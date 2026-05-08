'The CPA might do a fundraiser for a zoom lens' – Adam Hansen urges fans not to blame riders as motorbike controversy resurfaces

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DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 21: TV motorbike during the 7th UAE Tour 2025, Stage 5 a 160km stage from American University Dubai to American University Dubai / #UCIWWT / on February 21, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the controversies surrounding in-race motorbikes resurfacing once again, rider union boss Adam Hansen has urged cycling fans not to 'bash' or 'disrespect' the riders.

The theme of motorbikes influencing the outcomes of races has been a persistent one over the years, with these vehicles often riding just ahead of the breakaway or peloton most often to capture television footage.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.