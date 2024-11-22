Black Friday 2024: What to look out for when hunting for bargains

By
published

Here are our tips on what to expect to see on offer so you can plan accordingly and not get caught out by the barrage of marketing

Wahoo Turbo Training
(Image credit: Will Jones)

Between us here in the Cyclingnews tech team, we’ve got close to 20 years of Black Friday deals hunting experience. Every year we pool our expertise to create our Black Friday bike deals hub, along with numerous other hubs for things like clothing, and hardware from specific brands. 

While the sales event has bled out from being just a long weekend of capitalist excess into a more diluted, month-long trickle of sales, it’s still easy to get waylaid by the incessant stream of marketing emails from brands and retailers trying to get you to part with your money on their sites.

Specialized Aethos Expert Ultegra: $7,700.00 $4,594.94 at Jenson40% off -

Specialized Aethos Expert Ultegra: $7,700.00 $4,594.94 at Jenson
40% off - With over $3,000 off the asking price, this Aethos deal is a prime example of the market as a whole. It's also just an amazing bike that our Associate Editor, Josh, loves. It's well equipped, and refreshingly easy to live with thanks to external cables in the bars, and a threaded bottom bracket. 

View Deal
Garmin Epix Gen 2: $899.99 $419.99 at Amazon53% off -&nbsp;

Garmin Epix Gen 2: $899.99 $419.99 at Amazon
53% off - This is basically the best smartwatch that Garmin makes and it's the cheapest it's ever been. You can always bank on smartwatches for good deals on Black Friday. 

View Deal
Garmin Epix Gen 2: £619.99 £390.00 at Amazon37% off -&nbsp;

Garmin Epix Gen 2: £619.99 £390.00 at Amazon
37% off - Sure, the discount isn't as healthy as it is in the States, but this is still as cheap as this watch has ever been in the UK. 

View Deal
Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket: $325 $243.75 at Rapha US £275 £206.25 at Rapha UK

Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket:
$325 $243.75 at Rapha US
£275 £206.25 at Rapha UK

Save 25%: The best waterproof cycling jacket currently on the market, and one that will soon be unavailable totally in the USA thanks to changing regulations. UK readers will still be able to find it, but don't expect it to go on sale again anytime soon after this. Remember, you need the code BF2024 to get the discount.  

Read our Rapha Pro Team GTX Jacket review.

View Deal
Wahoo Kickr V6: $1,299.99$999.99 at Competitive Cyclist23% off -&nbsp;

Wahoo Kickr V6: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Competitive Cyclist
23% off - At full price the Kickr V6 is just beaten by the Elite Justo 2 in our opinion, but with this discount the Kickr takes the best overall spot. If you want to get into indoor training, and in particular indoor racing, this is a brilliant option to choose. 

Features in - Best smart trainers

View Deal
Magicshine SEEMEE300 rear light: £59.99 £41.79 at Amazon30% off -&nbsp;

Magicshine SEEMEE300 rear light: £59.99 £41.79 at Amazon
30% off - This one is straight from our guide to the best bike lights. A mega battery life, plus smart features like brake lighting and a downward facing LED to add total 360 degree visibility make this the best rear light on the market. 

View Deal
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.