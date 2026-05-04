'We Ride In Peace' - EF Education-EasyPost unveil green extraterrestrial-themed kit for Giro d'Italia

The 2026 Giro kit features an alien face on the front

Assos have revealed the EF Education-EasyPost changeout colours for the 2026 Giro d'Italia, with the team opting for a green look, seemingly inspired by a Close Encounters of the Third Kind theme, with an alien-face and upside-down cow on the jersey.

The kit, made by Swiss brand Assos, comes with a "Ride In Peace" message that plays on the 'We come in peace' message often cited by aliens in science fiction movies and books. Assos also released a promotional video that played on the extraterrestrial theme, with a cow taken by aliens and replaced by the green jersey.

"We made contact. A signal. A message: We ride in peace. Do you? Join us," EF Pro Cycling said when revealing the Giro kit.

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A close-up of the sleeve (Image credit: Assos/EF Education-EasyPost)

Under UCI rules, team jerseys cannot be the same colour as Grand Tour leaders' jerseys, with the rule forcing NetCompany-Ineos to opt for a lighter green than their corporate colours to avoid a clash with the dark green palate used for the points jersey at the Tour de France.

EF Education have worn some highly creative and individual kits in recent years at the Giro d'Italia, including a collaboration with clothing brand Palace that included a cartoon duck.

EF Education switched from Rapha to Assos race clothing this year and the Swiss brand has gone for the green extraterrestrial theme.

A closer look at the front of the jersey (Image credit: Assos/EF Education-EasyPost)

"Pink has been abducted. Returned to Earth as something new. Limited-edition graphics inspired by a world beyond," Assos said on its website, as limited quantities of the jersey, shorts and a long-sleeve casual jersey went on sale.

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"Too often in this sport, performance and identity are treated separately. We don’t see it that way. With EF Pro Cycling, this is again about pushing both at the same time: engineering at the highest level, and a visual language that refuses to blend in," Assos CEO Edwin Navez said.

"If we’re going to change kits, it should actually say something," said EF team manager Jonathan Vaughters.

"Assos gives our riders the performance, comfort, and technical quality they need to race at their best, and that allows us to have some fun with the design. With this kit, we’re visually manifesting. Hide your cows. We’re coming to this Giro with serious race ambitions."

A view of the back of the jersey with an upside down cow on the pocket (Image credit: Assos/EF Education-EasyPost)

EF Education-EasyPost are expected to chase stage victories at the Giro after GC contender Richard Carapaz was ruled out due to recent saddle sore surgery. Carapaz finished third overall in 2025 after a stand-off with Isaac del Toro allowed Simon Yates to take the race lead on the final mountain stage.

The 2026 Giro d'Italia starts in Bulgaria on Friday May 8, with EF Education-EasyPost expected to show off their new colours at the official team presentation on Wednesday.