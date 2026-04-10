The Rapha Archive Sale ends this weekend, and it's your last chance to save up to 50% on some of our favourite Rapha apparel – Gear up for summer now at a fraction of the cost

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Paris-Roubaix weekend means summer riding is here, and Rapha has very generous discounts across its Men's and Women's range, plus the brilliant Explore range of bikepacking luggage, with an additional 10% off on top

Two women riding bikes in Rapha cycling apparel
(Image credit: Rapha)
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The Rapha Archive Sale ends this weekend, April 12. So it’s your last chance to find discounts and save big on some of the best Rapha clothing at bargain prices. It's also Paris-Roubaix weekend, which for me has always signalled the start of summer riding, dusting down the road bike from hibernation and stocking up on cycling essentials.

Shop the final weekend of the Rapha Archive Sale

Rapha Archive Sale Men's Deals

Rapha Archive Sale Women's Deals