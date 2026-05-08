'I packed my suitcase as soon as I had the call' – Young Brit Josh Giddings plunged into last-minute Grand Tour debut at Giro d'Italia

Last-minute rider substitutions at Grand Tours are a time-honoured part of the sport, but in the case of Josh Giddings, the 2026 Giro d'Italia, and the chain of cause-and-effect that has led the 22-year-old Briton to the startline in Nessebar, Bulgaria, there are surely very few precedents indeed.

Originally set to race next in the Classique Dunkerque and Four Days of Dunkerque in the second half of May, on Tuesday Giddings received an urgent phone call from his Lotto-Intermarché team, explaining that several of their riders due to race the Giro had fallen ill.

A possible outbreak of campylobacter – a type of bacteria responsible for gastrointestinal infections – sparked from racing over cow manure on the course of the Famenne Ardenne Classic last weekend, is widely seen as the prime suspect.

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Although most riders are now recovering, Giddings' teammate Liam Slock was judged too unwell to race the Giro, and so, the Briton, with a little over 48 hours to go, received the instructions to head to Bulgaria to make his Grand Tour debut.

"So the first call I had was two days ago and then I had like a confirmation message yesterday [Wednesday] morning," Giddings explained to Cyclingnews on Thursday.

"Then, as I already knew two days ago, in the evening I already got in contact about the flights just in case it was going to happen that I'd have to come to the Giro. Then I just packed my suitcase as soon as I had the first phone call – I wanted to be prepared as a 'just in case.'

"Then yesterday [Wednesday] I flew from Manchester to Bulgaria in the afternoon. I arrived here last night and now we're here, a day before the race."

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Giddings was on the Giro reserve list, along with others, but as he was at home, training, and he didn't have anything coming up immediately, the decision was taken he should be the one to go. Luckily, he even had time to go out training on Wednesday morning for a few hours before heading off to Bulgaria.

"It was all fairly straightforward, I'd had a message and I knew what was coming, so I had a few hours to go out on my bike and then I'd already packed my suitcase. So actually, once I'd packed, yesterday [Wednesday] was a stress-free day.

"It was just like taking a normal flight, I had the time to do the things I needed to do, and then, yeah, I got here."

Once he had got over the stress of packing – "like, logistically, what do I need to take?'" – for 3,468 kilometres of racing in Bulgaria and Italy, he ended up being "really excited" to take part in his first Grand Tour. He brought his own training bike from home and then another teammate brought his race bike over from Belgium, so that was one potential major headache less, too.

"Logistically, there was enough time to arrange everything well and in the end I'm here with a couple of bikes and I have everything, rain bags, helmets and all the things I need to race, so it's all good."

' I just have to be in the right mindset'

There's no getting away from the sense of uncharted waters that await Giddings, though. For one thing, his longest previous race to the Giro has been a maximum of eight stages, at events like the Tour of Britain, Tour of Turkey and in the Tour de l'Avenir a few years back. This time, he's heading for a 23-day, 21 stage challenge - a very different kettle of fish.

"On a personal level, I'm excited, I didn't prepare specifically for this race, but when I had the phone call to come, I knew straight away I couldn't change the physical part, so there was no point worrying about that, I just had to be in the right mindset.

"The team have not specifically said yet so far what my sort of role is, but I think we'll find that out in the pre-race meeting probably tonight or tomorrow morning."

As for his ill teammates, those affected seems to be getting better, Giddings said, with the riders able to do