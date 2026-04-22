2026 Giro d'Italia stage 10 preview
Stage 10 - May 19, 2026: Viareggio - Massa (ITT), 42 km
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Start time: 13:15 CET
Finish time: 17:15 CET
After the second rest day, the Giro d'Italia resumes on the Tuscan coast with Stage 10, the only individual time trial of the 2026 edition.Article continues below
The 42km flat course heads south from Viareggio through the pine forest until the first U-turn at Marina di Torre del Lago, 9km in, then back along the same road to Viareggio, where the route joins the seafront heading north. The course follows the Versilia coastline to Marina di Massa, where it turns inland to reach the second U-turn in Rinchiostra, at the 38.4 kilometre mark. The closing kilometres are virtually straight, with two corners: at 1km and 150 metres from the finish
Time checks
- Viale Regina Margherita, km. 16.7
- Forte dei Marmi, km. 28.9
- Rinchiostra, km. 38.4
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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