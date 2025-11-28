This might not be the best bike light in the world, but it’s the one I use most often, and it’s what I’d be buying this Black Friday if I didn’t already have a billion others under my desk

I’ve spent countless hours riding in the dark to create my guide to the best bike lights, and I stand by the fact that the Exposure Strada is the best bike light on earth. It is, coincidentally, on sale for Black Friday too, amongst the barrage of Black Friday Bike Deals, but despite how good it is, it isn’t the one I use most often. That particular accolade goes to the dependable little CatEye AMPP 900, which has now got a healthy chunk slashed off its price for the biggest sale event of the year.

USA: Cateye AMPP 900 - $69.95 $59.95

UK: Cateye AMPP 900 - £64.99 £41.49

Why so good? There are three reasons, the first of which is that it’s simple. Exposure lights are great, but when I’m in a rush, I can’t be dealing with menu selections. The AMPP 900, like the majority of the AMPP range, has a very easy 5-mode system. Three intensities of full beam, up to a maximum of 900 lumens, and two flashing modes. One button cycles through them all. There are no smart features to worry about, nothing to connect, and it remembers your last used option when you switch it off.

The second reason is the mounting system is universal. It uses a flexible band that can accommodate anything from traditional round bars to deep aero options. It can go over bar tape, or even, in a pinch, it can go sideways on a fork leg. You can get very cheap GoPro-style mounts to sling it under a bike computer, too, for a really neat setup. This means I can swap it very easily between my commuter and whatever bike I happen to be testing in a matter of seconds.

Finally, it’s dependable. I am basing this on my old CatEye Volt 800 to some extent, but I’m pretty sure this will last just as long. My Volt is about 12 years old now, and I still use it as a backup as it uses the same mount. I think I probably use mine on average 3x a week in the winter, and it just keeps on truckin’ week after week.

Personally, I think the 900 is the goldilocks in terms of brightness and size, but if you need more lumens, then a lot of the other AMPP models are also reduced. If you are only commuting in an urban, well lit landscape, you could opt for the cheaper AMPP 500S, but it’s only a small amount more for the 900, which will handle proper road riding in more unlit places.

Is there anything wrong with it? Yes. It doesn’t auto-dim when the battery gets low, and the button only turns red very close to the end of its life, so you have to be on it with your charging, but other than that, it’s pretty great all around.