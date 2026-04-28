Looking for a versatile and capable gravel bike? At 35% off, this Italian thoroughbred offers all the heritage of Pinarello, and is excellent value for money

It’s safe to say Italy is the spiritual home of cycling, with legendary and drool-worthy brands like Bianchi, Colnago, Willier, and of course, Pinarello producing some of the best road bikes on the planet.

The Pinarello Dogma F holds a much-coveted spot in our road bike buying guide, and for roadies that won’t leave you much change from around $15,000. However, if you’re looking for a more manageable price point and that iconic Pinarello branding, then its Grevil gravel bike is currently carrying huge discounts at Competitive Cyclist.

Shop the Pinarello Grevil F with 35% off at Competitive Cyclist.

The Pinarello Grevil F5 GRX 610 and its sibling, the Grevil F7 GRX 820, both have 35% off. It takes the F5 down to just $2,875, from its MSRP of $4,400, and a saving of $1,525.

The F7 is down to $3,400 from its $5,200 MSRP, and is a huge saving of $1,800. So if you’re looking for one of the best gravel bikes that is now priced more like one of the best budget gravel bikes, at these reductions, the Pinarello Grevil F is more than worthy of your consideration.

Below, I’ve linked the deals available at Competitive Cyclist. Sizing is showing as available across the range of sizes from 50-60 on the F7, and 47-60 on the F5. Like all the best bike deals, these are only while stocks last.

For some deal sweetening extra savings, Competitive Cyclist also offers 10% Cashback when you join its Summit Club, and free shipping on orders over $150.

The Grevil F broke cover last year at Unbound Gravel, the world's premier gravel event, held in Emporia, Kansas. Cyclingnews' eagle-eyed Associate Editor Josh Croxton was on the ground in Emporia and spotted a handful of the brand's sponsored athletes on custom-painted versions of the Pinarello Grevil F.

Josh reported that rather than being an all-new model, the new Grevil F is an update to the existing model. Pinarello says the Grevil is the bike that you can ride from sunrise to sunset, in races, adventures and everything in between. The Grevil F has plenty going for it as a top gravel bike performer, but is also versatile for road and even winter training duties. At these prices, you’re also getting the stunning-looking Italian heritage of Pinarello, which is sure to turn heads at your local espresso hangout.

Both models feature the same carbon frame, which Pinarello claims offers a combination of aerodynamic gravel racing capability with a design built for speed and efficiency, and a balance of stiffness with vibration damping perfect for gravel racing, endurance events, and fast training days.

The more costly F7 has a T900 UD carbon construction, and the F7 gets the T700 UD carbon frame, with the same gravel-specific geometry, which shortens the reach and raises the stack, offering what they claim is a stable, powerful position that maintains handling precision over loose surfaces.

Both models also benefit from a MOST cockpit with TiCR integration, and a colour-matched aero carbon seatpost.

Elsewhere, the F7 comes with Shimano GRX 820 2x12 drivetrain, Fulcrum Rapid Red 500DB wheels and Maxxis Rambler tyres. The F5 has a Shimano GRX 610 2x12 drivetrain, and the same wheel and tyre combo.

The highlighted Pinarello deals are US only, but below you'll find the best prices on the Pinarello Grevil F from other retailers, relevant to your currency and location.