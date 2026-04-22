2026 Giro d'Italia stage 8 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 13:15 CET

Finish time: 17:15 CET

Stage 8, from Chieti to Fermo, covers 157 kilometres, featuring the steep ‘muri’ climbs often seen in Tirreno-Adriatico, could be the first long-range breakaway day of the Corsa Rosa.

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The opening 96 kilometres, largely flat, travel along the Adriatic coastline north to Cupra Marittima before the route turns inland and ascends Montefiore d’Aso and Monterubbiano.

The peloton then reaches Fermo for the first time, tackling the “muri” of Via Cardarelli, before returning to face the Capodarco climb and, soon after, the Fermo-Reputolo ascent which hits gradients of up to 22% inside of four kilometres to go. The route continues to go up through narrow urban streets paved in porphyry before a final ramp to the finish.

Mountains

Montefiore d’Aso (cat. 3), km. 107

Monterubbiano (cat. 4), km. 118.8

Capodarco (cat. 4, 2.5km at 6.3%, max. 18%), km. 150.1

Fermo (cat. 4), km. 157

Sprints

Red Bull kilometre: Km. 130.7 - 131.7

Sprint: Cupra Marittima, km. 96