2026 Giro d'Italia stage 9 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 12:35 CET

Finish time: 17:13 CET

Stage 9 delivers a third consecutive GC stage, once again following the template of a flat opening stretch leading to a tough final climb in the Bolognese Apennines.

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The stage rolls out from Cervia on the Romagna Riviera, heads northwest to cross the Po Valley before the road starts going up after 150 kilometres, through Silla, and Gaggio Montano via the steepest approach to Querciola.

A short descent leads to the final 12.6km climb on a mountain road with numerous bends and some hairpins. The final 3 kilometres remain above 10%, with pitches up to 15% before easing slightly across the line at Corno alle Scale.

Mountains

Querciola (cat. 3, 11.3km at 4.3%, max. 15%), km. 167.4

Corno alle Scale (cat. 1, 10.8km at 6.1%, max. 15%), km. 184

Sprints

Red Bull kilometre: Km. 171.6 - 172.6

Sprint: Marzabotto, km. 125.2