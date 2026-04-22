2026 Giro d'Italia stage 9 preview
Stage 9 - May 17, 2026: Cervia - Corno alle Scale, 184 km
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Start time: 12:35 CET
Finish time: 17:13 CET
Stage 9 delivers a third consecutive GC stage, once again following the template of a flat opening stretch leading to a tough final climb in the Bolognese Apennines.Article continues below
The stage rolls out from Cervia on the Romagna Riviera, heads northwest to cross the Po Valley before the road starts going up after 150 kilometres, through Silla, and Gaggio Montano via the steepest approach to Querciola.
A short descent leads to the final 12.6km climb on a mountain road with numerous bends and some hairpins. The final 3 kilometres remain above 10%, with pitches up to 15% before easing slightly across the line at Corno alle Scale.
Mountains
- Querciola (cat. 3, 11.3km at 4.3%, max. 15%), km. 167.4
- Corno alle Scale (cat. 1, 10.8km at 6.1%, max. 15%), km. 184
Sprints
- Red Bull kilometre: Km. 171.6 - 172.6
- Sprint: Marzabotto, km. 125.2
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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