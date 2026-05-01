Soudal-QuickStep unveil cream Giro d'Italia jersey in tribute to 150 years of Castelli

Soudal-QuickStep have unveiled a new look for the upcoming Giro d'Italia, with the Belgian team switching out their blue kit for a 'vintage cream' jersey in tribute to kitmaker Castelli.

The Italian brand has been making QuickStep's kits since the 2022 season, but has been around far longer, having been founded 150 years ago in 1876.

In tribute to the milestone, Castelli and Soudal-QuickStep have collaborated on a special design for this year's Giro featuring a host of logos from the Venetian brand's history.

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The new kit is cream coloured and features all the usual Soudal-QuickStep sponsors in the same places, including the large logos of the two title sponsors on a dark blue background on the chest.

The bottom half of the jersey, both front and rear, features numerous Castelli logos, while the chest area features a '150' badge incorporating Castelli's current logo.

"For the Giro d'Italia, we wanted to provide Soudal Quick-Step with some bespoke kit that genuinely reflects 150 years of Castelli, not just as a celebration, but as a continuation of what our brand stands for today," said Castelli global brand manager Steve Smith.

"The vintage cream tone was chosen to give a retro feel, and because it provided the right canvas. It softens the overall look and allows the different scorpion colours and wordmark variations to sit together cohesively. Our goal with this design wasn't to look back, but to proudly show how our history still informs what we do today."

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Soudal-QuickStep haven't yet announced their lineup for the Giro d'Italia, which runs from May 8-31. However, the team will be without Mikel Landa in Italy after the Spanish climber suffered a pelvic fracture in a crash at Itzulia Basque Country.

The team's provisional lineup includes Classics man Jasper Stuyven and sprinter Paul Magnier, as well as Ayco Bastiaens, Dries Van Gestel, and the Italian trio of Filippo Zana, Andrea Noviero Raccagni, and Gianluca Garofoli.

"One hundred and fifty years is an extraordinary milestone, and what makes Castelli's story so compelling is that their history has always been defined by pushing forward, not standing still," said Soudal-QuickStep CEO Jurgen Foré.

"That is something we recognise in ourselves. We are proud to wear this kit at the Giro d'Italia as it is a beautiful tribute to everything they have built. We believe the best way we can honour it is by racing hard. We will be chasing stage victories and targeting GC ambitions, and we hope there will be many opportunities to show these beautiful garments on the podium at the Giro d'Italia."

The rear of the jersey (Image credit: Soudal-QuickStep)