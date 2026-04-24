Bespoked London tech gallery: Bikes with blowtorches and fire extinguishers, gold leaf and 32-inch gravel bikes

An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Bespoked show has returned to London this year, bringing with it a selection of the best and most out-there bike tech and niche builds.
Alongside custom frames from niche bike builders, there are tech highlights such as the Zero Lag KOM hub made in the Peak District, Japanese thru-axles for any standard, and a cut-away Rohloff hub, showing exactly why it's not a good idea to pull one apart to see what's inside.
There were big tyre gravel bikes (obviously), and a 32-inch gravel bike on the Singular stand, perhaps a sign of things to come. Alongside those were steel and titanium road bikes from brands such as Quirk and Italian specialist builder Rauler.
There was even an apocalypse bike rally with Mad Max-style bikes to ride through the post-meltdown wilderness.
Kick back and enjoy our pick of the Bespoked show 2026 exhibits.