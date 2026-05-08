'Maybe I won't win 19 this year' – Pink jersey Paul Magnier turns from quantity to quality with maiden Grand Tour success at Giro d'Italia

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Frenchman laughs that he won't be sleeping in pink jersey after stage 1 win, but vows to defend it on punchy stage 2 finish

BURGAS, BULGARIA - MAY 08: Detailed view of Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 1 a 147km stage from Nessebar to Burgas / #UCIWT / on May 08, 2026 in Burgas, Bulgaria. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) said it was "a dream come true" to win stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia and put on the pink leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only Tadej Pogačar had more wins than Paul Magnier in 2025, but he would more than likely trade all 19 of those previous successes for the one he achieved on stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia on Friday, reaching a new level in 2026 as the Soudal-QuickStep rider out-sprinted Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon CMA CGM) to the line in Burgas, Bulgaria.

Magnier has long been a top prospect, breaking through with victories on Italian roads at the Giro Next Gen and Tour of Britain in 2024, then adding WorldTour successes to his palmares at the Tour of Guangxi and Tour of Poland a season ago.

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While Magnier isn't one of the favourites for the second stage into Veliko Tarnovo, where a punchy finale could draw the GC riders out into a fight, he's prepared to honour the jersey with everything he has. There will also be at least four more chances for the fast-men as the Giro goes on – the first of which is on stage 3 into Sofia.