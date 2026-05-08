'You have to be humble in the Giro' - Sepp Kuss not taking 'plan B' role for Jonas Vingegaard in Giro d'Italia

News
By published

'It's all in for Jonas and and and we have the team, for helping with that,' says American

Team Visma Lease a Bike US rider Sepp Kuss waves during the team presentation in Burgas, on May 6, 2026, two days before the departure of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sepp Kuss expects to play a critical support role for Visma-Lease a Bike team leader Jonas Vingegaard in the crunch climbing moments of the Giro d'Italia this May, but the rider from Durango warns that those key mountain moments are anything but easy to anticipate.

The Giro's innate lack of predictability for everybody from the top leaders down to the least high-profile domestique is something Kuss has experienced in person in a past edition, he told Cyclingnews during the countdown to this year's race.

"I remember in 2019 with [top favourite and early GC dominator] Primož (Roglič), he was looking super good until halfway through the race, and then the form started to go down, he got ill, the weather turned bad…"

Latest Videos From

Roglič finally ended the race in third, so that was one lesson learned about the Giro for Kuss - the way that anything can happen and the Giro is never truly over, even when it seems like somebody has the race sewn up.

With 15 Grand Tours to his name, not to mention an overall victory in the 2023 Vuelta a España, the 32-year-old has certainly been around the block when it comes to three-week races. But as he pointed out, the Giro is the Grand Tour he's done the least - only in 2019 and 2013 before - so even with so much experience, the Italian climbs in particular retain a certain sense of a voyage into the unknown.

"It's all in for Jonas and and and we have the team, for helping with that,” Kuss says.

One other personal goal, though, has not been shelved by Kuss, that of completing his 'set' of Grand Tour stage wins after victories in the mountains of the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España. While the priority is obviously working for Vingegaard, he recognises that taking that victory "is something I would love to achieve, but it's not something I'm, you know, overly fixated on."