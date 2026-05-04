Six tech trends from The Traka and what it means for Unbound Gravel

The Traka is Europe's biggest gravel race, and it’s arguably on a par with Unbound in terms of its stature, despite being many years junior to the Kansas epic. The races are separated by only a few weeks in the calendar, so trends we can glean in Girona will in many cases grow by the time they hit Emporia.

Having spent the best part of three days in and around The Traka – soaking in the 360, 200 and chatting to Maddy Nutt about her Traka 560 exploits –I’ve got a pretty good handle on what is going on in the gravel scene.

For all the actual hardware have a pore through our bumper Traka tech gallery, which includes a whopping 8 new gravel bikes, but read on for the trends, fads, fashions and more.

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(Image credit: Will Jones)

If you're not running MTB tyres it's not game over, but it's getting that way

Of the eight all new machines on show, 100% of them had capacity for tyres measured in inches not millimetres. Ignoring the fact the men’s 360 and the women’s 200 were won aboard S-Worx Crux frames, which technically have a maximum capacity of 47mm (pushed by many to more than this), the trend for massive tyres is here to stay and, once the Crux gets replaced by a new version in the future I can’t imagine it’ll have less than 55mm capacity.

It’s not so much the rolling resistance gains, though those are large – I’m told double-digit wattage gains for the unreleased new Ridley in rolling resistance alone – but more that the larger tyres eat up the rough Girona gravel far easier and the lower ground bearing pressure results in fewer flats and slashes, which will be key when the eyes of the gravel world pan stateside in a few weeks. They may be less aerodynamic in a standalone test, but with a properly designed bike it seems like this will be easily outweighed by all the other benefits.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Bike genres are basically meaningless now

This brings me neatly onto the next point: I think we may be in a post-gravel landscape now. I saw Daniel Oss riding on a Specialized Roubaix, which is very much a road bike (though I’m not sure he actually raced), and the number of drop bar MTBs on the course were extremely numerous.

With all these gravel bikes taking massive MTB tyres the distinction between genres is so blurry I actually think it’d be more useful to differentiate between road, off road (drop bar), and off-road (flat bar), or perhaps some sliding radness scale.

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(Image credit: Will Jones)

We have reached total saturation for new bikes

It used to be that the Dauphiné was the place to go for new bikes, and Unbound for gravel, but The Traka had such a proliferation of, not just new bikes, but new gravel tech generally it feels in that regard it has surpassed any other race I’ve been to. It felt like a city-wide commercial expo as much as a bike race, with an an endless stream of popups and brand activations, likely because it’s much easier to get things to Girona than Emporia, and because there is more money here. It’s Milan fashion week for bikes, after all.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

AERO AERO AERO but it doesn't matter

Much like everyone going for bigger and bigger tyres, every new gravel bike was aero in some respect, with many being almost indistinguishable from their road-going counterparts if you ignore the honking great tyres crammed into the forks and rear triangle.

What is heartening, though, from seeing non-aero bikes take the win in the men’s 360 and women’s 200 is that aero helps if you have the legs, but it’s not going to be the difference between victory and second place over such hard courses. Marginal gains matter (I am a tech journo first and foremost, so I have to say that), but perhaps not as much as brands would like us to think when the chips are down.