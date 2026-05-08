'He's given me a few tricks and tips' – Giro d'Italia GC contender Adam Yates garners advice and tactics from brother Simon's victory

Some time in the afternoon on Friday, May 15, for the first time in nine years Adam Yates and the rest of the Giro d'Italia peloton will ride past the exact spot at the foot of the Blockhaus climb where in 2017 his hopes of taking his first Grand Tour title went up in smoke when somebody collided with a badly parked police motorbike and several top GC names, including Yates, went down.

Of the three big names who came off the worst in that crash, Geraint Thomas retired at the end of 2025, and Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep), having fallen again in Itzulia Basque Country and fractured his pelvis, was unable to start the 2026 Giro. Yates, on the other hand, is back in the Giro GC fight again.

Given that Blockhaus experience, not to mention the way the 32-year-old crashed last year in the Giro's first week in his only other participation to date, it's perhaps not surprising that when Yates talks about his 2026 chances, he spends a lot of time mentioning the idea of "staying out of trouble."

Latest Videos From

But there's been a lot of water under the bridge in other ways, too, since that fateful day in 2017. He's twice changed squads for one thing, first from Orica-GreenEdge to Sky and then on to UAE Team Emirates-XRG, where he's reached levels of success, including a Tour de France podium in 2023, much more consistently than ever before. On top of that, Yates has also seen how his brother Simon triumphed at the last minute in last year's Giro, something he reveals in this interview has served him as inspiration both on a general level and also on a very practical one, too.

As the sole leader of the UAE assault on the Giro d'Italia this year, after teammate João Almeida pulled out because he hadn’t achieved race condition, 2026 could be a great opportunity for the Briton to shine on his own account. But at 32, could this also be his last opportunity, too, to win a Grand Tour?

"You never know, yeah, obviously I'm getting older and older and the sport's getting faster and faster, so with every year it's getting harder to win," Yates told a small group of reporters, including Cyclingnews, on Thursday afternoon.

"But you never know, I think I arrived in good shape at the right moment. The competition's gonna be pretty tough, but we just hope to have no bad luck and you know, make no mistakes and then – we'll see."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Taking part in a Grand Tour as a sole leader is a comparative novelty for Yates in his time at UAE, partly given the wealth of talent in the squad even when Tadej Pogačar isn't racing. Last year, for example, he was their headline name in the Giro with Juan Ayuso and Isaac del Toro, while in the Tour de France, he's been mostly on domestique duty. (The one exception was in 2023, where Mauro Gianetti named him as pre-race co-leader for UAE alongside Tadej Pogačar, as the Slovenian was still recovering from his broken wrist caused by a crash in Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Yates ended the race in third overall.)

But while that lone position as GC leader means an extra layer of heightened expectations, Yates said, starting without the top race favourite in their ranks for the Giro also gives him a bit more room for manoeuvre as well. And he plans on making the most of that.

"There's more pressure, but also at the same time, I think when you don't have the absolute favourite of the race, you kind of have a bit more freedom in the team to give opportunities to other guys.

"We've got a couple of young guys here with big ambitions, and we've also got some older guys with experience that can win stages here and there.

"So there's a bit of pressure for me. But at the same time, I'm not expecting the full support of the team in every single second of the race. That increases morale and motivation, and hopefully we can win a lot more all around."

It's not just that scenario that opens up greater options for Yates, either. The example of how his brother wreste