The Oakley Encoders are still our top choice of all cycling glasses, and they are currently available with up to $146.50 off at Amazon

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Even Oakley's AI tech-loaded Meta Vanguard sunglasses couldn't dethrone the Encoders as our best-ever cycling sunglasses, and with up to 50% off, they are a bargain buy

A man in a bike helmet and sunglasses in front of a hedge
The styling is bold, but not radical (Image credit: Will Jones)

When it comes to the best cycling glasses on the market, Oakley is the leading brand, having continued to innovate and create class-leading products for over 50 years.

Its Encoder sunglasses have held the crown as our best overall choice for road cycling sunglasses for over three years.

Below, I’ve linked the best Oakley Encoder deals available at Amazon, and the pricing varies depending on the lens chosen, with the Clear Terrazzo/Prizm Black combo carrying that 50% off, and taking them down to a bargain $146.50.

Oakley brands the Encoder as a multi-sport pair of glasses, but they just ooze cycling class. Will Jones noted that the Oakley Encoders were the best cycling glasses he'd ever used, and while he found them excellent, they didn't quite achieve that perfect 5 out of 5 score that would have made them truly exceptional.

So what stopped that perfect score, you ask? Well, Will noted that the nosepiece of the Encoders encroached too far into his peripheral vision. While it didn't actually block him from seeing anything on the road, once he noticed it was an annoyance that he simply couldn't put out of his mind.

However, I'd be willing at this price to forgive that minor niggle on what is an almost perfect pair of sunglasses.

These Oakley deals are currently only available at Amazon US, but below, you'll find all the best Oakley deals, including the Encoders in your territory from other retailers, relevant to your currency and location.