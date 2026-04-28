Looking for a versatile and capable gravel bike? At 35% off, this Italian thoroughbred offers all the heritage of Pinarello, and is excellent value for money
With up to $1,800 off, the Pinarello Grevil F will tick a lot of boxes for anyone seeking a one bike to do it all option, at home racing at Unbound Gravel or loaded for multi-day bikepacking adventures, it's now at a bargain price
It’s safe to say Italy is the spiritual home of cycling, with legendary and drool-worthy brands like Bianchi, Colnago, Willier, and of course, Pinarello producing some of the best road bikes on the planet.
The Pinarello Dogma F holds a much-coveted spot in our road bike buying guide, and for roadies that won’t leave you much change from around $15,000. However, if you’re looking for a more manageable price point and that iconic Pinarello branding, then its Grevil gravel bike is currently carrying huge discounts at Competitive Cyclist.
Shop the Pinarello Grevil F with 35% off at Competitive Cyclist.
The Pinarello Grevil F5 GRX 610 and its sibling, the Grevil F7 GRX 820, both have 35% off. It takes the F5 down to just $2,875, from its MSRP of $4,400, and a saving of $1,525.
The F7 is down to $3,400 from its $5,200 MSRP, and is a huge saving of $1,800. So if you’re looking for one of the best gravel bikes that is now priced more like one of the best budget gravel bikes, at these reductions, the Pinarello Grevil F is more than worthy of your consideration.
Below, I’ve linked the deals available at Competitive Cyclist. Sizing is showing as available across the range of sizes from 50-60 on the F7, and 47-60 on the F5. Like all the best bike deals, these are only while stocks last.
For some deal sweetening extra savings, Competitive Cyclist also offers 10% Cashback when you join its Summit Club, and free shipping on orders over $150.
The Grevil F broke cover last year at Unbound Gravel, the world's premier gravel event, held in Emporia, Kansas. Cyclingnews' eagle-eyed Associate Editor Josh Croxton was on the ground in Emporia and spotted a handful of the brand's sponsored athletes on custom-painted versions of the Pinarello Grevil F.
Josh reported that rather than being an all-new model, the new Grevil F is an update to the existing model. Pinarello says the Grevil is the bike that you can ride from sunrise to sunset, in races, adventures and everything in between. The Grevil F has plenty going for it as a top gravel bike performer, but is also versatile for road and even winter training duties. At these prices, you’re also getting the stunning-looking Italian heritage of Pinarello, which is sure to turn heads at your local espresso hangout.
Both models feature the same carbon frame, which Pinarello claims offers a combination of aerodynamic gravel racing capability with a design built for speed and efficiency, and a balance of stiffness with vibration damping perfect for gravel racing, endurance events, and fast training days.
The more costly F7 has a T900 UD carbon construction, and the F7 gets the T700 UD carbon frame, with the same gravel-specific geometry, which shortens the reach and raises the stack, offering what they claim is a stable, powerful position that maintains handling precision over loose surfaces.
Both models also benefit from a MOST cockpit with TiCR integration, and a colour-matched aero carbon seatpost.
Elsewhere, the F7 comes with Shimano GRX 820 2x12 drivetrain, Fulcrum Rapid Red 500DB wheels and Maxxis Rambler tyres. The F5 has a Shimano GRX 610 2x12 drivetrain, and the same wheel and tyre combo.
The highlighted Pinarello deals are US only, but below you'll find the best prices on the Pinarello Grevil F from other retailers, relevant to your currency and location.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.