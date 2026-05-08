Is this the future of cycling tech? Dozens of new brands reveal crazy designs at China Cycle - Tech Gallery

Over the last few days, Shanghai was host to China Cycle. Although we often overlook it in the west, it’s a fair that’s been growing in importance. This year, there were 1,600 exhibitors on a total of 160,000 square meters. The 13 different halls in which they were spread cover such as big area, that there’s a special taxi service to bring you from one side of the fair to the other.

However, China Cycle isn’t just only relevant in terms of size. Over the last few years, it has traditionally been a fair that was very much inward-oriented, to the local Chinese market. The Chinese cycling industry holds a share of around 60% in the worldwide supply chain of the bike industry, so it’s no wonder more and more western brands, distributors and media are finding their way to Shanghai. Many exhibitors confirmed that there were significantly more overseas visitors than in previous years.

That’s also a recognition of the growth that the Chinese cycling industry is going through. Not necessarily growth in volume, but rather in quality. More and more Chinese factories are producing products that aren’t only up to western standards, but also align with western design ethos. Many of us have - maybe unknowingly - already been riding with and on Chinese products for a while, but we’re now getting to the point where it’s not just about Chinese products, but also full-on Chinese brands.

Many such brands were exhibiting at China Cycle. Of course, there was also plenty of remarkable, unique or simply weird-looking tech on display. From crazy time trial bikes to super lightweight wheels and from 3D-printed titanium to aero road bike trends, let’s take a look at some of the most interesting tech we spotted at China Cycle show.

(Image credit: Ties Wijntjes)

Let’s kick things off with Chinese brand Overfast, which specialises in lightweight products. Such as these carbon thru-axles weighing around 30-31 grams a pair. Carbon thru-axles might sound a bit scary, but I’ve heard some positive comments about these.

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Overfast also brought a new crankset to the show, the Mono RS, weighing a mouthwatering 249 grams. These aren’t available yet, but a spokesperson for the brand told me they should be soon.

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It doesn't just do lightweight.

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One of the booths I was most impressed by was Elite Wheels'. The wheel brand is one of the few Chinese brands that’s commercially available to some extent in some Western markets. It had a new pair of wheels on display with a one-piece construction.

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The Drive Mono 65D features complete integration of the spokes into both the rim and the flange.

(Image credit: Ties Wijntjes)

They come in at a staggeringly low weight of only 1,245 grams per wheelset. That’s especially impressive given the rims are 65 millimetres deep.

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And it’s up with modern standards too, with an internal rim width of 25 millimetres. The wheels should be available later this year, and although the exact price is to be determined, a spokesperson said she expects the RRP to be around 2000 US dollars.

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Want to go really lightweight? Elite Wheels had another unreleased pair of wheels on display.

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These wheelsets feature regular spoke lacing, although they do use carbon spokes and spoke nipples. According to the brand, the wheels weigh only 990 grams per wheelset.

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Another wheel that caught my eye was this one at Komcas. Most of its wheels didn’t look particularly appealing, but this rim pattern looked quite interesting. I figured it might have something to do with aerodynamics, but the brand said this wavy pattern is actually meant to improve stiffness. From the side, the rim did actually feel more sturdy - although that says nothing about its ride quality.

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Cybrei has been making moves with ultralight brands. It's clearly getting some recognition for that, because SRM decided to partner with it on a lightweight crankset with an integrated power meter. It weighs 335 grams according to the Chinese brand.

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Another brand producing lightweight cranks is Elilee. I first noticed these cranks at Omloop het Nieuwsblad on Matej Mohoric’s Bianchi Oltre RC – The brand has been a sponsor of Bahrain-Victorious since the beginning of this season.

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It doesn't only make cranks, but also wheels and bike frames. This triathlon frame will appeal to the bare carbon fetishists.

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One of the wildest frames of the show was over at the Incolor booth. The Chinese brand has been gaining popularity over the last years, especially with its SSR road bike, which combines top-level aerodynamics and lightweight.

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Its TTR time trial bike has some impressive looks, and the chainstays are scarily close to the rear wheel.

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Around the rear of the bike, we see some design features that are reminiscent of the Hope HB.T track bike. Something I haven’t seen before, however, is this little extension on the front of the seatstays. The brand told me there’s usually a lot of turbulence in the area around the thighs, and this is supposed to help pull that turbulent air towards the rear by making the wind ‘stick’.

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The split seatpost is something we’ve also seen on the second iteration of the Hope HB.T, which the Team GB squad used during the Paris Olympics.

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Over to Seka for another crazy time trial bike, which it designed together with World Hour Record holder, Vittoria Bussi.

(Image credit: Ties Wijntjes)