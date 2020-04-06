Cycling shoes deals: The best road shoe deals available this spring

Our pick of today's best cycling shoes deals is here to help you save money while choosing the best option for you. Cycling shoes, while simple in concept, are meticulously scrutinised in operation. Comfort is king but it's closely followed by stiffness, weight and even style.

Style is easy to gauge from pictures alone, weight is a simple numerical comparison, and stiffness is comparable to a point but comfort is difficult, especially when shopping online. Cycling shoes aren't an inexpensive proposition, so to cycle through five pairs of the best cycling shoes to find a comfortable pair can be a costly endeavour.

Cycling shoes are a personal choice for cyclists of all abilities. Quite commonly, due to the comfort requirement, even professional riders are given the freedom to make their own decision on shoes. You'll commonly see Chris Froome wearing Sidi shoes, alongside Geraint Thomas sporting Fizik shoes. They might not have to pay for theirs, but the likelihood is that you do, so scroll down to take advantage of our roundup of the cycling shoes deals available today.

UK cycling shoes deals

Mavic Cosmic | 45% off at Tredz

Was £99.00 | Now £54.00

Availability is limited to white in sizes UK11 or 13, and black in size UK13, but for this price, we thought it worth including. View Deal

Fizik R5 Tempo Powerstrap | 32% off at Tweeks Cycles

Was £109.99 | Now £75.00

There are three colours, but reasonably limited sizing available here. You have a choice of White/Black in EU42, 42.5, 43.5, 45. There's Coral/Black in EU42, 43, 44.5 and 45, and finally, there's Navy/Black in size EU48. View Deal

Shimano RP501 - Women's | 24% off at Leisure Lakes Bikes

Was £124.99 | Now £94.99

There are only three sizes available here, but they include EU sizes 37, 38 and 39 and we're limited to a single colour of navy/pink. View Deal

Giro Empire ACC - Women's | 62% off at Tweeks Cycles

Was £259.99 | Now £100.00

Quite a limited offer, as these are only available in size EU36, but if that's you, then you can get a great deal on these black and pink lace-up shoes. View Deal

Shimano RP9 Road Shoe | 50% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £219.19 | Now £109.99

Rutland Cycling have these shoes in 39, 40, 41, 47 and 48 across two colours. If you wanted sizes 43, 44 or 45, you can still get these shoes at Leisure Lakes, but you'll pay a bit more. View Deal

Giro Empire E70 Knit - Women's | 41% off at Tredz

Was £199.99 | Now from £129.99

There are three colours on offer here, but only two get the 41 per cent discount. The grey and black options are available in four sizes ranging from EU36 to 39. The pink version gets just 10% off at £179.99.View Deal

Specialized Torch 3.0 | Up to 24% off at Tredz

Was £210.00 | Now from £159.00

Not every size/colour variation gets this price, but the majority of black and white options are £159.00, which is still 24% saved. View Deal

Giro Trans BOA | 22% off at Tredz

Was £179.99 | Now from £139.99

Sizes for the Giro Trans Boa range from EU41 to 47, and there are a choice of three colours which include Black, Red/Black, and White/Black. View Deal

Giro Empire VR70 Knit MTB | 35% off at Tredz

Was £229.99 | Now £149.99

These lightweight MTB shoes are available in three colours and sizes that range from EU40 to 48. View Deal

Giro Factor Techlace | 49% off at ProBikeKit

Was £299.99 | Now £150.49

There are three colours available here, but in three separate pages. There's black, white/black, and fluo yellow. All of which have only three sizes available, which consist of EU sizes 40, 40.5, 44, 45, 46, 47 and 48. View Deal

Giro Empire E70 Knit | 30% off at Tredz

Was £199.99 | Now from £155.00

These knit shoes would be perfect for indoor cycling, with their improved ventilation. There are four sizes available: 41, 42.5, 46 and 46.5. And there are three colours on offer, which include red, black and grey. View Deal

Bont Vaypor + | Up to 46% off at ProBikeKit

Was £359.99 | Now from £192.99

The best price is limited to a few variants, but the majority still see a saving of 25%. There's good stock available with sizes ranging from EU39 to EU48, and six colours to choose from.View Deal

Specialized S-Works Exos | 11% off at Cycle Store

Was £450.00 | Now £399.99

If you're looking for premium, look no further. These shoes weigh in at around 150g, which is half of what most premium shoes weigh. Even with 11% off, they're still £399.99, but sizes/colours are available across the board. View Deal

USA cycling shoes deals

Giro Empire ACC | 77% off at Jenson USA

Was $300.00 | Now $67.99

Limited sizes, but riders with small feet (39, 39.5, 40, 40.5) can lace up a pair of Giro Empire ACC shoes in blue or black with 77% off!View Deal

Fizik R5 Tempo Powerstrap | 30% off at Jenson USA

Was $119.99 | Now $83.99

Choose from four colours (black, white, red, navy) and sizing from 36 up to 47.5. All of which see 30% off. View Deal

Giro Empire ACC | 65% off at Jenson USA

Was $300.00 | Now $104.99

If the previous Giro Empire ACC deal doesn't have your size, there's still a great deal on the Empire ACC shoes, with the silver option having sizes ranging from EU39 to 48. View Deal

Mavic Cosmic Pro | Up to 55% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $259.95| Now from $116.95

Limited sizing in a single colour only. There are only three sizes available. You can get the black/yellow variant in either US 7 or 8 at $116.95. Or you can get the fiery-red colourway in size US 10 for $168.97.View Deal

Giro Factor Techlace | 57% off at ProBikeKit

Was $374.99 | Now $159.99

There are three colours available here, but in three separate pages. There's black, white/black, and fluo yellow. All of which have only three sizes available, which consist of EU sizes 40, 40.5, 44, 45, 46, 47 and 48. View Deal

Bont Vaypor + | Up to 54% off at ProBikeKit

Was $449.99 | Now from $205.49

The best price is limited to a few variants, but the majority still see a saving of 25%. There's good stock available with sizes ranging from EU39 to EU48, and six colours available.View Deal

Shimano RP9 | 30% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $300.00 | Now from $210.00

With availability spanning three colours and a full spectrum of sizing, there's sure to be something here for all of us. View Deal

Fizik Infinito R1 Knit | Up to 30% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $449.95 | Now from $314.96

Only a couple of options have 30 per cent off the price tag, but there's a full size run of black shoes at $337.46, which is still a handsome 25% off. View Deal

