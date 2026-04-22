2026 Giro d'Italia stage 2 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 11:50 CET

Finish time: 17:14 CET

Continuing the east to west route for the Grande Partenza in Bulgaria, stage 2 heads towards the interior, for a tricky finale where the Maglia Rosa will probably change shoulders with the sting of the Lyaskovets Monastery climb, 10 km from the finish.

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Leaving Burgas, the route crosses the Balkan Mountains, tackling two categorised climbs to head towards Veliko Tarnovo, perched on the rocky banks of the Jantra River, a tributary of the Danube. The finish features a sharp uphill kick of the 4km ascent of Lyaskovets Monastery Pass with an average gradient of 7% and maximum double-digits steep pitches before a fast descent to an uphill dash to the line.

Mountains

Byala Pass (cat. 3), km. 116.3

Vratnik Pass (cat. 3), km. 134.1

Lyaskovets Monastery Pass (cat. 3, 3.9km at 6.8%, max. 14%), km. 210.6

Sprints

Red Bull Km - 204.5-205.5

Intermediate Sprint - Sliven, km. 100.4