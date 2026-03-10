Amazon Big Spring Deal Days are here, and the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3 has a massive £60 off - Grab one of the best cycling computers with this Amazon cycling offer

Amazon Spring Deal Days 2026 are here. We've been busy hunting down the best cycling deals, and our Amazon Spring Deal Days page has all the best offers we could find. From ride essentials like the best bike cleaning products to cycling tech like the best bike lights and the best bike computers.

One tech deal that caught my eye was on the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3, discounted by 21% to just £234.99, a saving of £64 on the list price of £299.

In his Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3 review, Cyclingnews’ Senior Tech writer Will Jones gave it a glowing 4.5 out of 5-star rating. Will called it a feature-rich bike computer, which offered easy setup, navigation, and customisation. He summed it up by saying the Elemnt Bolt at full price offered outstanding value, and was probably the perfect bike computer for cyclists looking to push their performance and tracking.

£234.99 is the best price we've seen on the Bolt V3. It did hit £276 earlier this year, so we'd suggest grabbing this Amazon deal fast, as with all the best cycling deals, it's only while stocks last

The Wahoo Elemnt Bolt is the smallest bike computer in Wahoo’s range, and slots in as the cheapest at £299 behind its siblings, the Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3 and the top-of-the-range Wahoo Elemnt Ace.

As far as rival brands go, the Bolt is priced around the same as the Garmin Edge 540 at £283, and the Karoo Hammerhead at £300, which are both superbly capable offerings from Garmin and the SRAM-owned Karoo.

Will's review highlights the Wahoo Bolt's weight, at just a feathery 84.8g, and its anti-glare screen that makes checking out all your ride data a breeze even in the brightest of conditions.

It does miss out on a touchscreen, which you'd expect at this price, and his only real negative at the time was the software teething issues, which have since been addressed, and make the Bolt a real value purchase, especially at this discounted price.

If you want a touchscreen, then the Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3 is discounted by 15% on Amazon, down to £339. However, as Will states, the Bolt V3 really offers everything you'd need in a bike computer, at a real value for money price.

The Wahoo Bolt is the smallest in the Wahoo range, here compared to the latest Roam V3. (Image credit: Will Jones)

As this is a UK-only Amazon Spring Deals Day offer, for our US readers, I've added the very best prices relevant to your location. It's worth noting Amazon's Big Spring Sale lands in the US from 25-31 March; we'd expect plenty of bike computer deals to appear across those dates in the US.