pointing this second fact out has led to people suggesting I’m part of the lobbying arm for the international chemicals industry.

Thankfully, finally, I have found a jacket that not only doesn’t perform badly like so many I have tried in the last 12 months, but actually performs well, so much so that it is, in my opinion, the best waterproof cycling jacket on the market at the time of writing. I’ve been riding the Pas Normal Mechanism Shell Jacket for several months now over the winter – not to be confused with the Pas Normal Mechanism Pertex Rain Jacket, a lightweight option my colleague Tom reviewed recently – and it’s very good, easily a match for some genuinely atrocious weather, and there’s one key reason to my mind as to why it’s so good: It’s quite baggy.

Image 1 of 4 The cut is close, but not skintight. (Image credit: WIll Jones) The branding, apart from the rear of course, is very understated. (Image credit: WIll Jones) From the side you can see the extra room, especially with the hem cinched. (Image credit: WIll Jones) There's no mistaking the brand, is there? (Image credit: WIll Jones)

Design and aesthetics

If you like understated design, muted colours, and a pleasant Danish vibe, then this jacket will be music to your eyes, as long as you ignore the fact that ‘PAS NORMAL INTERNATIONAL CYCLING CLUB’ is emblazoned across the back in large, friendly lettering. Other than that, which you can’t actually see when you are wearing the thing, it’s actually quite a good-looking jacket.

Pas Normal boasts a waterproof rating of 6/6, and a breathability rating of 4/6 for the jacket, which is utterly meaningless, but hidden in the small print, one can find that it has a 20,000mm hydrostatic head (which is very waterproof), and 20,000g/m2/24h breathability (which is reasonably breathable). It is rated for somewhere in the region of 7ºC down to as low as -10ºC, which does track in my experience.

The membrane itself is the Polartec Power Shield Pro, which uses a whole 3 boy words, hot on the heels of the Gillette Fusion Power Stealth razor that I avoided buying many years ago. It is, according to Polartec, an ‘expedition grade’ membrane that uses expanded polyurethane, rather than expanded PTFE as was the case for the old PFAS options.

A large, waterproof double zip takes care of business down the front, with a storm flap behind for a belt-and-braces setup, and at the rear are two large, side-entry pockets, also secured with waterproof zips.

All seams are taped, and there’s a sturdy elastic drawcord at the hem to cinch it in. Like most Pas Normal upper body garments, the torso is really rather short, which is perhaps one of the main shortcomings. There’s no adjustment in the cuffs, but there is at least some elastic that’s certainly roomy enough for the biggest gloves to squirm underneath.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, unlike many waterproof jackets, there is a pleasing stretch to the fabric, especially in the more breathable panels under the armpits, which comes in handy when layering up for extremely bleak days out.

It isn’t a featherweight like the Maap Atmos or the Pertex option from Pas Normal; this is a jacket not for intermittent showers and emergencies, but for those days when the forecast is for rain. Proper, old-fashioned rain. It tips the scales at 265.5g (9.4oz), but if you’re going out when it’s 4º and raining, then you probably aren’t overly concerned with the marginal gram counting; save that for the summer.

Image 1 of 4 You can see how the short hem would ride up a bit. (Image credit: Will Jones) Under the arms is a more breathable fabric. (Image credit: Will Jones) A double zip is mandatory at this price. (Image credit: Will Jones) I'm not sure what I'm trying to illustrate here, but it looks funny enough to leave in. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Performance

The key as to why I think this jacket is good is that it is more roomy than most other high-performance waterproof jackets. Jackets like the Maap Atmos (which I do think is also very good) and the Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex Rain Jacket (which I do not, to be honest) are cut close to the body with a ‘race fit’. This was perfectly fine in the Shakedry days when the DWR treatments would hold up for hours on end without missing a beat, but nowadays, having a race fit jacket means that you will at some point end up with a saturated jacket pressed into your skin.

There’s a misconception that when jackets ‘wet out’ (the face fabric gets saturated) then they have ‘stopped working’ and are letting water through. This is almost always not the case, but your body doesn’t actually have receptors for ‘wet’, only pressure and temperature, so when a saturated outer fabric sits on your skin it creates a cold, higher pressure sensation and so it feels wet… and in all honesty there’s no distinction between being wet and feeling wet when you’re out on the road. Giving the fabric more room underneath gives it a better chance to not rest directly on your skin, and means you feel dryer for longer.

This extra room also means you can properly layer up underneath if you’re heading out in the cold for long base miles. Not just a thick base layer and hope for the best, but in a pinch, you could even fit a mini down jacket underneath. Normally, baggy jackets mean more rustling and flapping, and while I’m not going to claim this is as aero as the Castelli Gabba R, the fabric has enough stretch and softness to it that it is remarkably rustle-free, much like the venerable Albion Zoa Rain Shell that I rate so highly for adventure riding.

The DWR will give out with this jacket, as it will with every modern waterproof, but in some prolonged downpours, it stood up pretty admirably, and the membrane held up extremely well over my test period. Likewise, the breathability was sufficient enough to stand up to my weekly hill reps come rain or shine without leaving me unbearably sweaty. You need to get your layering right underneath to get the optimum performance in high-output scenarios, but it is capable of handling them in ways I haven’t experienced since testing the Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Rain Jacket, back in the dying days of PFAS DWR treatments.

The downside to this jacket is definitely the length of it. For a summer-weight jacket like the Maap Atmos, I can forgive not having the greatest coverage, but for a jacket with designs on deep winter use, it really would be better if it came down below my shoulder blades. Even if you use mudguards you're still going to have the bottom bit of your jersey peeking out underneath, which wicks water up over the course of a ride. This happens with every setup eventually, as bib tights do exactly the same thing, but having a jacket cover your jersey certainly helps retard the progress of the seepage somewhat. It’s also something I’m willing to put up with because the drawstring does an admirable job of keeping at least the items in my pocket out of harm’s way, and the rest of the performance feels incredibly protective.