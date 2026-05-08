Why does Jonas Vingegaard have one painted nail at the Giro d'Italia?

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Dane and teammates sporting one red nail on stage 1 for charity campaign

An image showing Jonas Vingegaard riding to the start of stage 1 of the Giro d&#039;Italia with one fingernail painted red
Vingegaard had one nail painted red for stage 1 in Bulgaria (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as his signature red helmet, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) started stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia with a singular nail painted red, as part of a charity awareness campaign.

Vingegaard, along with some of his teammates including Davide Piganzoli, sported red nail varnish on his ring finger, in support of a campaign run by Børns Vilkår ('Children's Welfare'), a Danish charity working against child abuse.

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Research on Børns Vilkår's website states that "one in six children in 8th grade [in Denmark] say they have been subjected to physical or psychological violence by their parents within the past year".

Other Danish celebrities who have supported the campaign include TV personality chef Rosa Kildahl, actress Neel Rønholt and footballer Daniel Agger. Tennis player Holger Rune is also an official ambassador for the charity.

Vingegaard is a parent to two young children and his team has previously been involved with other children's charities.

Earlier this year, he faced some criticism in the Danish press for comments he made against a higher rate of tax for the richest in Denmark, suggesting it may give them less freedom to donate to charitable organisations.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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