2026 Giro d'Italia stage 11 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 12:20 CET

Finish time: 17:16 CET

Stage 11, 195 kilometres from Porcari (Paper District) to Chiavari could be one for the breakaway.

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After a flat opener, including a technical 15km section between Lucca and Camaiore, the route follows the Tuscan coast northward to La Spezia where the second half of the stage becomes considerably more demanding as it crosses the Cinque Terre with the climbs of Passo del Termine, and Colle di Gualtarola.

After a quick descent to Sestri Levante, 158km in, the peloton will tackle two short and steep climbs Colla dei Scioli and the uncategorized Cogorno, the latter cresting 13km from the finish and a time bonus sprint at its summit. Leaving a fast, frantic run to Chiavari, interrupted only by a short climb inside the final 5km.

Mountains

Passo del Termine (cat. 3), km. 115.9

Colle di Gualtarola (cat. 2, 9.9km at 6.2%, max. 11%), km. 135.7

Colla dei Scioli (cat. 3, 5.7km at 6.4%, max. 15%), km. 167.1

Sprints

Red Bull kilometre - at the end of Corgorno climb (4.6km at 6.7%, max. 13%) - km. 181.4 - 182.4

Sprint: Luni, km. 68