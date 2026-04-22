2026 Giro d'Italia stage 8 preview
Stage 8 - May 16, 2026: Chieti - Fermo, 156 km
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Start time: 13:15 CET
Finish time: 17:15 CET
Stage 8, from Chieti to Fermo, covers 157 kilometres, featuring the steep ‘muri’ climbs often seen in Tirreno-Adriatico, could be the first long-range breakaway day of the Corsa Rosa.Article continues below
The opening 96 kilometres, largely flat, travel along the Adriatic coastline north to Cupra Marittima before the route turns inland and ascends Montefiore d’Aso and Monterubbiano.
The peloton then reaches Fermo for the first time, tackling the “muri” of Via Cardarelli, before returning to face the Capodarco climb and, soon after, the Fermo-Reputolo ascent which hits gradients of up to 22% inside of four kilometres to go. The route continues to go up through narrow urban streets paved in porphyry before a final ramp to the finish.
Mountains
- Montefiore d’Aso (cat. 3), km. 107
- Monterubbiano (cat. 4), km. 118.8
- Capodarco (cat. 4, 2.5km at 6.3%, max. 18%), km. 150.1
- Fermo (cat. 4), km. 157
Sprints
- Red Bull kilometre: Km. 130.7 - 131.7
- Sprint: Cupra Marittima, km. 96
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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