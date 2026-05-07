Fizik Kyros helmet review: Italian brand makes intelligent choices in its first mid-priced helmet

The Fizik Kyros helmet is comfortable and stylish, with plenty of adjustability which should allow a good fit across a range of head shapes. Fizik has made sensible choices to lower the price from that of its premium helmets.

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Fizik Kyros Price: £169.99 / $199.99 / €190 Colours: Black, white, desert/dove, grey/lavender Sizes: S, M, L Weight: 334g (size L) Safety tech: MIPS Evolve Core

In 2025, Fizik moved into a new category by launching a range of four premium cycle helmets. Of these, the Kudo and Kudo Aero were designed for road, gravel and XC MTB use.

It has now added the mid-priced Kyros, aimed at the same cycling categories. While its Kudo and Kudo Aero carried a premium £270 / $320 price, the Kyros knocks a whole £100 / $120 off this, making it a much more accessible road bike helmet option for a broader range of cyclists.

We’ve been riding with the Kyros both on the road and on gravel to see how it shapes up.

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Design and aesthetics

The Kyros sits lower on my head than many helmets (Image credit: Future)

The Kyros shares the overall shape of the Kudo, although Fizik has made changes to the details. Although the vent positioning is the same across the two helmets, the vents are a little smaller in the Kyros and the ribs a little wider. The transverse member across the crown of the helmet is structurally part of the EPS shell rather than a separate component, as in the Kudo, and is a little deeper than that in the Kudo. The brow vents in the Kyros are a little narrower too.

The Kyros’ shell has exposed EPS foam at its bottom, unlike the Kudo where the outer shell extends over the foam. Over time, the polystyrene can become marked and gouged where exposed, something that’s avoided with the Kudo’s wrap-around shell.

While the Kudo has the MIPS Air system, which incorporates a sliding layer underneath the helmet’s padding, the Kyros has a MIPS Evolve Core liner. This is akin to the original MIPS system, with a separate plastic liner within the helmet shell to which the helmet’s padding is attached.

Fizik has yet to send the Kyros to the Virginia Tech helmet lab, but the Kudo’s four-star rating put it mid-pack among helmets that have been tested.

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The Kyros’ retainer system is similar to that of the Kudo, with height adjustment of the rear cradle and a large adjuster dial. It shares Fizik’s crown adjustment system, where red studs in the front sides of the retainer can be moved between three anchor points in the front portion of the helmet shell to alter the helmet’s internal shape and where it sits on the brow and temples.

The rear retainer is comfortable and offers easy adjustability (Image credit: Future)

At the rear, the two large vents also mirror the Kudo, with a central reflector which can be replaced with a light unit. But whereas the Kudo and Kudo Air are sold with the red LED light, it’s an additional cost item for the Kyros.

The Kyros’s strap design is similar to the Kudo, although it omits the reflective thread present in the Kudo. The chin straps are separate pieces attached to the plastic Y-splitters, so the height of the splitters below the ears cannot be adjusted. There’s a standard click-in buckle to the chin strap.

The Kyros has a 335g claimed weight in size L, and my helmet was spot-on. That’s almost the same as the Kudo’s weight with the light fitted.

Performance