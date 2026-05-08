'He's given me a few tricks and tips' – Giro d'Italia GC contender Adam Yates garners advice and tactics from brother Simon's victory

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32-year-old sole GC leader for UAE Team Emirates-XRG after João Almeida unable to take part

Adam Yates on the podium pointing to the crowd
Adam Yates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some time in the afternoon on Friday, May 15, for the first time in nine years Adam Yates and the rest of the Giro d'Italia peloton will ride past the exact spot at the foot of the Blockhaus climb where in 2017 his hopes of taking his first Grand Tour title went up in smoke when somebody collided with a badly parked police motorbike and several top GC names, including Yates, went down.

Of the three big names who came off the worst in that crash, Geraint Thomas retired at the end of 2025, and Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep), having fallen again in Itzulia Basque Country and fractured his pelvis, was unable to start the 2026 Giro. Yates, on the other hand, is back in the Giro GC fight again.

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As the sole leader of the UAE assault on the Giro d'Italia this year, after teammate João Almeida pulled out because he hadn’t achieved race condition, 2026 could be a great opportunity for the Briton to shine on his own account. But at 32, could this also be his last opportunity, too, to win a Grand Tour?

"But you never know, I think I arrived in good shape at the right moment. The competition's gonna be pretty tough, but we just hope to have no bad luck and you know, make no mistakes and then – we'll see."

Taking part in a Grand Tour as a sole leader is a comparative novelty for Yates in his time at UAE, partly given the wealth of talent in the squad even when Tadej Pogačar isn't racing. Last year, for example, he was their headline name in the Giro with Juan Ayuso and Isaac del Toro, while in the Tour de France, he's been mostly on domestique duty. (The one exception was in 2023, where Mauro Gianetti named him as pre-race co-leader for UAE alongside Tadej Pogačar, as the Slovenian was still recovering from his broken wrist caused by a crash in Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Yates ended the race in third overall.)