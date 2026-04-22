2026 Giro d'Italia stage 10 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 13:15 CET

Finish time: 17:15 CET

After the second rest day, the Giro d'Italia resumes on the Tuscan coast with Stage 10, the only individual time trial of the 2026 edition.

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The 42km flat course heads south from Viareggio through the pine forest until the first U-turn at Marina di Torre del Lago, 9km in, then back along the same road to Viareggio, where the route joins the seafront heading north. The course follows the Versilia coastline to Marina di Massa, where it turns inland to reach the second U-turn in Rinchiostra, at the 38.4 kilometre mark. The closing kilometres are virtually straight, with two corners: at 1km and 150 metres from the finish

Time checks

Viale Regina Margherita, km. 16.7

Forte dei Marmi, km. 28.9

Rinchiostra, km. 38.4