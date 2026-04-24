Bespoked London tech gallery: Bikes with blowtorches and fire extinguishers, gold leaf and 32-inch gravel bikes

The Bespoked show has returned to London this year, bringing with it a selection of the best and most out-there bike tech and niche builds.

Alongside custom frames from niche bike builders, there are tech highlights such as the Zero Lag KOM hub made in the Peak District, Japanese thru-axles for any standard, and a cut-away Rohloff hub, showing exactly why it's not a good idea to pull one apart to see what's inside.

There were big tyre gravel bikes (obviously), and a 32-inch gravel bike on the Singular stand, perhaps a sign of things to come. Alongside those were steel and titanium road bikes from brands such as Quirk and Italian specialist builder Rauler.

There was even an apocalypse bike rally with Mad Max-style bikes to ride through the post-meltdown wilderness.

Kick back and enjoy our pick of the Bespoked show 2026 exhibits.

(Image credit: Future)

Star of the Condor stand was its custom-painted Italia RC, complete with gold leaf details.

(Image credit: Future)

The gold leaf even extended to the inside faces of the fork legs.

(Image credit: Future)

Not to mention the Condor logos.

(Image credit: Future)

And the Clerkenwheels reference to Condor's Grey's Inn Road home in London.

(Image credit: Future)

There were some lovely Condor bikes. I'll take you through them. This was a classic steel Acciaio road model.

(Image credit: Future)

And a Campagnolo equipped Acciaio Stainless.

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, the steel Acciaio Integrale, with you guessed it, integrated cabling, rounding out the Condor bikes.

(Image credit: Future)

Singular had a 32-inch gravel bike on show, although the brand's owner, Sam Alison, suggested that it only really worked geometry-wise for six-foot-plus riders.

(Image credit: Future)

2.4-inch tyres on 32-inch wheels should give you plenty of roll-over.

(Image credit: Future)

But they need big clearance behind the bottom bracket, check those nice Hope cranks too.

(Image credit: Future)

Taiwanese brand Croder had some nice carbon cranks on its stand.

(Image credit: Future)

Plus carbon aero chainrings and alloy oval rings.

(Image credit: Future)

Some retro tech in the form of the TJ Cycles Flying Gate, a design first developed in the 1930s.

(Image credit: Future)

Quality lugwork paired with a carbon cage SRAM Blackbox mechanical derailleur.

(Image credit: Future)

As well as a custom quill stem.

(Image credit: Future)

This KOM rear hub is assembled in the Derbyshire Peak District. The freehub mechanism is housed on the left-hand side, and it has zero lag.

(Image credit: Future)

It uses the same four-bolt brake rotor as Rohloff's hub gear, which allows a larger space at the axle than Centerlock or 6-bolt.

(Image credit: Future)

Rohloff's cut-away hub gear shows why disassembling one isn't a good idea. If you take apart the gearbox yourself, you void your warranty. It also doesn't like Locktite on the rotor bolts either.

(Image credit: Future)

Quirk Cycles has just secured half a million pounds worth of funding from investors, including Rapha founder Simon Mottram.

(Image credit: Future)

Quirk's steel and titanium frames are built in its Hackney workshop in London.

(Image credit: Future)

Some nice detailing around Quirk's seat tube cluster.

(Image credit: Future)

And a sleek, curvaceous rear dropout.

(Image credit: Future)