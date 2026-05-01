Soudal-QuickStep unveil cream Giro d'Italia jersey in tribute to 150 years of Castelli

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Belgian squad get a new look for first Grand Tour of the season

Soudal-QuickStep special edition Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 Castelli kit
Soudal-QuickStep and Castelli have unveiled a special edition jersey for the 2026 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Soudal-QuickStep)

Soudal-QuickStep have unveiled a new look for the upcoming Giro d'Italia, with the Belgian team switching out their blue kit for a 'vintage cream' jersey in tribute to kitmaker Castelli.

The Italian brand has been making QuickStep's kits since the 2022 season, but has been around far longer, having been founded 150 years ago in 1876.

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"One hundred and fifty years is an extraordinary milestone, and what makes Castelli's story so compelling is that their history has always been defined by pushing forward, not standing still," said Soudal-QuickStep CEO Jurgen Foré.

Soudal-QuickStep special edition Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 Castelli kit

The rear of the jersey (Image credit: Soudal-QuickStep)

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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