Dreams fulfilled but disasters poorly handled in Bulgaria – Philippa York's Giro d'Italia analysis

The Giro d’Italia is no stranger to a bit of drama, sometimes of an exciting nature and at others excruciatingly painful. The Grande Partenza in Bulgaria has lived up to those expectations by serving up a hint of the former and sadly a large dose of the latter.

For those who are drawn to random statistics, Thomas Silva being the first ever Uruguayan to win a Grand Tour stage will be a delight, and he's their first ever Grand Tour race leader, too. XDS Astana have to be considering when the current Maglia Rosa wearer will be the first ever Uruguayan at the Tour de France. Unlikely this year but I’m sure ASO, the Tour organisers, will have already noted him as more proof of the 'mondialisation du cyclisme'. Uruguay could well be a new market opportunity in the same way that Colombia brought some fresh faces to a gloomy European scene.

Save for the final stage to Sofia, the Bulgarian adventure hasn’t been the glorious advertisement that the tourist board would have been hoping for. Mist and drizzle for the opening day and properly cold conditions the next certainly dampened down any enthusiasm from the majority of the peloton, and that’s before the topic of crashes reared its ugly head.

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Incidents are to be expected in the initial stages, especially when it’s a bunch sprint and everyone is fresh at the end of a none-too-challenging route, so the mass pile-up caused by a barrier foot/rear wheel interaction at 600 metres from the line on stage 1 wasn’t a huge surprise. Thankfully those who visited the tarmac were all able to finish, with only Matteo Moschetti pulling out overnight.

However, the following day’s wipe-out came with longer term consequences which will influence not only the racing, but bring into question the decision-making of the organisation and officials who are overseeing proceedings.

Safety has become a growing concern as road furniture has increased and infrastructure has restricted traffic flow through towns and villages. Rightly so, given the investments made by teams and their backers, but the balance of those exposed to the dangers of the race with the commercial interests of sponsors – be they local or major stakeholders – is a difficult one to manage. That became very apparent on the second stage, 23km from the end.

With so many riders involved in the crash that occurred on stage 2, the majority, if not all, of the medical support was taken up helping those affected. The unaffected riders then did the right thing and slowed, worried for their colleagues and also aware they were now vulnerable to another incident which applied not just to them but the cars and motorcycles who had come through the carnage. That is why racing is allowed to be neutralised in those circumstances. Safety, primarily, as there is not an adequate emergency response; fairness, because it’s an unexpected incident; and basic human respect for those directly impacted.

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In the official communiqué, the claim was that the race was neutralised for 4km and then restarted when a sufficient number of ambulances had made contact with the peloton. The reality was otherwise.

The crash occurred with precisely 23.2km remaining, the announcement of 'race neutralised' came at 20km to go and then the race director waved his little flag to restart racing as 18km to