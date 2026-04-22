2026 Giro d'Italia stage 1 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 13:50 CET

Finish time: 17:12 CET

For the 16th time and second consecutive year, the Giro d'Italia heads abroad, with Bulgaria hosting a three-stage Grande Partenza. The race begins in Nessebar, a Unesco World Heritage Site with 147km stage 1 to Burgas where the first Maglia Rosa will almost certainly be claimed by a sprinter.

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The route follows the coastline before crossing the finish line for the first time, and then heads towards Sozopol to take on two laps of a 22.1km circuit featuring cat. 4 Cape Agalina, climbed twice. From there, 32km of fast coastal roads bring the peloton back to Burgas for a slight uphill drag to the line.

Mountains

Cape Agalina (cat. 4), km. 84.3

Cape Agalina (cat. 4), km. 106.4

Sprints

Red Bull kilometre, Km. 113.7 - 114.7

Intermediate sprint - Sozopol, km. 90