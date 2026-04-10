The Rapha Archive Sale ends this weekend, and it's your last chance to save up to 50% on some of our favourite Rapha apparel – Gear up for summer now at a fraction of the cost

The Rapha Archive Sale ends this weekend, April 12. So it’s your last chance to find discounts and save big on some of the best Rapha clothing at bargain prices. It's also Paris-Roubaix weekend, which for me has always signalled the start of summer riding, dusting down the road bike from hibernation and stocking up on cycling essentials.

Shop the final weekend of the Rapha Archive Sale

If you're gearing up on some fresh bike wear, then the UK cycling brand has huge reductions across its site, including the best waterproof cycling jackets, best bib tights, and cycling shoes, from both the Men's and Women's range. These are some of the biggest Rapha deals I've seen for a while, and with up to 50%, they are well worth taking advantage of while you can.

I've had a good root around and below, and I've selected clothing that I've personally ridden from the Rapha Archive Sale, including road cycling clothing and gravel riding kit.

However, everything from cycling jerseys to insulated Gore-Tex jackets and lifestyle off-bike clothing is discounted. I've also highlighted some of the Explore Range of bikepacking bags, which are also up to 50% off, and have an additional bonus of a further 10% off when you buy two items from the Explore bike baggage range.

So if you have some summer bikepacking adventures lined up, it's a great chance to grab some of the best bikepacking kit with big savings.

Don't hang around, though, as the sale is scheduled to end on April 12th, and then these discounts may no longer be available. Some items are also showing as limited sizing, and like all sales, it's only while stock lasts.

Rapha Archive Sale Men's Deals