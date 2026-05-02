EIGHT new gravel bikes, unreleased Enve whoppers, secret tyres, and even a new groupset – Monster Traka tech gallery

The Traka is, as someone aptly put it to me while I sat in a square packed with amatuer riders turning out in their best kit, gravel fashion week. It's like Milan at the end of September, except everyone is stressing about their carbs in a different way.

In recent years it's begun to match Unbound as the event to be seen at, and I'd say this year it's probably surpassed it. The number of brands, events, pop-ups, and general maelstrom of big tyre mayhem is probably such that it couldn't actually be supported to the same degree in Emporia.

It's also become the event to launch new gravel bikes, much like the Critérium du Dauphiné is for road bikes, but somehow even more so here. I've spotted eight new bikes that are either in prototype phase, final testing, have launched specifically over the event, or are just a handful of days old. One I can't tell you about though - sorry!

The biggest headlines have been grabbed by Ridley, which has bought an absolute monster of a gravel bike for some guerrilla marketing, seemingly weaving the front end of the Noah Fast 3.0 together with huge MTB tyre clearance, and Canyon, which has an all new Grail CFR which wasn't doing a great job at remaining hidden.

It's not all bikes though; I've seen more than a couple of unreleased tyres, mega deep wheels, and enough trick builds to totally numb myself to how cool fancy bikes can be.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Right, let’s kick things off with an all new BMC Kaius that I managed to steal away from a fancy bike shop for ten minutes.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Don’t be fooled by the slick nature of these Continental Terra Competition tyres, it can take 55mm knobbies.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Unlike many of the new bikes we will get into it retains quite a slender looking frame, despite the wide forks.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

As ever, an integrated cockpit is a must.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Truncated tubes, but the head tube isn’t crazy deep.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The hoses route through recesses covered by a plastic cover, which should make installation a lot easier.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

As well as bosses on the underside of the down tube there is a set for a bento box up top.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

To be unobjective for a second, I think the Kaius looks pretty stunning, especially with the slicks, and the front end is the best bit in my opinion.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

One neat feature is this strap tab that can be bolted to the underside of the down tube to strap various things to like a mud stick for Unbound.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Down the road I managed to squirrel away Simen Nordahl Svendsen’s Fara GR4 into the street from one of the many popups across town. This is his spare bike, so not his true Traka spec, and I’m told this is more how he would run it for Unbound, just with a bigger chainring for Kansas.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The front end swallows the massive Schwalbe MTB tyres with ease.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The cockpit is a novel two piece design that's somewhere between the Cervélo S5 bar and a set of Coefficient bars.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

These Race Pro Thunder Burt Speed tyres are new from Schwalbe, too, and are labelled as 2.1”.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Like the Kaius, the headtube here isn’t massively extended rearwards.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

I was told the clearcoat used over the raw carbon is black tinted to avoid the bike looking grey.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

It’s becoming less and less common, but round seatposts still have advantages; you can run a dropper, and they tend to have more flex for comfort than aero or D-shaped options.

(Image credit: Will Jones)