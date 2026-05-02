EIGHT new gravel bikes, unreleased Enve whoppers, secret tyres, and even a new groupset – Monster Traka tech gallery

The Traka is, as someone aptly put it to me while I sat in a square packed with amatuer riders turning out in their best kit, gravel fashion week. It's like Milan at the end of September, except everyone is stressing about their carbs in a different way.
In recent years it's begun to match Unbound as the event to be seen at, and I'd say this year it's probably surpassed it. The number of brands, events, pop-ups, and general maelstrom of big tyre mayhem is probably such that it couldn't actually be supported to the same degree in Emporia.
It's also become the event to launch new gravel bikes, much like the Critérium du Dauphiné is for road bikes, but somehow even more so here. I've spotted eight new bikes that are either in prototype phase, final testing, have launched specifically over the event, or are just a handful of days old. One I can't tell you about though - sorry!
The biggest headlines have been grabbed by Ridley, which has bought an absolute monster of a gravel bike for some guerrilla marketing, seemingly weaving the front end of the Noah Fast 3.0 together with huge MTB tyre clearance, and Canyon, which has an all new Grail CFR which wasn't doing a great job at remaining hidden.
It's not all bikes though; I've seen more than a couple of unreleased tyres, mega deep wheels, and enough trick builds to totally numb myself to how cool fancy bikes can be.