'Walked in with few expectations, walked away with some hardware' - U23 talent Katherine Sarkisov demonstrates race intelligence at recent US Road and Cyclocross nationals

Katherine 'Katia' Sarkisov grew up racing bicycles in Maryland, her younger sister Alyssa tagging along most of the time. At the age of 10, she raced in the 11-12 and 11-14 age categories in cyclocross and road events because there were no races for younger riders. Two years later, she was consistently winning those same races.

The family has roots in Russia, and her parents taught her to speak Russian before English. But she is very much an all-American girl. As a 12-year-old, she had a bronze-medal sweep at USA Cycling Amateur Road Nationals in the time trial, road race and criterium.

Then, at age 13, she won her first US junior women's title, beginning a string of success at cyclocross nationals. Now at the ripe old age of 22, the elder of the Sarkisov sisters has 17 medals across junior, U23, elite and collegiate races at cyclocross and road national championships.

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From the Lux Development squad in 2022, she moved to Cynisca Cycling and then CCB p/b Levine Law Group. During that time, she rode for CXD Trek Bikes for cyclocross, winning the U23 gold medal at the 2024 US Cyclocross Nationals in a memorable collision with Cassidy Hickey just metres away from the finish line.

In 2025, she surpassed that by earning a bronze medal in the elite women's road race at USPro Championships, finishing just two seconds behind winner Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) and Lauren Stephens (Aegis). "Walked in with few expectations, walked away with some hardware. Hard to put it into words how much this third place means to me," she wrote on social media after standing on the podium next to the two veterans.

Sarkisov shared with Cyclingnews her desire to race any surface, having a sister on the same teams for multiple disciplines and using the most recent winter 'off' time to launch her career off the bike.

Katherine Sarkisov (Image credit: CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Group 2026)

Cyclingnews: Tell us about where you grew up in the US and how you first discovered cycling.

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Katherine Sarkisov: I grew up in Maryland, which has a big cycling community and a great Mid-Atlantic race scene. My dad has loved cycling for most of his life, and he introduced me to the sport when I was about 10 years old. He signed me up for a local youth club where I was surrounded by other kids my age, and for my first few years in the sport, I almost always trained and raced alongside riders from my area. It made getting into racing fun and easy to enjoy from a young age.

CN: Your sister Alyssa, three years younger, is a teammate with you for 'cross and now road, in 2026 with CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Group, so have the two of you always been friends, or do you just ride bikes together?

KS: When we were younger, we definitely bickered and fought quite a lot, but as we’ve grown up, that’s completely changed, and now I can honestly say my sister is one of my closest friends. We share so many similar experiences and can relate to each other on so much, both in cycling and outside of it. Whenever we’re together, we make time to hang out, whether that’s riding or just hanging out. I see her less often now that she’s moved to Indiana for school, but we always make time to call and catch up on everyday life.

CN: There is a lot of cyclocross in the mid-Atlantic states, so did you get hooked on 'cross first, and then move to road?

KS: I started out racing with Rock Creek Velo, a youth team that supports both road and cyclocross, so from the beginning I was doing both disciplines and racing year-round. For younger riders, it was centred around group practices, and as we got older, we were paired with a coach who provided more tailored training. It was incredible to have that level of support from a largely parent and volunteer-run organization. During my time with the team, I won my first cyclocross national title in Reno.

The following season, I joined CXD-Trek Bikes for cyclocross and have been with the team ever since. That program has played a huge role in my development, not just in cyclocross but as an overall athlete. They’ve supported me through both strong seasons and more challenging ones, and having that consistency over the years has meant a lot. It’s a team that truly invests in long-term growth, and being part of that environment has helped shape who I am as a rider today.

Katia racing 'cross as a young child in Maryland (Image credit: Katherine Sarkisov)

CN: You earned your first US national championship medals when you were 12 years old, earning bronze medals in all three road events you entered - criterium, road race and time trial. What made that special for you?

KS: I have really fond memories of that Nationals. At the time, earning my first podium medals felt incredibly exciting and memorable, and I was just over the moon to come home with them. That experience sparked a lot of motivation and excitement for racing, and it’s what kept me coming back to the sport, wanting to chase more moments like that.

CN: You earned your first gold medal at US Nationals in the cyclocross