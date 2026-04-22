2026 Giro d'Italia stage 12 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 13:05 CET

Finish time: 17:14 CET

Sprinters should return to the forefront on stage 12. Dubbed a reverse Milan-San Remo, the 177km route sets off from the Ligurian coast in Imperia, crosses the mountains for a finish in Novi Ligure, where Caleb Ewan won the last time the Corsa Rosa visited in 2019.

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Instead of climbing the Passo del Turchino used in the famous Classic, the stage tackles the harder Colle Giovo and the Bric Berton ascents before descending into the Po Valley but the 52km of descending and flat roads give the sprint teams plenty of time to chase the breakaway.

Mountains

Colle Giovo (cat. 3), km. 107.5

Bric Berton (cat. 3), km. 123

Sprints

Red Bull kilometre: km. 160.6 - 161.6

Sprint: Stella, km. 100.7