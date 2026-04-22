2026 Giro d'Italia stage 11 preview
Stage 11 - May 20, 2026: Porcari - Chiavari, 195 km
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Start time: 12:20 CET
Finish time: 17:16 CET
Stage 11, 195 kilometres from Porcari (Paper District) to Chiavari could be one for the breakaway.Article continues below
After a flat opener, including a technical 15km section between Lucca and Camaiore, the route follows the Tuscan coast northward to La Spezia where the second half of the stage becomes considerably more demanding as it crosses the Cinque Terre with the climbs of Passo del Termine, and Colle di Gualtarola.
After a quick descent to Sestri Levante, 158km in, the peloton will tackle two short and steep climbs Colla dei Scioli and the uncategorized Cogorno, the latter cresting 13km from the finish and a time bonus sprint at its summit. Leaving a fast, frantic run to Chiavari, interrupted only by a short climb inside the final 5km.
Mountains
- Passo del Termine (cat. 3), km. 115.9
- Colle di Gualtarola (cat. 2, 9.9km at 6.2%, max. 11%), km. 135.7
- Colla dei Scioli (cat. 3, 5.7km at 6.4%, max. 15%), km. 167.1
Sprints
- Red Bull kilometre - at the end of Corgorno climb (4.6km at 6.7%, max. 13%) - km. 181.4 - 182.4
- Sprint: Luni, km. 68
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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