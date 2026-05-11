Editor's Note:

At the time of publishing, the 2026 Highland Trail 550 is in full swing. It started on Saturday morning, so competitors are currently on their third day of riding. Graham has stopped for just six hours and 25 minutes since then.

He currently sits in 2nd place, and is closing in on Checkpoint Six at Fisherfield, having covered 560km, most of which on rough mountain bike - and hike-a-bike - terrain.

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You can follow along with Graham's progress here.

Below is a bike check and recap of Graham's 2025 attempt. His setup remains largely unchanged for this year.

Aptly, the story begins in Fisherfield.

It’s been raining more on than off for the last 60 hours, but in this remote valley, sandwiched between towering mountains, it’s really coming down hard now. I squint at my GPS, I’m still on track, although there isn’t even the suggestion of a path or trail through the bog in front of me. I trudge on, knowing I have at least another couple of hours of pushing across waterlogged ground and over a mountain pass before I will be able to start riding again. This is Fisherfield, and it’s considered the crux of the Highland Trail 550, a bikepacking race that has earned a reputation for being extremely attritional and unforgiving.

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Although Fisherfield is one of the most challenging parts of the route, it isn’t the only section that will derail a rider's race. The HT550 route snakes its way through the Highlands of Scotland. Starting in Tyndrom, it heads north before looping west, then south, and back to the start point. From the singletrack of the Bealach Horn to the rock slabs of Torridon, many sections demand sharp MTB skills and are connected by long, remote gravel sections where resupply options are few and far between. Combine that with weather conditions that can transition from glorious to diabolical in the blink of an eye.

So many uncontrollable factors mean there is no perfect bike for this race, so every bike lining up at the start is a reflection of a rider's strengths and weaknesses. With even the smallest detail having the potential to have massive effects during the race, I put a lot of thought into building the bike that I would race on the Highland Trail 550.

(Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Hardtail vs full-suspension frame and some hard-wearing bearings

The first big decision was whether to choose a hardtail or a full-suspension bike. Although I think full-suspension has the potential to be faster due to the extra grip and comfort it affords, hardtails are still the dominating force on this route. With a background in mountain biking, I was confident I would have sufficient skills to pilot a hardtail down the most challenging technical terrain on the route. While I would sacrifice some comfort choosing a hardtail, it's offset by having more frame space for storage, so I wanted to find a frame with a high top tube that would help me make the most of it.

There aren’t many dedicated bikepacking framesets that also have a bit of XC performance baked in. When I saw the Gloria* All Terrain, it immediately caught my eye. Geometry is modern enough to be confident on singletrack without feeling like a handful on faster, flatter terrain. The high top tube opens up loads of real estate for a big frame bag, plus there is plenty of clearance for 2.4in tyres. Most comparable framesets are made from steel, but All Terrain is built from Grade 9 3Al-2.5V titanium butted tubing, saving some weight and easing the worries of abrasion damage that comes with strapping bags to a bike.

I run Enduro Bearings on my mountain bike and have been very impressed with the durability, requiring zero maintenance over the last three years. As this bike was likely to face a lot of riding in some inhospitable conditions and its fair share of river submersions, I specced an Enduro Bearing headset and bottom bracket to ensure that the handlebars and cranks would continue to spin smoothly.

Enduro Bearing's keep things spinning smoothly (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Suspension and dropper post

Before I even started delving into the finer details of this build, I already knew exactly what suspension I wanted to run. Having already used Fox’s 32 Step Cast fork on several test bikes and on every ride, it has consistently impressed me with its performance. The silky smooth and immediately reactive action means it hoovers up trail vibrations on the long sections of gravel and double track that less sensitive forks might otherwise ignore. It's also claimed to be the lightest 100mm XC fork on the market, yet the chassis remains remarkably taut and precise when ploughing into technical terrain.

I tuned the suspension up a little differently from how I would for a normal cross-country ride. I set the fork up with a little less air pressure than Fox recommends for my weight. With long sections of gravel and rough double track, I wanted to enhance the small- to mid-bump plushness to stave off hand discomfort for as long as possible. The fork has a three-position handlebar adjustment too, so if I wanted to lock the fork out when climbing or needed a little more support when descending, it was available to me at a flick of the thumb.

To match the fork, it only made sense to also run a Fox dropper. To carry on the lightweight theme, I chose the Transfer SL with 125mm of travel. Ideally, I would have wanted more drop, but the minimum insertion depth of the frame stopped me from using the Transfer SL in its longest 150mm length. It’s worth noting that the Transfer SL has its limitations for bikepacking. It's one of the lightest dropper posts around with its mechanical internals, but the two-position design means the dropper can only be ridden either fully extended or fully down. That means it’s not compatible with a seatpack that mounts to the seatpost, which is essentially all of them. I'm not a big fan of seatpacks when riding off-road, though, so this wouldn't be an issue for me.

Fox recently released a dual lockout and dropper lever, although it was out of stock when I built my bike. Luckily, the separate lockout and dropper lever both play well with each other. I ran the lockout lever a little further inboard so that it cleared the dropper lever, and after a few hours of riding, the lever positions were second nature.