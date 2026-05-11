Lorena Wiebes clinches win in small group sprint at Marly Grav as Wout van Aert carves out solo celebration at the UCI Gravel World Series race

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Wiebes dominates five-way sprint battle, Van Aert goes solo with around 20km to go

The rainbow jersey clad Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) wins the Marly Grav UCI Gravel World Series race 2026
The rainbow jersey clad Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) on the podium after winning the Marly Grav UCI Gravel World Series race 2026 (Image credit: Marly Grav)
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Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) may have been in the midst of a break in their road schedule but they were still celebrating victory on the weekend, making winning moves at the Marly Grav Race.

It was a big name stacked race of the Gravelking UCI Gravel World Series, with men's gravel world champion Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Unbound 2023 winner Carolin Schiff (Canyon x DT Swiss All Terrain Racing) just some of the other fierce competitors on the start line in the Netherlands.

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“I felt good,” Wiebes said in a media release from the race. “We had a strong group at the front and had to make our way through the field past riders from the other categories.

"It’s fantastic to win in the rainbow jersey in my own backyard. It was a tough race, but I really enjoyed the route and the atmosphere along the way,” she said after claiming the sprint win.

Van Aert, on the other hand, carved out a solo victory in the 150km event in south Limburg, which began on the Cauberg and played out over three laps of a 46km loop that swept past the marl caves near Bemelen and through the gardens of Château St. Gerlac.

It was around 20km before the finish line that Van Aert decided to launch, jumping from behind the rainbow jersey clad Vermeersch. He tried to go out in pursuit but once the Visma-Lease a Bike rider decided to take off there was simply no catching him.

"My main goal today was to