Bespoked London tech gallery: Bikes with blowtorches and fire extinguishers, gold leaf and 32-inch gravel bikes

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All the best tech from the show, including a 32 inch gravel bike and lots of wide tyres

Bespoke show 2026
(Image credit: Future)

The Bespoked show has returned to London this year, bringing with it a selection of the best and most out-there bike tech and niche builds.

Alongside custom frames from niche bike builders, there are tech highlights such as the Zero Lag KOM hub made in the Peak District, Japanese thru-axles for any standard, and a cut-away Rohloff hub, showing exactly why it's not a good idea to pull one apart to see what's inside.

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(Image credit: Future)

Star of the Condor stand was its custom-painted Italia RC, complete with gold leaf details.

Bespoked show 2026

(Image credit: Future)

The gold leaf even extended to the inside faces of the fork legs.

Bespoked show 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Not to mention the Condor logos.

Bespoked show 2026

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And the Clerkenwheels reference to Condor's Grey's Inn Road home in London.

Bespoke show 2026

(Image credit: Future)

There were some lovely Condor bikes. I'll take you through them. This was a classic steel Acciaio road model.

Bespoked show 2026

(Image credit: Future)

And a Campagnolo equipped Acciaio Stainless.

Bespoked show 2026

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Finally, the steel Acciaio Integrale, with you guessed it, integrated cabling, rounding out the Condor bikes.

Bespoke show 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Singular had a 32-inch gravel bike on show, although the brand's owner, Sam Alison, suggested that it only really worked geometry-wise for six-foot-plus riders.

Bespoke show 2026

(Image credit: Future)

2.4-inch tyres on 32-inch wheels should give you plenty of roll-over.

Bespoke show 2026

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But they need big clearance behind the bottom bracket, check those nice Hope cranks too.

Bespoke show 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Taiwanese brand Croder had some nice carbon cranks on its stand.

Bespoke show 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Plus carbon aero chainrings and alloy oval rings.

Bespoke show 2026

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Some retro tech in the form of the TJ Cycles Flying Gate, a design first developed in the 1930s.

Bespoke show 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Quality lugwork paired with a carbon cage SRAM Blackbox mechanical derailleur.

Bespoke show 2026

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As well as a custom quill stem.

Bespoke show 2026

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This KOM rear hub is assembled in the Derbyshire Peak District. The freehub mechanism is housed on the left-hand side, and it has zero lag.

Bespoke show 2026

(Image credit: Future)

It uses the same four-bolt brake rotor as Rohloff's hub gear, which allows a larger space at the axle than Centerlock or 6-bolt.

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Rohloff's cut-away hub gear shows why disassembling one isn't a good idea. If you take apart the gearbox yourself, you void your warranty. It also doesn't like Locktite on the rotor bolts either.

Bespoke show 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Quirk Cycles has just secured half a million pounds worth of funding from investors, including Rapha founder Simon Mottram.

Bespoke show 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Quirk's steel and titanium frames are built in its Hackney workshop in London.

Bespoke show 2026

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Some nice detailing around Quirk's seat tube cluster.

Bespoke show 2026

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And a sleek, curvaceous rear dropout.

Bespoke show 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Japanese brand Rapilock has a thru-axle that can be adapted to any thread standard, a potentially handy concept.