The Oakley Encoders are still our top choice of all cycling glasses, and they are currently available with up to $146.50 off at Amazon

When it comes to the best cycling glasses on the market, Oakley is the leading brand, having continued to innovate and create class-leading products for over 50 years.

Its Encoder sunglasses have held the crown as our best overall choice for road cycling sunglasses for over three years.

Our expert testers have tried and tested nearly every pair of cycling sunglasses, including the tech-loaded Oakley Meta Vanguard, the brand's all-new AI glasses; however, nothing has laid a glove on the Encoder sunglasses or taken the title.

Right now, you can grab the Oakley Encoder with as much as 50% off at Amazon, which is an incredible and rarely-seen discount.

Shop the Oakley Encoder range, discounted by up to 50% at Amazon.

So if you're gearing up for summer riding and fancy a pair of new cycling sunglasses, now is the time to find out why we rate these so highly. Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer Will Jones summed up the Oakley Encoders by simply saying, "I've had the opportunity to wear more or less all the best cycling glasses on the market, but the Encoders are the pair I always come back to. They hit a sweet spot of offering incredible optics, a brilliant field of view, and a combination of fantastic retention without becoming uncomfortable."

Below, I’ve linked the best Oakley Encoder deals available at Amazon, and the pricing varies depending on the lens chosen, with the Clear Terrazzo/Prizm Black combo carrying that 50% off, and taking them down to a bargain $146.50.

I've also added the latest Oakley Meta Vanguard for anyone interested in Oakley's wearable technology, and at $499, Will's Oakley Meta Vanguard review has everything you need to know before you pull the proverbial trigger on those.

Oakley brands the Encoder as a multi-sport pair of glasses, but they just ooze cycling class. Will Jones noted that the Oakley Encoders were the best cycling glasses he'd ever used, and while he found them excellent, they didn't quite achieve that perfect 5 out of 5 score that would have made them truly exceptional.

So what stopped that perfect score, you ask? Well, Will noted that the nosepiece of the Encoders encroached too far into his peripheral vision. While it didn't actually block him from seeing anything on the road, once he noticed it was an annoyance that he simply couldn't put out of his mind.

However, I'd be willing at this price to forgive that minor niggle on what is an almost perfect pair of sunglasses.

These Oakley deals are currently only available at Amazon US, but below, you'll find all the best Oakley deals, including the Encoders in your territory from other retailers, relevant to your currency and location.